Only voters allowed at Fulton libraries, senior center on Friday

Early voters have turned out at historic levels for the U.S. Senate runoff.

Fulton County isn’t expecting that to change on Friday.

In the wee hours of Friday morning, the county announced via Twitter that local libraries and senior centers being used as advance voting locations would be closed for “normal operations.” The facilities will be used only for casting ballots on the final day of early voting ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff between incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Times have varied by location , but many voters in Georgia’s populous county have seen hours-long waits to cast their ballot this week. The decision, presumably aimed at trying to minimize crowding and parking issues as much as possible, covers about 16 locations.

They include:

Alpharetta Library

Buckhead Library

Dorothy C. Benson Senior Multipurpose Complex

East Point Library

East Roswell Library

Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton

Metropolitan Library

Milton Library

Northeast Spruill Oaks Library

Northside Library

Northwest Library at Scott’s Crossing

Palmetto Library

Ponce de Leon Library

Robert F. Fulton Library at Ocee

Roswell Library

Wolf Creek Library

The county tweeted that libraries, senior centers, and developmental disability service facilities used for voting will also be closed for normal operations on election day.

Track wait times for Fulton County early voting locations here .

Metro Atlanta voting details

