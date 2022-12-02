Read full article on original website
torquenews.com
Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars
Tesla's upcoming hatchback vehicle will end gas cars. It will be smaller than the Model 3, have a smaller battery, be more efficient, and cost less. Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars. Tesla will most likely produce a vehicle that is a hatchback to handle the vehicle...
Only 2 Electric Cars Have a Price Tag Under $30,000
Nissan and Chevy both offer new EVs that are still relatively affordable. The post Only 2 Electric Cars Have a Price Tag Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
2023 Tesla Model S And Model X Get Larger, Better Rear Screen
Tesla is apparently upgrading the rear screen found in the Model S and Model X for the 2023 model year. This according to a Tesla Owners Club Romania member who posted a photo of the old screen next to the new one installed in the car, highlighting the difference between the two.
CNET
BMW iX5 Hydrogen Fuel-Cell EV Enters Production in Europe
Hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles convert compressed hydrogen gas into electricity, which then powers a car by the same means as a traditional EV. Hydrogen infrastructure is still in its adolescence, but BMW believes there's a future for this type of propulsion, and to prove it, it's building a small fleet of hydrogen vehicles.
BMW's New Solar Panels Can Charge A Car Via The Sunroof, Windscreens, And Windows
Thanks to a new design of ultra-thin solar panels, your BMW may soon have a new way to recharge its batteries. CarBuzz discovered a BMW patent at the German Patent and Trade Mark Office (DPMA) detailing a radical new method of placing solar panels on a car's outer glass panels, which promises improved generating efficiency and vastly reduced light intrusion into the vehicle.
Top Speed
Spy Shots Of The 2024 Tesla Model 3 Facelift Suggest Changes For Both Front And Rear End
Just a few days ago, we heard the first rumors about a facelift Tesla Model 3. It is supposed to arrive in time for the 2024 model year, and it will bring an updated exterior look, improved powertrain, and a simplified interior. Only a few days later, those rumors are confirmed by the first spy shots of the 2024 Tesla Model 3. As you can see, both the front end and the rear end are heavily camouflaged, making us hope, although still somewhat doubtful, they will receive some significant improvements.
BBC
Meta, Amazon, Twitter layoffs: 'Tech layoffs won't destroy American dreams of Indians’
Recent mass layoffs at big US tech firms have plunged into uncertainty several Indians working on non-immigrant visas such as the H1-B. Surbhi Gupta, a product manager at Meta who was among those affected, spoke to California-based journalist Savita Patel about how it took her time to accept it, the uncertainties that H1-B visa holders deal with, and what she plans to do next.
Top Speed
The Tesla Semi Finally Hits The Road; But Crucially, Did Musk Deliver?
Tesla delivered its long-awaited first production version of an electric semi-truck last Thursday evening. The semi-trucks first delivery for PepsiCo came five years after CEO Elon Musk revealed the commercial vehicle. The Semi Delivery Event celebrated that momentous milestone, which promises innovation in the transportation industry as we have known it. About a month ago, Tesla announced that this event was going to be held on December 1st, and revealed that the unveiling will only include a small number of investors and partners.
CNET
Rad Power Bikes' RadTrike Brings Electric Mobility to More People
There are plenty of one- and two-wheeled electric rideables, but not everyone feels comfortable or safe riding one, and accessibility can be an issue, too. On the other hand, the three-wheeled RadTrike from Rad Power Bikes combines the convenience of an e-bike with the stability of a light electric vehicle.
torquenews.com
Tesla Just Cut Prices on the Model 3 and Y
Tesla just cut prices on its Model 3 and Model Y by almost $4,000 dollars! Here's why they did it. Tesla has just cut prices on the Model 3 and Model Y and this is why they did it. Tesla has cut prices on the Model 3 and Model Y...
