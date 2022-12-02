Read full article on original website
Air New Zealand NS23 Singapore Operations – 04DEC22
Air New Zealand in Northern summer 2023 season intends increase Auckland – Singapore service, where the airline to resume 2nd daily flight, effective 26MAR23. All 2 daily flights will be operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Schedule below effective 03APR23 – 24SEP23. NZ282 AKL0005 – 0640SIN 789 D.
JAL Tentatively Files 777-300ER Helsinki Service in NW23
JAL during Northern winter 2023/24 season tentatively filed aircraft changes for Finland, which would see the airline operates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on Tokyo Haneda – Helsinki route, effective 29OCT23. Operational frequencies also lists 1 daily, although this is likely to change. The 777-300ER service on this route is scheduled...
TUI Airways NW22 Goa Service Changes
TOM030 LGW1820 – 0855+1GOI 788 6. Manchester – Goa eff 11NOV22 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly.
SAS Schedules Gothenburg – Salzburg Service in Feb 2023
SAS in February 2023 schedules limited-time service on Gothenburg – Salzburg route, where the airline plans 2 round-trip flights with Airbus A320ceo and A320neo aircraft.
Air India Files ex-Delta 777-200LR Schedule From mid-Dec 2022
Air India in recent OAG schedule update filed schedules operated by ex-Delta 777-200LR aircraft, with configuration C28Y260. The 288-seater aircraft is scheduled to operate on following service to/from Mumbai. Mumbai – Newark eff 26MAR23 3 weekly. Mumbai – San Francisco. 15DEC22 – 25MAR23 3 weekly. On Mumbai...
Sun d’Or Resumes Tel Aviv – Porto Service in March 2023
Sun d’Or from March 2023 resumes Tel Aviv – Porto service, previously served until October 2018. Scheduled with leased Smartwings Boeing 737-800 aircraft, the airline will operate twice weekly service starting 13MAR23. Following schedule is effective 19APR23 – 20SEP23. LY5163 TLV1615 – 2015OPO 738 13. LY5164...
AirAsia X Dec 2022 – Mar 2023 Service Adjustment – 04DEC22
AirAsia X in recent schedule update adjusted planned operations for Northern winter 2022/23 season. As of 04DEC22, planned service adjustment (previously not covered) between December 2022 and March 2023 as follows. Kuala Lumpur – Denpasar eff 18DEC22 Increase from 5 to 7 weekly. Kuala Lumpur – Gold Coast eff...
WestJet NS23 European Operation Changes – 04DEC22
WestJet during the weekend of 04DEC22’s schedule update filed following service adjustment for Europe, as the airline strengthens operation to/from Calgary during Northern summer 2023 season. Calgary – Dublin Service operates from 30APR23 instead of 07MAY23. 30APR23 – 07MAY23 Increase from 1 to 2 weekly. 10MAY23 –...
SpiceJet Resumes Chennai – Bangkok Service in late-Dec 2022
Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet in December 2022 is adjusting selected international service, including a service resumption on Chennai – Bangkok route. Chennai – Bangkok eff 23DEC22 Service resumption, 4 weekly 737-800 (Last served until April 2017) SG108 MAA2250 – 0405+1BKK 737 x246. SG109 BKK0505 – 0725MAA 737...
American Airlines NS23 Doha Aircraft Changes – 04DEC22
American Airlines in October 2022 filed changes to New York JFK – Doha service for Northern summer 2023 season, effective 26MAR23. The daily service is now scheduled with Boeing 777-300ER, instead of initially filed 777-200ER. This revised filing remains unchanged as of 04DEC22. AA120 JFK0100 – 2030DOH 77W D...
Air Serbia Expands Italy Network in NS23
Air Serbia on Friday 02DEC22 opened reservation for 4 new routes to Italy, as the carrier expands operation in Northern summer 2023 season. Planned new Italian network additions as follow. Belgrade – Catania eff 14APR23 2 weekly A320. JU538 BEG1155 – 1350CTA 320 5. JU538 BEG1300 – 1455CTA...
Air India NW22 Domestic Service Adjustment – 04DEC22
Air India in the last few weeks filed selected changes to its domestic operation. As of 04DEC22, planned domestic adjustment for Northern winter 2022/23 season as follows. Delhi – Bangalore eff 01DEC22 Increase from 7 to 8 daily (Except 21DEC22 – 25DEC22). Delhi – Bhopal eff 01JAN23 Planned...
Qanot Sharq Adds Tashkent – Phuket Service in NW22
Uzbekistan’s Qanot Sharq at the launch of Northern winter 2022/23 season added service to Thailand, with Tashkent – Phuket nonstop flight scheduled with Airbus A321neo aircraft. First flight was operated on 03NOV22, scheduled once weekly. Schedule is currently listed until 29DEC22 inclusive. HH2203 TAS0205 – 1030HKT 32Q 4...
Air Canada NS23 Osaka Aircraft Changes
Air Canada in Northern summer 2023 season plans to increase capacity on Vancouver – Osaka Kansai route, set to resume on 02JUN23. Planned 4 weekly service with 787-8 is unchanged initially, but this will switch to -9 from 16JUN23. AC023 YVR1310 – 1610+1KIX 789 x246. AC024 KIX1750 –...
LOT Polish Airlines Schedules One-Time Boeing 787 Gdansk Flight in Dec 2022
LOT Polish Airlines in December 2022 schedules one-time Boeing 787 service on Gdansk – Poznan route, operating on one-way basis. Based on schedule listing, the 787-8 to depart with following schedule on 20DEC22. LO1838 GDN1500 – 1610POZ 788.
China Southern Adds Shenzhen – Amsterdam Service in Jan 2023
China Southern during the month of January 2023 schedules Shenzhen – Amsterdam nonstop service, on board Airbus A330-300 aircraft. The carrier currently schedules 1 weekly flight between 02JAN23 and 30JAN23. CZ8091 SZX0200 – 0800AMS 330 1. CZ8092 AMS1410 – 0900+1SZX 330 1.
Turkish Airlines Expands ANA Codeshare From Dec 2022
Turkish Airlines in early-December 2022 expanded codeshare partnership with ANA, covering various domestic routes to/from Tokyo Haneda, as well as service to Australia. Following codeshare routes went into effect since 01DEC22 (approximate). Turkish Airlines operated by ANA. Tokyo Haneda – Fukuoka. Tokyo Haneda – Hiroshima. Tokyo Haneda –...
Thai Lion Air Schedules One-Time Surat Thani – Taipei Flight in Jan 2023
Thai Lion Air in January 2023 schedules one-time service on Surat Thani – Taipei Taoyuan service, operating on charter basis. From Taipei, Boeing 737-800 aircraft to operate on 23JAN23, Surat Thani on 27JAN23. SL7391 TPE1505 – 1840URT 738 23JAN23. SL7392 URT1640 – 2150TPE 738 27JAN23.
Norwegian Adds Aalborg – Barcelona Service From June 2023
Norwegian in Northern summer 2023 season plans to add new route to Barcelona, where the airline schedules Aalborg – Barcelona flight. From 03JUN23, Boeing 737-800 aircraft to operate two weekly flights with D8-coded flight numbers. D85517 AAL1210 – 1500BCN 73H 36. D85516 BCN0830 – 1130AAL 73H 36.
PLAY Adds Warsaw Scheduled Service in NS23
Icelandic low-cost carrier PLAY in Northern summer 2023 is adding new regular scheduled service to Poland, as the airline schedules Reykjavik Keflavik – Warsaw inaugural on 03APR23. This route is scheduled twice weekly with 180-seater A320neo aircraft (selected dates 174-seater). OG504 KEF1450 – 2055WAW 32N 15. OG505 WAW2155...
