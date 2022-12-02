Christine McVie was every bit an equal to the eccentric geniuses of Fleetwood Mac

Christine McVie was every bit an equal to the eccentric geniuses of Fleetwood Mac

Musicians and bands often have to work a lot before they gain popularity around the world. No matter how big they get, one of the most satisfying and emotional moments when performing live as an artist is when the audience turns out to be familiar with the words of an original song.

This is exactly what happened to the Swiss/German duo "BOY" while performing in New York as they realized their audience actually knew the lyrics of their song. The heartwarming moment was captured on camera and u/KrilinWizz posted it on Reddit with the title, "German Band Overwhelmed When They Learn They Are Somewhat Famous In New York."

In the now-viral clip, the pop duo is seen performing their most famous track, "Little Numbers," at a venue in New York. As the song progresses, the audience catches on and starts singing along with them.

The singer, Valeska Steiner, is visibly stunned to hear the audience recognize their music and steps back from the mic for a moment to absorb this fact before continuing with the performance. Bassist Sonja Glass is also seen beaming with joy over the incredible audience response. Throughout the whole set, the musicians cannot stop smiling and grinning as they were overwhelmed by the unexpectedly positive reaction from an international audience.

via GIPHY

The video has gained almost 5k upvotes since being shared with the r/wholesome community, with several musicians recounting similar experiences of their own. Reddit user, ariblood77 , said, "As someone who has played in bands and done a bunch of shows. When the crowd sings along, there's no better feeling. I couldn't imagine showing up in a country you have never been in and having this happen though." Another user, yoloer97, commented , "This is really amazing. She's truly overwhelmed and it's heartwarming."

A Reddit user, texas130ab , added, "Had to look them up because of the humbleness shown. Pretty catchy tune. I have that song on my like list now we need more artists with actual souls to listen to."



The video was also shared on YouTube by SwissCGNY and according to the description, this performance happened in Union Hall, Brooklyn, on March 2, 2013. A YouTube user commented, "This is so damn adorable, not to mention the song is really good." Another said, "It's cool to see the genuine surprise from these girls, playing in a new country where they didn't think anyone would know who they were. It's that kind of moment that you live for when you write music. That's what passion looks like. Very cool."

According to Interview Magazine , BOY is known for their "reflective, nostalgic folk-pop melodies." Steiner and Glass reportedly met at a music workshop in 2005 and began creating music based on their own experiences.

Diving may be a very risky sport, which is presumably why it isn't as popular as land-based sports like football and tennis. When you're attempting to break a world record, as diver Miguel Lozano did when he dove down 410 feet below the surface, it's considerably riskier. He didn't expect a blackout, which is what occurred when he was deep underwater.

In a video that the famous diver shared, the unconscious diver is shown being taken back to the surface by the team of divers at Roatan Freediving School. The video demonstrated how swiftly they were able to get him out of the perilous situation. The medical staff is prepared and waiting to bring him back in fighting shape when he reaches the top.

The video garnered a lot of attention after the Freediving Vice World Champion decided to post the clip to Instagram three days ago. The diver wanted to share the video to show that blackout, among other risks and accidents in diving, is extremely common. The diver wanted to let people know that with protocols, people can battle these small accidents effectively. "We usually try to hide accidents in Freediving to avoid giving a bad image and bring freediving closer to the general public. Blackout rarely occurs, but when it happens, as part of our sport and with the appropriate protocols, as you can see in the video (as it would happen in other sports like climbing) I had no consequences," he wrote as the caption of the now-viral video.

The diver went on to thank the Roatan Freediving Team. "Thanks to the @roatanfreediving team who put on an impeccable performance and mentally allowed me to face this world record attempt," he wrote, adding a small thank you to his friend as well, "Shout out to my dear friend @sayuri__kinoshita calling me at the end of the video."

Many viewers' spines tingled with anxiety at the mere prospect of passing out at such a great depth. It also sparked a lot of conversation regarding the procedure, with praise for the crew and the diver's decision to post this. Instagram user @ponzusgarden20 commented, "What amazing teamwork!!! Flawless in everything you did for this rescue! So glad you shared to inform others!" User @cainedelacy commented, "Incredible teamwork and impressive calm and composure of the rescue team too. That was a pretty deep grab and those deep rescuers were probably well into their breath hold too. Then to charge to the surface with extra weight is incredible. Glad you’re ok and amazing to see this play out so well like it was routine!!"

via GIPHY

A user @alivelikethewind, commented, "Wow! Crazy to watch. Even though I only freedive with safety, I have a mental blockage because of a fear of blacking out underwater. Has this happened to you before and how have you overcome that fear to get in the water again and attempt other records?" User @freediveguy commented, "Wow. That is a formidable performance by the safety team. World-class rescue!"

Rebecca Tafaro Boyer of Memphis told her husband David that she wanted "hourly updates and recaps" on how their 3-month-old baby William was adjusting to his first day away from his mother on her first day back to work following maternity leave. Throughout the day, David graciously texted status updates, one of which included a picture of William in his car seat during their trip to Walgreens. "My nagging wife reply was to correct William's position in the car seat," Boyer recounted in a July 2018 Facebook post. "The straps were too loose and the chest clip was way too low. And because I know my husband, I'm sure that he laughed at me and rolled his eyes before tightening the car seat and fixing the chest clip."

Boyer then shared that her husband called her to say, "Honey, we had a car wreck. We are fine, but the car is going to be totaled." The "nagging" text from Rebecca that led to the proper use of the car seat is what ended up saving baby William's life.

"My precious little bundle of joy was so well restrained in his car seat THAT HE DIDN'T EVEN WAKE UP. Even with the impact of the two cars, William only received a minor jolt — so insignificant that he was able to continue on with his nap, and then spend the next two hours flirting with nurses in the Le Bonheur ED," she shared in the post. Boyer revealed that her husband wasn't as fortunate: he was on crutches and had three shattered bones in his foot and three dislocated toes. She added that although the car is a total loss, "cars can be replaced — my boys can't."

Boyer told TODAY that she wanted to emphasize the fact that car seats do save lives and that all infants should ride in the backseat of a car. "I am so thankful that my husband took the extra one minute that was necessary to put William in his car seat safely. I can't even begin to imagine how different the outcome could have been," Boyer wrote. "I truly believe that the reason my family is at home sitting on the couch with a pair of crutches instead of down at the hospital is because of my annoying nagging mom voice."

Boyer explained that she made the post public in response to a request from her friends to let them tell their acquaintances about her experience. She described herself as being "shocked" when the post gained more than 45,000 shares. "I will just never forget the feeling I had when I pulled up to the scene of the accident and saw with my own eyes that they were OK," Boyer said, adding that she wanted to share that feeling of gratitude.

Boyer revealed that once the Britax BSafe 35 car seat was identified as the one that saved William's life by readers, the manufacturer reached out to inquire about a free replacement (once a car seat is in an accident, it cannot be used again). Boyer explained that while she and her husband appreciated the gift, their insurance company had already allowed them to replace their Britax car seat with another one.

Instead, Boyer said, she urged Britax to donate a car seat to the Memphis, Tennessee-based Forrest Spence Fund, a charity that assists families of children with severe or chronic diseases with basic needs. "Our old damaged car seat will be donated to the NICU at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital so it can be used to educate new parents on how to safely and properly secure their newborns," she wrote.

It all worked out well, except for her husband. "My husband says, 'I'm never going to live this down, am I?'" Boyer said laughing.

Parents often come up with innovative ways to spend some fun time with their children. One man trying to do the same with a couple of boys is spreading smiles across the internet thanks to a video of him indulging in some light wrestling with the youngsters in a safe and entertaining way. In the video posted on Reddit by u/Thund3rbolt with the caption "Dad Has A Wrestling Match With His Boys," he can be seen throwing the boys on the soft bed and pillows, playing make-believe as a wrestler.

Image Source: Reddit

The children's laughter and giggles portray that they are having the time of their lives during the at-home wrestling match. In the clip, the man can be seen throwing one of the boys over his shoulder on a soft bed. The three are also seen throwing pillows at each other and engaging in a competitive wrestling match without any signs of wanting to stop. Towards the end, the young boys take over their adult opponent and scream their victory over him. This wholesome video put a smile on everyone's face and Reddit users gave it over 8.2k upvotes in less than a day.

Several users even relayed similar experiences of their own, with SH4DOWSTR1KE_ saying: "I'm not even a father and I've been like that with my younger cousins and nephews. As long as I throw them somewhere soft, they want me to fling them as far as hard as I could." Another user Criblu added, "Me and my son every evening. No matter how shitty the day, it always leaves me smiling. Cherish the time my brothers."

Image Source: Reddit

Reddit user the-dorian said that they "10/10" recommend parents do this with their children. "Whether you have sons or daughters you all end up having a fun time. There's always that one time where someone lands weird and then it's you saying 'shhhhh shhhhh stop crying it's ok, you're ok... stop crying or else mom will hear and we're dead!'" User lisalou5858 added, "This is how children learn how to play and what is too much and what is just right! All parents should wrestle with their kids."

Reddit user OrcWarChief commented, "I dunno what it is, but kids love to be picked and literally thrown at beds and pillows. My daughter kept asking me to do it again, and again and it was exhausting man."

via GIPHY

In another hilarious wrestling incident , a 3-year-old Missouri girl placed a boy in a headlock after he asked her to marry him. When her preschool teacher and parents asked her about it, she simply stated, "I took a headlock down on Jack and took him down. Because kids don’t get married so that’s why I put a headlock down on him."

Scott McFetridge, Kynlee's father, found out about the incident when he picked her up from school. He saw that she was labeled "pink" on the school's color-coded conduct system, which meant "not good." McFetridge was concerned and contacted her Missouri preschool instructor, who apparently couldn't stop laughing as she described Kynlee holding the boy in a headlock. "I was trying to be a good dad and reprimand her, but it was pretty hilarious," he said. "It was hard for me to stop laughing and put her in timeout but we made it happen."

Siblings are often considered carbon copies of each other, especially when they are twins, triplets or so on. People expect that since they were born to the same parents and grow up under similar circumstances, their brains and behaviors will be alike. However, three toddlers have proved this perception to be false simply through the way they colored the same picture. Genevieve "Genna" Knox told TODAY that her daughters Kaylee, Cecilia and Lily each have their own unique ways to do things.

Image Source: TikTok

Knox shows their different characteristics in a TikTok video that has been viewed over 15 million times by demonstrating how each girl approached a color-by-numbers rainbow. The video is titled, "Why they say NOT to compare your TRIPLETS." Cecilia comes in first in the video.

Knox, a fifth-grade teacher in San Diego, feels her rainbow is incomplete and "looks a little rushed." Lily is up next, who did not adhere to the prescribed color schemes but certainly put effort into her work. Kaylee is the creator of the final coloring page. Unlike her siblings, she colored in the lines and selected the appropriate color for each area of the rainbow.

Image Source: TikTok

via GIPHY

Know explained, "I have a feeling Cecilia wanted to be running around and doing different things—probably playing dress-up. She's a little performer." Knox characterizes Lily as "rambunctious," adding that after she tackles you to the floor, she will give you the sweetest cuddles. Meanwhile, Kaylee calls "herself an artist" and "loves coloring and will sit there very focused." Unlike her sisters, she can happily do crafts for hours.

Image Source: TikTok/knoxedoutnumbered

Knox recalls clearly accompanying her triplets to their first doctor's appointment. "The pediatrician looked at me and said, ‘Don’t compare them,'" she shared, adding that it was the best advice she has ever gotten. However, it is easier said than done, according to parenting and youth development expert Dr. Deborah Gilboa, as it is impossible for parents to not compare their children. She said, "What you want to caution yourself from doing is jumping to conclusions. Comparisons aren’t the problem—it’s the conclusions we draw from them."

Image Source: TikTok

Gilboa used Kaylee's perfectly colored rainbow as an example. She said, "I wouldn’t want her mom to say 'this kid is going to be a genius in art and the other two are lazy.'" Gilboa also recommends against making comparisons in front of younger children, even if it's only a passing comment such as: "You painted a cat, and you painted a dog."

"Depending on the moment and the developmental stage and the child, they may hear 'you like that better painting better, you like them better,'" she explained. "That’s why it is safer to not speak about comparisons out loud."

TikTok users absolutely loved the differences between these 3-year-old triplets with one commenting, "First one is Bubbles, second is Buttercup, third is Blossom." Another noted, "Different talents, personalities, approaches, and perspectives. This is beautiful!" A third user commented, "Best lesson for EVERY parent, so glad you see it now, each child has their own unique strengths."

Deanna Shrodes searched for her father for 56 years. She finally found him in a nursing home and met him in May this year after being matched using genetic testing 23andMe.

Shrodes, an ordained minister who was adopted as a baby, found her biological mother Sally King, when she was 27. King was not interested in meeting her at first. "And then I went and met her personally. "I just showed up, knocked on the door," Shrodes told CBS News .

Shrodes got to spend time with her biological mother and get to know her for two decades. King passed away in August 2019, a few months after being diagnosed with cancer. However, she never revealed the identity of Shrodes' biological father.

So, Shrodes tried to find him on her own. She only had two clues about him, that he was from Richmond, Virginia, and that he is Greek. Determined to find him, Shrodes created a Facebook group consisting of a group of friends and volunteers and also signed up with multiple DNA registries.

But nothing really worked out. According to Shrodes, after a decade of searching, she turned to God for answers. "I told my husband, I told my best friend Laura... I said, 'Listen, guys, you might think I'm crazy, but I was in prayer. God spoke this to me: 'Your father's name is Gus,'" she revealed.

In May this year, her search finally came to an end when she got a DNA match with a cousin she'd never known about. "I reached out to this cousin and I said, 'We've just matched on 23andMe'... And he said, 'I think you're my Uncle Gus' daughter.' And I said, 'I think that, too,'" Shrodes shared. The cousin revealed that her father is 92-year-old Gus Nicholas, a retired ballroom dance instructor who lived in Richmond all his life and was a bachelor who never married.

She decided to call her father the next day. "My heart was beating out of my chest," she said. "I was like, 'What is this going to be like?' And is he going to accept me? Is he going to want to see me?"

However, Nicholas was also happy to find his daughter. "He said, 'I woke up this morning and I was alone... And now this afternoon, I have a daughter. I have a son-in-law. I have three grandchildren. I have great-grandchildren... I'm not alone in the world anymore,'" Shrodes recalled. "And I said, 'No, you're not. You're not.'"

Shrodes said that she had "prepared herself to find a grave" but she "found a person which is mind-blowing." Four months before they met, Nicholas was placed him in a nursing home. by the state after he was found lying on the floor of his house following a fall. "Gus would say to me... 'Please don't let me die in here. Don't let me die in here.' And I said, 'You know what? I'm going to make sure," Shrodes shared. Just 75 days after meeting her biological father, Shrodes took him home and now takes care of him full-time.

Shrodes sees it as a “miracle” that she is getting to be with her father. "It's the hardest thing. It's the most worthwhile thing. It's the most incredible miracle I've ever had the privilege to live out," she said. "I'm living the dream."

Love letters have generally gone the way of the dinosaur in the age of digital media, but that doesn't mean people don't enjoy communicating with touching love notes once in a blue moon. Whether it is a stranger you once walked into or a small business thanking you for thinking of them, heartfelt notes always manage to make one feel important and loved.

In a sad world with troubling times, these 25 wholesome notes people have sent to others will definitely put a smile on your face:

1. "I leave my wife small love notes sometimes and found this one from my 6-year-old daughter coming home from work :) Definitely made me smile."

2. "A teacher sent these notes home with her students to give their parents."

via GIPHY

3. What a supportive dad

4. "This note hanging from this taxi driver's wheel!"

5. "My husband is a garbage man. This note was frozen to one of the cans on his route this morning."

6. "A couple of days ago someone ordered 14 mins before closing time and wrote a note to us. I wrote one back and gave them a free garlic bread and a couple of hours ago while working, I found out they left a review about it. Was pretty happy for the rest of the shift."

via GIPHY

7. "A note from a student to a teacher."

8. A welcome present!

9. "I'm a waitress who just recently started going to therapy for the first time in my life... Today I had a therapy session right before my shift began, and a customer left me this note written on the back of their receipt."

via GIPHY

10. "My little brother has autism. He turned 17 today. I came home from work to this note."

11. "A concerned old lady left this note."

via GIPHY

12. "I got a note from a seller on Etsy after I was their first customer! Made my whole heart smile."

13. "My wife has given a note to our child every day for lunch during his kindergarten year and today I found a note from our child for me since he started to learn to write. It made me so happy."

via GIPHY

14. "I’m finishing up my Bachelor’s and my little 9-year-old brother wrote me this note."

15. "After getting groceries for our honeymoon cabin we walk out to find a note on the windshield. Opened it up to find a sweet note with $20 tucked into it."

16. "Homeless guy left a note on my windshield."

17. "I was on a train, reading a book and a guy sat opposite from me. Before he got off at his stop, he scribbled this note and handed it to me. It's a little rhyme and loosely translates as: 'The rain is falling steadily, light and drab, someone should tell you how beautiful you are today.'"

via GIPHY

18. "This is the last note my grandfather left my grandma before he died. He attached it to his will because he knew that'd be the only time she would find it."

19. "Today I found a note to me from my grandfather 6 years after he passed away."

via GIPHY

20. A cute request: musician to a musician

21. "I'm a single, working dad who loves leaving these silly notes by my daughter's food."

via GIPHY

22. "I struggle with depression. Came home last night to find my room covered in positive sticky notes from my sister. Yes, I cried."

23. "My elderly neighbor accidentally pressed the input button on her TV remote and called me over to fix it for her. Today I found a bottle of wine and this note at my door. I guess I won't be moving anytime soon."

via GIPHY

24. "My dad died 3 years ago. He wrote this on my ceiling one night 10+ years ago. My mom remodeled my room after I moved out, and I forgot about the note. She had it cut out and framed. The most special gift I have ever been given."

25. "My wife and I brought home our newborn yesterday and some neighbors baked us cookies. Their daughter included this note."

Christine McVie, a keyboardist, singer and composer, passed away on Wednesday at 79 years of age. Her serenely upbeat tunes for Fleetwood Mac, such as "Don't Stop," "Little Lies," "Songbird," "Everywhere" and "You Make Loving Fun," helped the group become one of the most successful bands in music history. In a statement announcing her passing, her family stated that she had "passed away peacefully" at a hospital after "a short illness."



McVie was arguably the most talented hitmaker, with a natural knack for melody and a lithe, soulful voice that seemed to send her songs sailing out into the world, per LA Times . Fleetwood Mac's classic lineup also featured singers Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks along with drummer Mick Fleetwood and bassist John McVie, to whom she had previously been married. "I don't struggle over my songs," Rolling Stone quoted her as saying in 1977. "I write them quickly."

Her calm presence at the keyboard onstage served as an essential counterbalance to the more theatrical performances of Buckingham and Nicks, whose turbulent romance fueled the band's darkly glamorous legend. McVie was also very instrumental in establishing the group's "sound." Between Fleetwood Mac's early years as a British blues-rock band and its commercial zenith as a Los Angeles-based soft-rock group in the 1970s and '80s, she acted as a sort of connecting thread. She also contributed the well-known songs "Hold Me," "Think About Me" and "Say You Love Me," all of which reflected her breezy yet seductive style.

"There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," Fleetwood Mac said in a statement shared on social media . "She was truly one-of-a-kind, special, and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be very missed."

"Rumours," the 1978 album by Fleetwood Mac, took home the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. The album, which skillfully juggles intense emotion with rich, hippy iconography, chronicled the breakdown of several relationships within the band, including the McVies' marriage. McVie, born Christine Perfect on July 12, 1943, grew up in the town of Bouth in northwestern England. She learned to play the piano as a young child since her father was a music professor and her mother a clairvoyant and joined the band Chicken Shack in 1967. She went on to win a modest hit with a cover of Etta James' "I'd Rather Go Blind."

After releasing her debut solo album, "Christine Perfect," she married John McVie in 1968 and joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970. Buckingham and Nicks joined the band in time for Fleetwood Mac's 1975 self-titled album after a series of personnel changes involving the group's frontmen.

Nicks called McVie "my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975" in a handwritten statement that she shared on Instagram on Wednesday. She also claimed that she hadn't known McVie was ill until Saturday night. She ended her letter with a line from the song "Hallelujah" by the Los Angeles sister group Haim.

A deaf couple who dined at a high-end restaurant in Dallas, Texas, discovered what it really means to have top-notch service with a side of kindness. Melissa Keomoungkhoun and her husband Victor Montiel went out for a dinner at Tatsu Dallas—"a traditional, edomae style sushi experience deep in the heart of Texas," as per the establishment's Instagram page—and ended up getting service catering to their specific needs.

Melissa's sister, Nataly Keomoungkhoun, who is the online dining editor for D Magazine, shared the experience that "nearly brought [her] to tears" on Twitter . In the now-viral thread, Nataly recounted how the personnel at the restaurant went above and beyond to ensure her sister and brother-in-law had the finest experience possible.

"Dining critic @bgreinhart wrote a stellar review of Tatsu Dallas, an omakase restaurant that is one of the city's hardest reservations," tweeted Nataly. "I've visited & loved it a lot. The food is unmatched. But I want to tell you about the service at Tatsu Dallas."

Tatsu Dallas is an omakase restaurant, which means that customers receive meals featuring dishes that the chef has personally chosen. Knowing this, Melissa worried that it would be difficult to communicate with the staff during her visit since such meals require more discussion of the cuisine than usual. "She knew the hype behind the omakase tasting menu, and she understood that a lot of the meal is intimate and explained by word of mouth," tweeted Nataly.

"My husband and I are Deaf," Melissa told TODAY . "When going out to restaurants, we are usually prepared to accommodate the communication with the staff such as using our voices with American Sign Language, we would use our voices while showing texts on our phones of what we need or want to order or we would ask for pen and paper if communication gets too difficult."

In order to find out how they could enjoy the meal to the fullest without being able to hear the chef describe each dish, Melissa reached out to Tatsu Dallas prior to their reservation to let the staff know that she and her husband are Deaf. The restaurant responded by providing the tasting menu in advance, giving Melissa and her husband a chance to preview their dinner.

The restaurant also informed them that they would receive a much more comprehensive menu the night of their visit so they could read everything the chef wanted them to know. "They even sent us their beverage/cocktail menu for us to review in advance, only because they thought it was the best way to communicate with us directly," Melissa revealed.

But when the couple walked into the diner on the day of their reservation, they got a rather pleasant surprise! "When my husband and I walked into the lobby room, we were greeted by Janice, the Beverage Director, Tatsu's wife, and Tatsu in ASL," shared Melissa. "With the staff signing at Tatsu, we didn't feel left out even though it created some attention in the room!"

Nataly tweeted, "Chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi also learned how to sign the entire tasting menu." Melissa reported seeing a printout behind the bar of how to sign parts of the menu. "It blew her away and nearly brought me to tears," wrote Nataly.

Chef Sekiguchi explained that his objective is to produce and offer a unique and unforgettable dining experience each and every day. "We all are celebrating something every day. If I can help make it more special, I am very grateful," he said. He added that he hopes the couple will come back so he can practice ASL. "I did not learn completely. I learned the phrases that I need to use during service," said Sekiguchi. "We hope they will return so until that day we will all continue to study and learn ASL."

Celebrity interviews can be quite monotonous. They tend to promote the project they want people to know about, respond to a few questions, and then go about their day. But when a truly fun famous person is involved or when things don't go as expected, that's when it truly gets fascinating. With the trend of people sharing their comfort songs or comfort movies going about, Twitter user @Hardly__Int shared that they're not interested in any of that. "Comfort character this, comfort movie that, who cares. I want to know what your comfort celebrity interview clip is," the user tweeted , prompting a fun trend of people sharing their comfort celebrity interviews.

Kicking off the thread, they shared their own favorite clip. "For the record, mine are basically every wired autocomplete interview ESPECIALLY Pedro Pascal and Oscar Isaac, and Jason Sudeikis and Anne Hathaway. And this one, because it makes me laugh so hard my face, hurts," they wrote.



Here are some of the funniest interview clips people shared:

1. The one where Andrew, Emma, and Jamie couldn't stop laughing

2. The Bert Kreischer Tom Segura Kool Aid clip

3. Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling having too much fun

via GIPHY

4. Black Friday sale sucks

5. Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon having the best day after meeting the WatchMojo woman

6. Elizabeth Olsen has weird thumbs

via GIPHY

7. Disney villain GAYS

8. They love socks

9. Steve Harvey hasn't seen Titanic

via GIPHY

10. Wig obsession

11. Is Keke Palmer dead?

12. Chris Evans' "I don't 'wike' it"

via GIPHY

13. Can Oscar Isaac sing?

14. How to milk a horse?

15. Jonathan?

via GIPHY

16. Dakota Johnson being herself

17. No judgment

18. Maybe I do?

via GIPHY

19. Laser lasso

20. Are you hungry?

21. Keke Palmer at Met Gala

via GIPHY

22. No

23. I like that laugh

24. Sofía Vergara

25. That laugh

<nbtemplate data-id="AdPlaceholder" data-content="JTdCJTdE"></nbtemplate>

via GIPHY