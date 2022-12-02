Dubai-based charter and aircraft broker RightJet is making a name for itself as a regional business aviation services specialist with a canny emphasis on optimizing pricing. “We’ve had to be dynamic and agile in 2022,” CEO Mark Hardman told AIN. “I see 2023 as a good year for the industry—and the same with 2024 and 2025, despite the slowing of economies. That’s because of some of the challenges that exist elsewhere in the travel industry—connectivity with the airlines and service levels at airports. The good thing is all the new clients coming into the market.”

