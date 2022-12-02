ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Only voters allowed at Fulton libraries, senior center on Friday

By Tyler Estep - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago

Early voters have turned out at historic levels for the U.S. Senate runoff.

Fulton County isn’t expecting that to change on Friday.

In the wee hours of Friday morning, the county announced via Twitter that local libraries and senior centers being used as advance voting locations would be closed for “normal operations.” The facilities will be used only for casting ballots on the final day of early voting ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff between incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Finger pointing stats over long waits for Georgia voters

Times have varied by location , but many voters in Georgia’s populous county have seen hours-long waits to cast their ballot this week. The decision, presumably aimed at trying to minimize crowding and parking issues as much as possible, covers about 16 locations.

They include:

  • Alpharetta Library
  • Buckhead Library
  • Dorothy C. Benson Senior Multipurpose Complex
  • East Point Library
  • East Roswell Library
  • Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton
  • Metropolitan Library
  • Milton Library
  • Northeast Spruill Oaks Library
  • Northside Library
  • Northwest Library at Scott’s Crossing
  • Palmetto Library
  • Ponce de Leon Library
  • Robert F. Fulton Library at Ocee
  • Roswell Library
  • Wolf Creek Library

The county tweeted that libraries, senior centers, and developmental disability service facilities used for voting will also be closed for normal operations on election day.

Track wait times for Fulton County early voting locations here .

