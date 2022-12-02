Read full article on original website
sciencealert.com
Expert Proposes a Method For Telling if We All Live in a Computer Program
Physicists have long struggled to explain why the Universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets, and ultimately life to develop?. The expansive force of the Universe, dark energy, for example, is...
A new AI testing system could help unlock secrets of the human genome
The new method, called GOPHER, helps researchers to determine the best AI program to use for analyzing the human genome.
Lab-grown nerve cells to replace those destroyed by Parkinson's in breakthrough treatment
A new treatment for Parkinson’s disease that sees stem cells grown in the laboratory and transformed into nerve cells replace those destroyed by the disease will start first trials with patients in the next few months, according to a report by The Observer published on Sunday. The treatment aims...
A small tweak to genes may finally enable us to regrow cartilage
A study led by The Forsyth Institute has revealed very recently that future treatments for cartilage injuries and degeneration may benefit greatly from novel methods for producing cartilage cells. We may finally be able to rebuild cartilage with a simple change to our genes, says the study. The study was...
Quantum neuroAI and Its Role in the Quest for Artificial Consciousness
The quest to understand consciousness and develop artificial general intelligence has long been a topic of fascination and study in the fields of computer science and neuroscience. It is also a complex and elusive phenomenon that has puzzled scientists and philosophers for centuries. In this note, we will explore the...
The Weather Channel
Neuralink Device, Which Could Connect Computers to Our Brain is Six Months Away From Human Trials: Elon Musk
Elon Musk on Thursday said that his brain-computer Neuralink device is ready for human trials, and he is expecting to do so in about six months from now. Neuralink has submitted most of the paperwork needed for a human clinical trial to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). "We...
Scientists use quantum computing to create glass that cuts the need for AC by a third
A sample of the glass coating, which you can see straight through. University of Notre DameQuantum computing, machine learning, and contact lens polymers combined to dramatically reduce energy costs.
The story of Neuralink: Elon Musk's AI brain chip company where he had twins with a top executive
Neuralink's tech could help study and treat neurological disorders. Musk also claims it could one day meld human consciousness with AI.
Flexible AI computer chips promise wearable health monitors that protect privacy
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea My colleagues and I have developed a flexible, stretchable electronic device that runs machine-learning algorithms to continuously collect and analyze health data directly on the body. The skinlike sticker, developed in my lab at the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, includes a soft, stretchable computing chip that mimics the human brain. To create this type of device, we turned to electrically conductive polymers that have been used to build semiconductors and transistors. These polymers are made to be stretchable, like a rubber band....
The great dying: A new study may have revealed the reason behind world's largest mass extinction
According to a new study by Lancaster University, the largest mass extinction event in Earth's history may have been brought on by methane releases produced by volcanic activity burning buried fossil fuel stores. Massive amounts of high-temperature methane produced by intense volcanic activity may also have contributed to the warming,...
Fecal transplant: FDA approves groundbreaking new treatment for colon infections
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first-ever fecal-based therapy to prevent the recurrence of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The product, called Rebyota, is manufactured from human feces and works by repopulating the gut microbiome, thus preventing the bacteria from growing. The therapy has been approved for people 18...
TechCrunch
Q&A: ‘Better Venture’ authors on why VC has failed to reinvent itself
The authors conducted more than 80 interviews to gauge how much progress there has — and hasn’t — been in the American and European startup ecosystem, suggesting that the current venture funding model is archaic. They point out that, in its current structure, it resembles the economic model used by European slave traffickers. This perspective puts into context how, centuries later, Black founders raise less than 2% of all venture capital funding.
MIT engineers' record-breaking information system is 1,000 times faster than traditional method
In groundbreaking news, MIT announced on November 30 that engineers at the Lincoln Laboratory had broken the record for the fastest laser link from space with its TeraByte InfraRed Delivery (TBIRD) system. The TBIRD payload, launched into orbit in May 2022, has sent down data at a speed of up...
Researchers discover never-before-seen mechanism bacteria use to resist antibiotic treatment
Australian researchers have recently discovered a previously unknown mechanism used by bacteria to resist antibiotic treatment. According to a press release published by Telethon Kids Institute, it's predicted that this antimicrobial resistance (AMR) will kill ten million people annually by 2050. To prevent this, Dr. Timothy Barnett — head of...
World’s first screening test for pancreatic cancer sees worms sniff out tumors
The world's first early screening test for pancreatic cancer using worms has been developed and deployed by a Japanese biotech firm called Hirotsu Bio Science, according to a report by Reuters published on Friday. Called N-NOSE plus Pancreas test (because it uses the noses of tiny worms), the product is...
Machine learning fusion prototype could potentially help detect ovarian cancer
Ovarian cancer, or cancer in the ovaries, is one of the deadliest form of cancer for women. However, it is often detected at later stages. Only approximately 20% of ovarian cancer cases are found at an early stage. Unfortunately, there are no actual screening tests for ovarian lesions. Also, ovarian lesions are difficult to diagnose accurately. This has led to 80% of patients having no sign of cancer in their ovaries, only to undergo surgery and have lesions removed and tested.
Why we need open-source science innovation — not patents and paywalls
As we prepare to invest money to prevent the next global pandemic and find solutions to many other problems, science funders have a large opportunity to move towards open science and more research collaboration by offering open-source endowed chairs. In these research positions, professors agree to ensure all of their writing is distributed via open access — and they release all of their intellectual property in the public domain or under appropriate open-source licences. The global scholarly publishing market has grown steadily and is now worth over US$28 billion. Researchers estimate universities are also able to capture billions through patent licensing, although...
Phys.org
Changing the color of quantum light on an integrated chip
Optical photons are ideal carriers of quantum information. But to work together in a quantum computer or network, they need to have the same color—or frequency—and bandwidth. Changing a photon's frequency requires altering its energy, which is particularly challenging on integrated photonic chips. Recently, researchers from the Harvard...
geekwire.com
Inside the battle against bad bots: Why F5’s CEO believes good technology can ultimately prevail
For anyone reading the news about Ticketmaster and Taylor Swift, or Twitter and Elon Musk, the problem of malicious bots might seem insurmountable. These automated programs can snap up concert tickets in the blink of an eye, or pose as humans on social media, among countless other mischievous tasks. Bad bots are a big problem, accounting for one-quarter to as much as one-half of global internet traffic, or even more, by different estimates.
Protopia AI Closes $6M Seed Round to Expand Access to Real Data Needed to Power AI for Enterprises
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Protopia AI, a company that helps enterprises fully leverage their AI data, today announced its $6 million seed funding round led by ATX Venture Partners. Protopia AI solves a significant problem in the space: the inability of enterprises to access key data needed for their artificial intelligence models because of data protection policies. An AI Gartner report on CEOs found that the top barrier to AI implementation is data accessibility, making it difficult for enterprises to deploy AI initiatives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005238/en/ Eiman Ebrahimi, CEO at Protopia AI (Photo: Business Wire)
