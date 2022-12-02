ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

sciencealert.com

Expert Proposes a Method For Telling if We All Live in a Computer Program

Physicists have long struggled to explain why the Universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets, and ultimately life to develop?. The expansive force of the Universe, dark energy, for example, is...
HackerNoon

Quantum neuroAI and Its Role in the Quest for Artificial Consciousness

The quest to understand consciousness and develop artificial general intelligence has long been a topic of fascination and study in the fields of computer science and neuroscience. It is also a complex and elusive phenomenon that has puzzled scientists and philosophers for centuries. In this note, we will explore the...
The Conversation U.S.

Flexible AI computer chips promise wearable health monitors that protect privacy

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea My colleagues and I have developed a flexible, stretchable electronic device that runs machine-learning algorithms to continuously collect and analyze health data directly on the body. The skinlike sticker, developed in my lab at the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, includes a soft, stretchable computing chip that mimics the human brain. To create this type of device, we turned to electrically conductive polymers that have been used to build semiconductors and transistors. These polymers are made to be stretchable, like a rubber band....
TechCrunch

Q&A: ‘Better Venture’ authors on why VC has failed to reinvent itself

The authors conducted more than 80 interviews to gauge how much progress there has — and hasn’t — been in the American and European startup ecosystem, suggesting that the current venture funding model is archaic. They point out that, in its current structure, it resembles the economic model used by European slave traffickers. This perspective puts into context how, centuries later, Black founders raise less than 2% of all venture capital funding.
Interesting Engineering

Machine learning fusion prototype could potentially help detect ovarian cancer

Ovarian cancer, or cancer in the ovaries, is one of the deadliest form of cancer for women. However, it is often detected at later stages. Only approximately 20% of ovarian cancer cases are found at an early stage. Unfortunately, there are no actual screening tests for ovarian lesions. Also, ovarian lesions are difficult to diagnose accurately. This has led to 80% of patients having no sign of cancer in their ovaries, only to undergo surgery and have lesions removed and tested.
TheConversationCanada

Why we need open-source science innovation — not patents and paywalls

As we prepare to invest money to prevent the next global pandemic and find solutions to many other problems, science funders have a large opportunity to move towards open science and more research collaboration by offering open-source endowed chairs. In these research positions, professors agree to ensure all of their writing is distributed via open access — and they release all of their intellectual property in the public domain or under appropriate open-source licences. The global scholarly publishing market has grown steadily and is now worth over US$28 billion. Researchers estimate universities are also able to capture billions through patent licensing, although...
Phys.org

Changing the color of quantum light on an integrated chip

Optical photons are ideal carriers of quantum information. But to work together in a quantum computer or network, they need to have the same color—or frequency—and bandwidth. Changing a photon's frequency requires altering its energy, which is particularly challenging on integrated photonic chips. Recently, researchers from the Harvard...
geekwire.com

Inside the battle against bad bots: Why F5’s CEO believes good technology can ultimately prevail

For anyone reading the news about Ticketmaster and Taylor Swift, or Twitter and Elon Musk, the problem of malicious bots might seem insurmountable. These automated programs can snap up concert tickets in the blink of an eye, or pose as humans on social media, among countless other mischievous tasks. Bad bots are a big problem, accounting for one-quarter to as much as one-half of global internet traffic, or even more, by different estimates.
The Associated Press

Protopia AI Closes $6M Seed Round to Expand Access to Real Data Needed to Power AI for Enterprises

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Protopia AI, a company that helps enterprises fully leverage their AI data, today announced its $6 million seed funding round led by ATX Venture Partners. Protopia AI solves a significant problem in the space: the inability of enterprises to access key data needed for their artificial intelligence models because of data protection policies. An AI Gartner report on CEOs found that the top barrier to AI implementation is data accessibility, making it difficult for enterprises to deploy AI initiatives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005238/en/ Eiman Ebrahimi, CEO at Protopia AI (Photo: Business Wire)
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

