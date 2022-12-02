Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Digital Collegian
All-Big Ten member, Penn State football safety Ji'Ayir Brown accepts invitation to East-West Shrine Bowl
After accepting an invite to the Senior Bowl, Penn State fifth-year safety Ji'Ayir Brown accepted another invitation for a different game. Brown will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 2 in Las Vegas. The East-West Shrine Bowl allows the best seniors to showcase their talent in front of...
Digital Collegian
Trio of veterans lead Penn State field hockey to successful year of key wins, NCAA semifinal finish
Reflecting on Penn State’s season, standout players on offense, in the midfield and on defense contributed to the most successful team since 2007. During the regular season, the Nittany Lions went 15-2, their winningest record since 2012 when they went 16-4. The blue and white started its season with...
Digital Collegian
Micah Shrewsberry is “begging” Penn State men’s basketball fans to fill BJC ahead of Big Ten play
It’s no coincidence that some of the toughest environments in college basketball are home to some of the most competitive programs. When the Bryce Jordan Center became Penn State’s home court in 1996, it became more difficult to fill its 15,000 seats for games than it was to meet the 6,846-person capacity of its former arena, Rec Hall.
Digital Collegian
After splitting home series with now-No. 15 Ohio State, Penn State men's hockey enters USCHO top 5
The climb continues slowly but surely for Penn State. For the first time since 2018, the Nittany Lions are ranked in the top five after a series split against Ohio State over the weekend. The blue and white moved up to No. 5 in the USCHO rankings, jumping conference-foe Michigan...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football cornerback Jeffrey Davis Jr. announces entrance to transfer portal
The FBS transfer portal window opened on Monday, and a Penn State defensive back has added his name to the list of Nittany Lions to enter it. Cornerback Jeffery Davis Jr. has entered the transfer portal. A former 3-star recruit out of Bristol, Connecticut, Davis Jr. appeared in just one...
Digital Collegian
Social media reacts to Penn State football's selection to 2023 Rose Bowl Game
Penn State is going to the Rose Bowl for the first time since the 2016 season, and the program’s players, coaches and fans are ecstatic. Following the announcement Sunday afternoon, many took to social media to express their excitement toward the Nittany Lions' New Year’s Six bowl selection.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball opens Big Ten play at home against Michigan State, hits road for Illinois
Coming off of a thrilling double-overtime loss to Clemson, Penn State opens Big Ten play with two of the toughest teams in the conference. The Nittany Lions kick off the week’s action against Michigan State at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Bryce Jordan Center before traveling to Champaign, Illinois, to take on the Fighting Illini on noon Saturday.
Digital Collegian
Great play at net from Kashauna Williams, Zoe Weatherington leads Penn State women's volleyball to win
In consecutive days, Penn State took care of its business, walking out of Rec Hall with its sixth win against a ranked opponent in its final home game. The Nittany Lions didn’t pick up this victory in a dominant fashion, battling with a talented UCF team all match long and slightly losing their momentum after a dominant Set 1 performance from their opponent.
Digital Collegian
Gadowsky commends Penn State men’s hockey for ‘6 really good periods’ despite 2nd game loss to Ohio State
Following Saturday’s game against Ohio State, Penn State men’s hockey dropped to 14-4-0 with a 4-3 loss in the weekend finale. Guy Gadowsky recounts the “self-inflicted wounds” from Saturday’s game, as the team failed to take advantage of two power plays. Gadowsky mostly highlights the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball faces adversity head on with upcoming games against Indiana, West Virginia
Adversity can either make or break a team, and Penn State is facing a whole lot of it ahead of a stretch of games in Happy Valley. After posting its best start since 1996, going 7-0 to begin the 2022-23 season, the Lady Lions have lost back-to-back games ahead of a pair of matchups with No. 4 Indiana and a one-loss West Virginia squad in the Bryce Jordan Center.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling sees risers and fallers in most recent InterMat rankings
Several of Penn State’s grapplers found themselves moving in InterMat’s newest rankings. For the 149 class, redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness rose three spots to No. 17, with a perfect 6-0 start on the season. At 165, fellow redshirt freshman Alex Facundo rose two spots from No. 17...
Digital Collegian
Finals Week approaches, Penn State students ‘are already in the mindset of being home’
From Nov. 20-26, Penn State students enjoyed a week off for Thanksgiving break to see family, catch up on some much-needed sleep and eat a home-cooked meal for the first time in weeks. To some students, returning back to campus after the break hindered their finals preparation and left them...
Digital Collegian
Despite loss to Ohio State, Penn State men’s hockey holds annual Teddy Bear Toss, supporting THON
Hundreds of teddy bears flew onto the ice from all over the arena between the first and second periods of Saturday’s matchup between Ohio State and Penn State. The annual Teddy Bear Toss, which benefits THON, brought plenty of fans to Pegula Ice Arena carrying stuffed bears and animals of all sizes, shapes and colors.
Digital Collegian
Chaotic opening period leads to Penn State men’s hockey’s demise against Ohio State
Pegula Ice Arena’s annual Teddy Bear Toss took place during Saturday’s contest between Penn State and Ohio State, but fans had to wait for quite some time before enjoying the first intermission tradition. After a 5:37 puck drop, the action on the ice wouldn’t reach intermission until 6:20...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey falls short against Ohio State in high-octane matchup
Saturday’s forecast called for a heavy dose of raining Teddy Bears to put out the barnburner at Pegula Ice Arena. Despite a comeback effort from Penn State, Ohio State prevailed to take the series finale 4-3 in the annual Teddy Bear Toss Game. A night after stellar goaltender play...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling's depth will help the team in tough conference slate | Opinion
Penn State throttled Rider 37-3 in its second dual meet this season on Dec. 2. Despite a dominant performance by the Nittany Lions, the victory wasn’t perfect as No.1 Max Dean was taken down for the first time this season. Dean and No. 12 Ethan Laird finished the third...
Digital Collegian
Holland, Willams, Elisaia earn All-Northeast Region recognition for Penn State women’s volleyball
While Wisconsin remains firmly on the horizon in the Sweet 16, the awards continue to roll in for some of Penn State stars. Headlining the three-member group that was placed on the All-Northeast Region team is graduate student outside hitter Kashauna Williams who was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey keeps its ranking in USCHO poll after sweeping Syracuse
Penn State remained at the No. 12 spot in the USCHO Division I women’s hockey rankings on Monday despite a weekend sweep over Syracuse. Entering Saturday’s matchup, the Nittany Lions held a 5-30-8 all-time record against the Orange but quickly established themselves as the better squad with a 4-0 victory. Forward Kiara Zanon picked up a goal and two assists during the contest.
Digital Collegian
Penn State baseball secures commitment from out-of-state recruit
Penn State landed an infielder for the future on Saturday. Class of 2025 shortstop Ethan Tolbert announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions via Twitter. Hailing from Moorestown, New Jersey, Tolbert plays for Moorestown High School and Fremont Express Baseball in Fremont, Ohio. Per Prep Baseball Report, Tolbert has a...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football defensive lineman Rodney McGraw announces intent to enter transfer portal
One Penn State defensive lineman plans to head elsewhere for his final three years of eligibility. Nittany Lion redshirt-freshman defensive lineman Rodney McGraw announced Sunday that he is entering the transfer portal. McGraw played in only three games at Penn State and recorded one tackle against Minnesota in 2022. He...
Comments / 0