Report: Lamar Jackson Suffered PCL Injury Sunday
Initially after the knee injury, Harbaugh said Jackson is ‘days to weeks’ from returning.
How Tennessee Titans, NFL fans reacted to Jon Robinson firing after loss to A.J. Brown
The Tennessee Titans announced the firing of general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday, leading fans to react on Twitter about his almost seven-year tenure. The decision comes on the heels of a 35-10 loss to the Eagles and former Titans receiver A.J. Brown, who Robinson traded on draft night last offseason. ...
NFL Insider wonders if Patriots, Robert Kraft could move on from Bill Belichick
Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he was bothered by his team’s playoff drought last spring. If things don’t turn around quickly, this postseason winless skid will hit four years in a row in New England. “I’m a Patriot fan, big time, first. More than anything, it bothers me...
Eagles-Giants Week 14 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Giants are 5.5-point home underdogs against the high-flying Eagles.
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Patriots sign popular cornerback to practice squad
The Patriots made an addition to their practice squad on Monday by signing defensive back Quandre Mosely. An undrafted rookie free agent out of Kentucky, Mosley has been popular this season. He spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. Mosley’s offseason started in...
BYU’s Logan Fano entering transfer portal
Logan Fano, a young edge rusher and four-star recruit out of Timpview High, had his freshman season derailed by injury and has never played a down for BYU.
Michigan Football Assistant Interviews For Head Coaching Position
Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh has assembled an incredible staff, and it comes as no surprise that many of them will have head coaching opportunities elsewhere.
Cleveland Guardians reportedly targeting a top slugger in MLB free agency
The Cleveland Guardians are looking to upgrade first base in MLB free agency, and one particular veteran slugger is reportedly
Boston return gives Bruce Cassidy closure, but he’d love to face Bruins in finals
BOSTON — After his Vegas Golden Knights’ 4-3 shootout win, former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said coaching against the Bruins at TD Garden gave him closure, Monday, but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t love to do it again with higher stakes. “It’s over. I really enjoyed...
College Football Playoff set: Underdog Ohio State, relieved TCU, and Alabama’s unsuccessful case to make it
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are reacting to the field of Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State moments after the College Football Playoff announcement Sunday afternoon. Among the topics:. Was the case for No. 5 Alabama ever real?. Was the...
Buccaneers vs. Saints: Free live stream, how to watch Monday Night Football (Week 13)
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the New Orleans Saints in an NFC South showdown on Monday Night Football. The game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also watch NFL games for free by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV. LIVE STREAM:...
