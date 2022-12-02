Read full article on original website
Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho starting today
Another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert and winter weather advisories for East Idaho warning the public about the incoming storm that will arrive Sunday morning and continue bringing snow to the region well into Monday morning. The Island Park, Victor and Emigration Summit areas are expected to be hardest hit by the storm and...
Belted kingfishers still active on warm springs this winter
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. While watching Trumpeter swans and Mallard ducks feeding along the Texas Slough in the Burton area, west of Rexburg, two flashes of powder-blue caught my attention. The raucous rattling sound indicated a pair of belted kingfishers were chasing each other along warm seeps where minnows were trapped in pockets of water.
Portion of U.S. Highway 20 closed due to extreme weather conditions
ASHTON — U.S. Highway 20 closed in both directions Thursday night between Ashton and the Montana State Line. The area is experiencing severe drifting snow and low visibility. Idaho Highway 87 is also closed from the US-20 junction to the Montana State Line due to winter weather conditions. Drivers...
Airbnb Has Saloon, Jacuzzi, Pool & Firepit 2 Hrs From Twin Falls
If you're looking to escape the Magic Valley for a truly unforgettable weekend with every relaxing amenity at your disposal to enjoy with friends and family, then booking a stay at an Airbnb approximately two hours northeast of Twin Falls should be an easy decision to make. Tetonia sounds like...
Rexburg bull rider Garrett Smith cashes in at National Finals Rodeo
LAS VEGAS – The pressure-packed National Finals Rodeo can add a lot of stress to the 120 men and women that have earned the right to compete for the sport’s championship. The purse is $1.4 million, and there are big checks paid out daily. If a contestant does not beat most of the people in the field, that person doesn’t get paid. The muscles tighten a little more, and the heart races.
Pet of the Week: Meet Taco Bell
TETON VALLEY, Idaho — Meet Taco Bell! This spicy mama has raised her kittens and is ready to live la vida loca in a home of her own. She has a grande sized heart and lots of love to give but would prefer to be the only feline of the household.
Flourish Point closes its doors
On Nov. 30, Rexburg’s LGBTQ non-profit physical resource center, Flourish Point, closed its doors and began the transition to a website-only resource. The move went smoothly for the Flourish Point team. A lot of the supplies they had gathered for the center, including the food pantry and closing closet resources, went to the Family Crisis Center.
Family near St. Anthony loses home, belongings, and pet in fire
ST. ANTHONY — It’s been over a week since a family lost their home, belongings and a well-loved family pet in a fire. The fire happened 10 miles away from St. Anthony in the Chester area on Nov. 22. According to David Fausett, the assistant fire chief with the South Fremont Fire Department, firefighters were paged out at 1:30 p.m. to a structure fire where black smoke was coming from a trailer home.
Local man reportedly threatened to kill kids during car theft
A Rigby man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly threatened to kill a woman’s kids while stealing her car. According to the probable cause affidavit, Andres Leyva-Ochoa, 20, was involved in a car crash Saturday. Opened alcohol containers were reportedly found inside the car he was driving. He told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer the car belonged to his girlfriend. When police contacted the woman, however, she said the...
Local man sentenced to prison for murder of fellow inmate over tablet use
REXBURG — A local man was sentenced Monday for beating a fellow jail inmate until he bled to death at the Madison County Jail. Robert Pompa, 27, was sentenced by District Judge Steven Boyce to between 27 years and life in prison. According to court documents, on Oct. 8,...
