Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Police arrest rider who shot Uber driver while out on bond for assaulting a pregnant woman in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston Low-income Neighborhood Acres HomesClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identifiedCovering KatyHouston, TX
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 East Eastbound reopens at N. Main and Crosby Cedar Bayou
HOUSTON (KIAH) — After almost seven hours of being closed due to a wrong-way crash, I-10 East near Baytown has reopened, according to TxDOT. Around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, all lanes on the freeway at N. Main and Crosby Cedar Bayou were closed. CW39 Meteorologist and traffic anchor Carrigan Chauvin had this update.
18-wheeler crash with vehicle cleared on North Freeway and FM 1960
An 18-wheeler crash on the North Freeway has been cleared after causing major delays Monday afternoon.
Dense Fog Advisory Monday morning for Houston area
HOUSTON (KIAH) There is a Dense Fog Advisory for many parts in the Houston area. CW39 chief meteorologist has the breakdown. CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has how it could impact your morning drive.
Heavy truck fell over on I-610 N at Wayside, mainlanes said to be closed for hours
HOUSTON - A heavy truck fell over on I-610 North closing all main lanes officials say. Texas Department of Transportation in the Houston District tweeted out that a heavy truck incident has closed all main lanes of I-610 North loop westbound at Wayside. The closure is expected to last multiple hours officials say.
HPD officer injured in crash with suspected DWI driver in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston police officer is okay after being hit by a DWI driver while providing traffic control on the side of the road in the northwest part of town. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday night at the 6200 block of West Montgomery Road near Beall Street.
Major accident shuts down parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett
ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett will be closed for an indeterminate amount of time, police said Saturday evening, after a major accident.According to Rowlett police, on Dec. 3, 2022, at about 3:40 p.m., officers responded to a call about an accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of I-30 over Lake Ray Hubbard.When they arrived, they learned that the SUV involved in the wreck had fled the scene, continuing eastbound. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His current status is unknown.As police continue to investigate the accident, several parts of the interstate will be closed. The affected areas are:All eastbound traffic on I-30 from Garland, which will be diverted onto N. President George Bush Turnpike.The on-ramp from Bass Pro Dr. onto eastbound I-30.The exit ramp from S. President George Bush Turnpike onto eastbound I-30.The on-ramp from southbound Dalrock onto eastbound I-30.The investigation is ongoing.
Record heat with highs in the 80s | When we expect a shift to chilly air
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Temperatures are running 10 to 20 degrees above average, and this unusual warmth will last through the rest of this week. On Monday, Houston topped out at 82 degrees, almost reaching the December 5th record high of 83. Today, the December 6th record to beat is 82, and that’s about where we’ll top out this afternoon. This is way above the average high of 67 degrees this time of year.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
The Dallas Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on Mockingbird Lane near Abrams. According to the police, the car was heading east on Mockingbird Lane when it flipped and hit a parked vehicle. It then continued rolling before coming to a stop in front of a house.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Rowlett (Rowlett, TX)
The Rowlett Police Department reported a two-vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 over Lake Ray Hubbard at about 3:40 p.m.
Atascocita man never returns home, friends tell family to search the woods before they knew he was missing
HOUSTON - 22-year-old year-old Andre Moten Junior vanished three years ago. The day after he went missing, his friends showed up to his home panicked and asking his father to search the woods with them, but they never answered the question of how they knew he was missing before his own father.
Construction begins on new state hospital in Dallas
The state of Texas is set to break ground Monday on its newest psychiatric hospital in Dallas. Adults and children will be able to find help there.
Deputies looking for suspect in deadly shooting at northwest Houston motel
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A gunman is on the run after killing a man at a northwest Houston motel on Sunday. Harris County deputies were called to a motel on 13290 FM 1960 around 11:15 a.m. Deputies said that the two men got into a fight before the shooting happened.
Woman killed after being hit by SUV in Channelview, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 25-year-old woman is dead Tuesday morning after being struck by an SUV in Channelview. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday night on the 2000 block of Dell Dale Street. Investigators say the woman walked in front of a Dodge Journey traveling on Dell Dale near...
Dallas police recover body from Mountain Creek Lake
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police have recovered the body of a woman in Mountain Creek Lake.Police said the call came in at about 11:52 a.m. Dec. 5.This investigation is ongoing.
Three Fort Worth officers, driver injured during pursuit, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people, including three police officers, were taken to a hospital after a car pursuit ended in a wreck in Fort Worth Sunday morning. According to Fort Worth police, officers saw a man revving his engine at about 2:30 a.m. on West 7th Street, "as if he was looking for a street race." Police said there was heavy traffic in the area with pedestrians and vehicles since bars had recently closed.
Houston had America’s first commercial monorail. So what happened to it?
Urban planners and city leaders from all over the world headed to Houston to see the monorail, which became a showcase of transportation technology.
My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway
If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
DNA Identifies Missing Fort Worth Teen as Fatal Hit-and-Run Victim
The family of a North Texas teenager killed in a fatal hit-and-run is hoping someone will come forward and identify the driver responsible. Israel Hernandez, 13, was last seen leaving his family's west Fort Worth home at about 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 9. In the days following his disappearance, family...
Young man found shot dead outside southeast Houston club, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway after a young man is found dead in a parking lot behind a night club in southeast Houston early Saturday morning. Just after 4:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, Houston police found a young man around 19 years old shot in the chest behind the ‘La Playita’ club at 11555 Fuqua Street. He was declared dead at the scene.
Fort Worth resident wins $1M in Powerball drawing
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth resident is a million dollars richer after matching 5 of 6 numbers in a Powerball drawing last month. The ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on Altamesa Boulevard in Fort Worth. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. The Quick Pick ticket matched all...
