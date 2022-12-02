ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Micah Shrewsberry is “begging” Penn State men’s basketball fans to fill BJC ahead of Big Ten play

It’s no coincidence that some of the toughest environments in college basketball are home to some of the most competitive programs. When the Bryce Jordan Center became Penn State’s home court in 1996, it became more difficult to fill its 15,000 seats for games than it was to meet the 6,846-person capacity of its former arena, Rec Hall.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s basketball opens Big Ten play at home against Michigan State, hits road for Illinois

Coming off of a thrilling double-overtime loss to Clemson, Penn State opens Big Ten play with two of the toughest teams in the conference. The Nittany Lions kick off the week’s action against Michigan State at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Bryce Jordan Center before traveling to Champaign, Illinois, to take on the Fighting Illini on noon Saturday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Great play at net from Kashauna Williams, Zoe Weatherington leads Penn State women's volleyball to win

In consecutive days, Penn State took care of its business, walking out of Rec Hall with its sixth win against a ranked opponent in its final home game. The Nittany Lions didn’t pick up this victory in a dominant fashion, battling with a talented UCF team all match long and slightly losing their momentum after a dominant Set 1 performance from their opponent.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s basketball faces adversity head on with upcoming games against Indiana, West Virginia

Adversity can either make or break a team, and Penn State is facing a whole lot of it ahead of a stretch of games in Happy Valley. After posting its best start since 1996, going 7-0 to begin the 2022-23 season, the Lady Lions have lost back-to-back games ahead of a pair of matchups with No. 4 Indiana and a one-loss West Virginia squad in the Bryce Jordan Center.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's hockey keeps its ranking in USCHO poll after sweeping Syracuse

Penn State remained at the No. 12 spot in the USCHO Division I women’s hockey rankings on Monday despite a weekend sweep over Syracuse. Entering Saturday’s matchup, the Nittany Lions held a 5-30-8 all-time record against the Orange but quickly established themselves as the better squad with a 4-0 victory. Forward Kiara Zanon picked up a goal and two assists during the contest.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State baseball secures commitment from out-of-state recruit

Penn State landed an infielder for the future on Saturday. Class of 2025 shortstop Ethan Tolbert announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions via Twitter. Hailing from Moorestown, New Jersey, Tolbert plays for Moorestown High School and Fremont Express Baseball in Fremont, Ohio. Per Prep Baseball Report, Tolbert has a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy