cw39.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 East Eastbound reopens at N. Main and Crosby Cedar Bayou

HOUSTON (KIAH) — After almost seven hours of being closed due to a wrong-way crash, I-10 East near Baytown has reopened, according to TxDOT. Around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, all lanes on the freeway at N. Main and Crosby Cedar Bayou were closed. CW39 Meteorologist and traffic anchor Carrigan Chauvin had this update.
BAYTOWN, TX
CBS DFW

Major accident shuts down parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett will be closed for an indeterminate amount of time, police said Saturday evening, after a major accident.According to Rowlett police, on Dec. 3, 2022, at about 3:40 p.m., officers responded to a call about an accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of I-30 over Lake Ray Hubbard.When they arrived, they learned that the SUV involved in the wreck had fled the scene, continuing eastbound. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His current status is unknown.As police continue to investigate the accident, several parts of the interstate will be closed. The affected areas are:All eastbound traffic on I-30 from Garland, which will be diverted onto N. President George Bush Turnpike.The on-ramp from Bass Pro Dr. onto eastbound I-30.The exit ramp from S. President George Bush Turnpike onto eastbound I-30.The on-ramp from southbound Dalrock onto eastbound I-30.The investigation is ongoing.
ROWLETT, TX
cw39.com

Record heat with highs in the 80s | When we expect a shift to chilly air

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Temperatures are running 10 to 20 degrees above average, and this unusual warmth will last through the rest of this week. On Monday, Houston topped out at 82 degrees, almost reaching the December 5th record high of 83. Today, the December 6th record to beat is 82, and that’s about where we’ll top out this afternoon. This is way above the average high of 67 degrees this time of year.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Woman killed after being hit by SUV in Channelview, deputies say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 25-year-old woman is dead Tuesday morning after being struck by an SUV in Channelview. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday night on the 2000 block of Dell Dale Street. Investigators say the woman walked in front of a Dodge Journey traveling on Dell Dale near...
CHANNELVIEW, TX
WFAA

Three Fort Worth officers, driver injured during pursuit, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people, including three police officers, were taken to a hospital after a car pursuit ended in a wreck in Fort Worth Sunday morning. According to Fort Worth police, officers saw a man revving his engine at about 2:30 a.m. on West 7th Street, "as if he was looking for a street race." Police said there was heavy traffic in the area with pedestrians and vehicles since bars had recently closed.
FORT WORTH, TX
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway

If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

DNA Identifies Missing Fort Worth Teen as Fatal Hit-and-Run Victim

The family of a North Texas teenager killed in a fatal hit-and-run is hoping someone will come forward and identify the driver responsible. Israel Hernandez, 13, was last seen leaving his family's west Fort Worth home at about 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 9. In the days following his disappearance, family...
FORT WORTH, TX
cw39.com

Young man found shot dead outside southeast Houston club, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway after a young man is found dead in a parking lot behind a night club in southeast Houston early Saturday morning. Just after 4:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, Houston police found a young man around 19 years old shot in the chest behind the ‘La Playita’ club at 11555 Fuqua Street. He was declared dead at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth resident wins $1M in Powerball drawing

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth resident is a million dollars richer after matching 5 of 6 numbers in a Powerball drawing last month. The ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on Altamesa Boulevard in Fort Worth. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. The Quick Pick ticket matched all...
FORT WORTH, TX

