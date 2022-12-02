ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What would the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 25, 2022. It has since been updated. Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars

An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Richard Scott

Scientists found a sci-fi-like creature that surprised them by devouring a full-grown alligator. 

Alien creature foundMing-Chih Huang, Tadashi Kawai, Neil Bruce via Journal of Natural History. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers recently discovered the most dangerous giant bug-like creature that can eat a fully grown alligator. This creature looks like some friction creature from sci-fi, but it isn't easy to believe that it is located inside the deep sea.
BGR.com

This is when the Sun and Earth will die, according to scientists

The Sun is one of the most important parts of our little circle of life. In fact, you could say that pretty much all known life on Earth relies on the Sun in some shape, form, or fashion. But the Sun won’t exist forever, and scientists now say they figured out when the Sun and Earth will die. Spoiler alert: It isn’t happening anytime soon.
DOPE Quick Reads

65 years ago, Russia launched a dog into space knowing she would die- The Husky was the 1st animal to orbit Earth

Laika the Husky was the "first living creature in orbit." She was a Moscow street dog who became the "first creature to orbit Earth," but tragically dying in space. On Nov. 3, 1957, the Soviet Union launched Laika aboard the Sputnik 2. Originally named Kudrayavka, Little Curly, Laika was not the first dog to enter space but was the first to orbit Earth. The Soviets previously sent 36 other dogs into space. [i] [ii]
ScienceAlert

Two Black Holes Met by Chance, And It Created Something Never Seen Before

The ripples in space-time generated by colliding black holes have taught us a lot about these enigmatic objects. These gravitational waves encode information about black holes: their masses, the shape of their inward spiral towards each other, their spins, and their orientations. From this, scientists ascertained that most of the...
CNN

Divers uncover a surprising discovery near the wreck of the Titanic

The wreck of the Titanic sits in two parts at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean, slowly decaying nearly 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) below the surface, but it's not alone. A sonar blip detected around 26 years ago has now revealed there's much more to this underwater area than previously thought.
The Independent

World’s deepest hole digger could unlock enough geothermal energy to power the world

A machine capable of digging the world’s deepest hole could potentially unlock enough renewable energy to power the entire planet, according to its creators.US-based Quaise Energy is developing a drilling rig that it hopes will reach 16km (10 miles) beneath the Earth’s surface in order to tap “inexhaustible clean energy” from geothermal heat in the crust.“The total energy content of the heat stored underground exceeds our annual energy demand as a planet by a factor of a billion,” Matt Houde, co-founder of Quaise Energy, said at TedX Boston last week.“Tapping into a fraction of that is more than enough to...
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

