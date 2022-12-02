Just a few days ago, we heard the first rumors about a facelift Tesla Model 3. It is supposed to arrive in time for the 2024 model year, and it will bring an updated exterior look, improved powertrain, and a simplified interior. Only a few days later, those rumors are confirmed by the first spy shots of the 2024 Tesla Model 3. As you can see, both the front end and the rear end are heavily camouflaged, making us hope, although still somewhat doubtful, they will receive some significant improvements.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO