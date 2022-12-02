ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

SkyWest cuts three weekly flights in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For years, passengers at the Aberdeen Regional Airport have had 14 flights to and from Minneapolis to select from each week, but SkyWest Airlines has temporarily cancelled three of those flights. There will now only be one flight in and out of Aberdeen on...
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND TV

4 treated for smoke inhalation after Aberdeen fire

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Aberdeen are looking into what sparked a fire in the northern part of the city. Aberdeen Fire Rescue says it happened at an apartment building just before midnight Friday. Crews arriving on the scene found smoke and flames coming from the building. Several...
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Aberdeen apartment fire; 3 arrested in homicide; New van fundraiser

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Gbo Wesfort Yuoh is charged with first-degree murder, burglary and grand theft. While Thomas Tarley and Soteemon Poley are facing first-degree murder and burglary charges.
ABERDEEN, SD
hubcityradio.com

Avera St. Luke’s changing hours beginning in 2023

ABERDEEN, S.D. — Avera St. Luke’s is making changes to continue to meet patients’ health needs by extending access to after hours care beginning the week of January 3, 2023. With the change, Avera Urgent Care Aberdeen will be renamed Avera After Hours Clinic. The after hours...
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND TV

New charges filed in connection with Aberdeen murder case

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Another suspect in the death of an Aberdeen man is facing new charges. Kyle Three Legs was originally charged with aiding in kidnapping of Simon Deng. Court documents filed in Brown County show Three Legs is now charged with aiding in first degree murder and accessory to first degree murder.
ABERDEEN, SD
KFYR-TV

Fort Yates man accused of hitting woman while stealing car

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a Fort Yates man after they claim he beat up a woman and struck her with her car, before he fled at high speeds. Police say a woman told them Sunday that 22-year-old Jayden Ironroad took her car, accelerated while she tried to stop him, and ran her over. When police found Ironroad, they say they attempted to stop him as he sped through icy residential areas. They found him a second time in a parking lot on S. Washington Street and say he wrestled with and struck an officer.
BISMARCK, ND
People

'Life-Threatening' Storm Could Bring Up to 5 Feet of Snow and Whiteout Conditions to N.Y.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency for 11 counties near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario ahead of the storm A massive snowstorm is tearing across the Great Lakes region — and could result in "potentially historic snowfall" for parts of New York. "Periods of heavy lake-effect snow" are expected to impact the region through Sunday, with snowfall rates reaching three inches per hour east of Lakes Erie and Ontario, according to the National Weather Service. The "widespread" lake-effect snow has been accompanied by strong winds and occasional...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
KELOLAND TV

Pounds of marijuana found in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) – One man is facing multiple drug charges following an investigation in Aberdeen. Police say a 23-year-old was arrested Monday. During the investigation, 10 pounds of marijuana, 65 marijuana cartridges, a handgun and $3,300 in cash were found. He’s facing several possession charges.
ABERDEEN, SD

