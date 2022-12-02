Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
wearegreenbay.com
‘A Christmas Carol’ radio play set in Sturgeon Bay
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Third Avenue PlayWorks will present “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play” as its holiday offering starting with a pay-what-you-wish preview Sunday, Dec. 11. Info: thirdavenueplayworks.org. Regular performances are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, 15, 16, 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 18; 7:30...
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Brass & Organ Christmas Spectacular’
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Some performances exist because of place. In our region, a special place for sound is an abbey. The abbey was built for religious purposes, but woven into the construction of its church portion was an intent to enhance music in dynamic ways (detailed at the end of this column).
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Elf: The Musical’
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The magic of “Elf,” the movie, thrives in Birder Players’ production of “Elf: The Musical,” sparked by theater’s illusion of reality with real people performing the roles. Buddy the Elf’s endless optimism – oh so child-like – is...
wearegreenbay.com
Three new businesses set to serve the community in downtown Two Rivers
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Business will soon be booming in Two Rivers as three new establishments will soon be open in the city’s downtown area. The first to open will be Cool City Brewing Company, located across the street from City Hall. The business is set to open in a few weeks.
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah historical society showcases model trains
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee and Northern Railway Historical Society hosted its annual model train open house this weekend. Formerly known as the Neenah-Menasha Model Railroad Club, the historical society’s model trains represent the Milwaukee and Northern Railway, which ran through Milwaukee to Green Bay, passing through Neenah and Menasha.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton tattoo shop becomes major donor to Toys for Tots
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - As the season of giving continues, an Appleton business is going above and beyond this year. Silver Tuna Tattoo and Piercing, 3003 W. Prospect Ave., is gathering up a huge collection of toys to donate to the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots. Last year it...
wfbf.com
Door County Member Wins Farm Bureau’s Discussion Meet Contest
Rachel Harmann of Door County Farm Bureau was selected as the winner of the 2022 Wisconsin Farm Bureau Young Farmer and Agriculturist Discussion Meet contest during the organization’s 103rd Annual Meeting on Dec. 4. The Discussion Meet contest is a panel discussion in which Farm Bureau members between the...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Excitement really gets ramped up once you see that tree go up’: Local family finds perfect Christmas Tree
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – With Thanksgiving behind us, families are preparing to place the perfect pine in their homes. Christmas Tree shopper Troy Bloedorn says he and his family look forward to doing so every year, “The anticipation and the excitement really gets ramped up once you see that tree go up,” said Troy Bloedorn.
wearegreenbay.com
Pet Saver: Lady
Meet Lady, a 3-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!. This beautiful golden pup is 48 lbs of love and energy. She’s looking for an experienced family with any children over 10 years old who can help her learn appropriate ways to release her playful antics.
Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view of news of the week — Pearl Harbor, stay healthy, China, Qatar, advent
Joe Heller was the editorial cartoonist for the Green Bay Press-Gazette in Green Bay, Wis., from 1985 until being laid off in July 2013. He still draws several cartoons a week and distributes them through his own syndicate. Through Heller Syndication, his cartoons regularly appear in more than 400 newspapers, making him the most successful self-syndicated editorial cartoonist in the nation. His cartoons are reprinted many times in USA Today, Denver Post, St. Paul Pioneer Press, The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Newsweek Japan, The Week and The Washington Post. Joe’s cartoons have won numerous distinctions, including 10 Best of Gannett awards, eight Milwaukee Press Club awards and two Honorable mentions for the John Fischetti Award. He lives in Green Bay with his wife, Pamela. He is a regular featured cartoonist for the NKyTribune.
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin!
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin during the first week of December at select locations. Read more to find out when and where you can get a picture and receive a free wiener whistle!
seehafernews.com
New Coffee Shop To Open On North Eighth Street in Manitowoc
A corner property that once housed a gas station and in more recent years, an auto repair shop on Manitowoc’s northeast side, has been transformed into a new business. Retro Eighth Coffee and Acai is expected to begin serving customers soon, possibly as early as Saturday (December 3rd). Seehafer...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Southwest High School performs ‘Bring It On’
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Southwest High School is back presenting Bring It On. Senior Isac Rios, who plays Steven, says the hard work and dedication of every single individual makes it all the more reason to come out and see the show. “Dedicated workers all over the...
wearegreenbay.com
What is that burning red flare near the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those passing over the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge may notice a burning red flare. That burning red flare is actually a safety flare for the NEW Water’s Green Bay campus. The flare is designed to burn gas from their digestion process safely. The...
WBAY Green Bay
Amber Wilde disappearance gets national attention from “Unsolved Mysteries”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The disappearance of Amber Wilde from Green Bay is seeing national attention from “Unsolved Mysteries.”. The Unsolved Mysteries podcast -- an offshoot of the long-running TV series -- talked with Wilde’s aunt, who shares the story of the disappearance in 1998, when Wilde was 19 years old and just over 4 months pregnant.
thebaycities.com
Children were in the home at the time of the Trolley Station Apartment Shooting
The City of Marinette Police Department has released additional information regarding the shooting incident that took place last Thursday at the Trolley Station Apartments that left one person dead. Detective Mike Kahles says, “officers were dispatched to a report that a female had a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, they located the 32-year-old female victim, began to render first-aid until EMS arrived on scene, and she was transported to Aurora Bay Area Medical Center.”
NBC26
Dog found dead behind Oshkosh business, police investigating
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating an incident where a dog was found deceased dog next to dumpsters behind a business on the North side of town. According to a release, officers were dispatched to a business located in the 300 block of Bowen Street...
kz1043.com
1 hurt, 2 arrested in Green Bay shooting
GREEN BAY, Wis. — One person is hurt — two others are arrested — following a shooting incident in Green Bay. The shooting took place in the 2600 block of Humboldt Road around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. One victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two...
94.3 Jack FM
Teenage Brothers Charged with Attempted Homicide for Green Bay Shooting
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two brothers, ages 18 and 16, were charged with attempted homicide Monday in connection with a non-fatal shooting Saturday, and a “ghost gun” was used in the incident. Anthony Simbler, 18, and Avion Simbler, 16, were expected to make initial court appearances...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
$5,000 bond in fatal no-license crash
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A driver who was involved in a fatal crash last month is being held on $5,000 bond. Axel Crus-Zelaya is charged with operating a vehicle without a license causing death. He was the driver in a rollover crash on Highway 10 at Amherst Junction...
Comments / 0