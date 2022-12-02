Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Flashback: Brazilian banks back Embraer privatization
REWIND: (AIN January 1995 p.2) After several false starts during the past four years, Brazilian airframer Embraer is finally concluding its transformation into the private sector. In a December 7 share auction, a consortium headed by Brazil’s Bozano Simonsen Bank and Wasserstein Perella of the U.S. emerged as the largest...
Aviation International News
Flashback: Rosanvallon new president of Falcon Jet
REWIND: (AIN January 1997 p.38) John Rosenvallon, described as “a catalyst for uniting the company’s French and American teams,” has been appointed president of Dassault Falcon Jet Corp., the U.S.-based subsidiary of Dassault Aviation. In addition to his new post, the 45-year-old graduate of France’s prestigious Hautes...
Aviation International News
Jetex Claims Lion's Share of Movements at OMDW
With the FIFA World Cup now in full swing, Jetex’s FBO at the VIP Terminal at Dubai Al Maktoum International Airport (OMDW) is likely to be the main beneficiary of movements of day-trippers making the short hop to Doha to enjoy tournament games in Qatar. For company president and CEO Adel Mardini, such activity is a minor cog in what has now become a global business.
Aviation International News
Overall Aircraft Charter Rates Swing Higher in November
On-demand, average hourly charter rates moved lower for light and heavy jets, but were higher for turboprops and midsize and super-midsize jets between October and November, according to private aviation charter marketplace JetASAP. Based on 1,983 quotes fliers received through the JetASAP app, fliers saw an overall 4.5 percent increase in hourly rates.
Aviation International News
Embraer Narrows Priorities For Energia Green Aircraft Family
Embraer has sharpened the early focus for its Energia future aircraft program to a hybrid-electric concept and a hydrogen fuel-cell approach in its contribution to the industry’s effort to reach carbon-neutral operation by 2050. The decision follows more extensive consultation by the Brazilian airframer with an advisory group of airlines over the past year or so to set priorities among some 20 aircraft concepts, four of which—including direct hydrogen combustion and a fully electric option—account for the main pillars of the Energia concept.
United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight
Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
Report: No altitude advice before Dallas air show crash
Just before a midair collision that killed six at a Dallas air show, a group of historic fighter planes were told to fly ahead of a formation of bombers without any prior plan for coordinating altitude, according to a federal report released Wednesday. The report did not give a cause of the crash.A Kingcobra fighter was banking left when it struck a B-17 bomber behind the left wing during the Nov. 12 air show featuring World War II-era planes, the National Transportation Safety Board said in its preliminary findings. All six people aboard the planes — the pilot of...
freightwaves.com
Cummins closes $197M acquisition of Siemens Commercial Vehicles unit
Cummins Inc. has closed the $197 million acquisition of Siemens Commercial Vehicles. Meritor Inc. arranged to buy the unit before the power and technology provider’s $3.7 billion takeover of Meritor concluded. Meritor offered to acquire the Siemens unit in May while Cummins’ $3.7 billion offer for the axle and...
teslarati.com
Daimler begins deliveries of all-electric Freightliner eCascadia semi
Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) announced it has officially started deliveries of the Freightliner eCascadia all-electric semi-truck after five years of testing, co-creation, and refinement. Freightliner kicked off initial deliveries on Monday at Penske Truck Leasing in Reading, Pennsylvania, with two units making it to the company after several years...
Aviation International News
Jet Aviation Expands Mx Capabilities in Middle East
Jet Aviation has bolstered its maintenance capabilities at its Dubai International Airport facility in response to customer demand. The FBO and MRO arm of General Dynamics has added modular tail docking capability that will improve the efficiency of heavy structural repairs on large-cabin business jets, and refurbishment capability also has been expanded to include avionics modifications and upgrades.
Aviation International News
Tamarack Aero Targets Airliners for Winglet Mods
Having successfully developed a market for its active-winglet technology for Cessna Citation business jets, Tamarack Aerospace is pursuing modification opportunities for other aircraft types, including Beech King Air 200 and 350 turboprops and single-aisle airliners. This week at MEBAA 2022, Tamarack founder and CEO Nick Guida is meeting with airliner manufacturing organizations, air carriers, lessors, and maintenance companies to highlight the benefits of its SmartWing active winglets.
Aviation International News
Airbus Tackles Ecosystem Practicalities For Hydrogen Airliners
Airbus’s aspirations to field a zero-emission narrowbody by 2035 hinge not only on overcoming the technical hurdles of designing and building a hydrogen-powered airliner but on the so-called ecosystem that will allow for its operation in a transport system now designed for conventionally powered aircraft. Bringing not only hydrogen— but so-called green hydrogen—at the right price and quantity and from the right sources to the airports where Airbus’s ZEROe aircraft will operate stands among the foremost considerations. As Airbus vice president of ZEROe H2 ecosystem Karine Guenan put it, “there is no point having a zero-emission aircraft if the aircraft doesn’t meet airline needs.”
Aviation International News
AINsight: Is There Something in the Air?
It is not a change in the season I am contemplating, though it may seem a bit cooler. Rather, a change in the preowned business aircraft market environment of late. I am not here to declare a large swing in our market, but I am going to lay out the areas of change that I see and feel. I am always careful about shouting that change is here until it is.
Aviation International News
Online Ramp Safety Program To Roll Out
Software and hardware maker NDX is introducing an online program designed to enable real-time monitoring of FBO and business aviation ramp safety issues to help reduce ground collisions, hangar rash, and other causes of damage to aircraft and improve overall operational situational awareness. The Tampa, Florida company is first launching...
Aviation International News
Airbus Helicopters Expands Middle Eastern Market Inroads
Airbus Helicopters continues to make market inroads in the Middle East, announcing an aircraft order from Falcon Aviation Services and a services contract from The Helicopter Company on Tuesday at MEBAA 2022. Falcon Aviation Services—an Emirati air charter and sightseeing helicopter tours operator—ordered five H130 large-cabin singles for delivery over...
Aviation International News
New Market Entrants Help Drive Demand, Says RightJet
Dubai-based charter and aircraft broker RightJet is making a name for itself as a regional business aviation services specialist with a canny emphasis on optimizing pricing. “We’ve had to be dynamic and agile in 2022,” CEO Mark Hardman told AIN. “I see 2023 as a good year for the industry—and the same with 2024 and 2025, despite the slowing of economies. That’s because of some of the challenges that exist elsewhere in the travel industry—connectivity with the airlines and service levels at airports. The good thing is all the new clients coming into the market.”
Aviation International News
Oriens Aviation Moves to Larger London Location
In support of its expanding MRO and customer service activities, UK-based Pilatus and Tecnam aircraft dealer Oriens Aviation has moved to a larger facility at London Biggin Hill Airport. “Demand for our aircraft sales and maintenance services is continually increasing,” stated company CEO Edwin Brenninkmeyer. “This larger base at London...
Aviation International News
Private Aviation Group Volare To Operate Lilium eVTOL Aircraft
Private aircraft management and charter group Volare has agreed to add up to 20 of the Lilium Jet eVTOL aircraft to its UK-based fleet. In an agreement announced on December 5, the UK company's eVolare division placed firm orders for 10 of the Lilium Pioneer Edition version of the all-electric aircraft, with options to take another 10.
Aviation International News
Bizliner-centric AMAC Expands Services and Subsidiaries
After establishing its reputation as a VIP airliner completion specialist, AMAC Aerospace (Static A24) has diversified both its aircraft services and portfolio of subsidiaries—growth the Swiss company is showcasing this week at MEBAA 2022. Meanwhile, the world’s first VIP Airbus ACJ350 is undergoing completion at its Basel headquarters, as are a trio of ACJ and Boeing BBJ narrowbodies, with more green aircraft inductions scheduled for next year.
Aviation International News
Empire Adds Boeing BBJ to Fleet, Bringing Roster to 20 Aircraft
Aircraft management, sales, and charter specialist Empire Aviation Group (EAG, Static S4) has added a Boeing Business Jet to its fleet, increasing to 20 the number of business jets it manages. The company has inducted more than 70 aircraft in its 15-year history. EAG is operating the BBJ on behalf of its Dubai-based owner.
