Read full article on original website
Related
aeroroutes.com
Air Serbia Expands Italy Network in NS23
Air Serbia on Friday 02DEC22 opened reservation for 4 new routes to Italy, as the carrier expands operation in Northern summer 2023 season. Planned new Italian network additions as follow. Belgrade – Catania eff 14APR23 2 weekly A320. JU538 BEG1155 – 1350CTA 320 5. JU538 BEG1300 – 1455CTA...
Plus-Size Brazilian Model Claims Qatar Airways Told Her She Was “Too Big For Coach” But Airline Says She Was “Extremely Rude And Aggressive”
A “plus-size” Brazilian model complained on Instagram that she was denied passage after staff told her she was too fat to fly. But Qatar Airways says the real reason she was denied boarding was because her party was rude and lacked requisite documentation for her destination. Plus-Size Brazilian...
travelnoire.com
Cruise Ship With 800 Covid-Positive Passengers And Crew Docked In Sydney
After cases soared, a cruise ship with 800 Covid-positive passengers docked in Sydney, Australia.The wave of infections spread around both passengers and crew members on a cruise ship sailing from New Zealand. The Majestic Princess cruise ship was halfway through a 12- day voyage when the outbreak happened. Cases increasingly...
Viking cruise passenger dead after rogue wave slams into ship sailing to Argentina
A Viking Polaris cruise ship was hit with a devastating wave off the coast of Argentina on its way to Antarctica, killing a passenger and injuring four.
Passenger in his 50s dies onboard easyJet flight at 30,000 feet on its way from Cyprus to Gatwick airport
A man in his 50s died onboard an EasyJet flight from Cyprus to London Gatwick Airport this afternoon. Passengers grew concerned when a dark-haired traveller, who appeared to be on his own, wasn't waking up. Urgent attempts to resuscitate the passenger using a defibrillator proved unsuccessful. The flight- EZY8454 -...
U.S. fines airlines $7.5 million and they must refund customers for canceled flights
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced action against six airlines but only one is a U.S. carrier; the others are foreign. "It's too little and too late," one consumer advocate says.
I spent a week in Europe traveling by myself. Here are 10 things I learned about solo travel in other countries.
Traveling solo to Europe means learning to communicate across language barriers and push through uncomfortable moments.
travelnoire.com
Man Dies Mid-Flight During Flight Bound For London From Cyprus
While on board an EasyJet flight bound for London, a passenger died following a “medical emergency.” The exact details of that emergency are unknown. According to My London, “passengers grew concerned when they noticed their fellow passenger, who appeared to be traveling alone, wasn’t waking up.”
Stowaways found on ship’s rudder after surviving 11-day trip
Three stowaways were captured sitting on the giant rudder of an oil tanker after they survived a remarkable 11-day voyage from Nigeria to the Canary Islands. The Spanish coast guard posted a dramatic photo of the three men precariously perched atop the rudder of the Maltese-flagged Alithini II as it arrived in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, on Monday. Their feet are seen dangling just inches above the water behind the massive hull. The ship — which left Lagos, Nigeria, on Nov. 17 — covered some 2,000 miles during the 11-day journey to the Spanish territory off northwest Africa, according to tracking website Marine...
aeroroutes.com
Conviasa Schedules Nonstop Caracas – Doha Flight in Dec 2022
Conviasa in the first half of December 2022 schedules nonstop service to Qatar for the World Cup, with 2 round-trip flights scheduled. First Caracas – Doha flight will depart today (03DEC22), with Airbus A340-600 aircraft. V03830 CCS1300 – 1030+1DOH 346. 03DEC22. V03830 CCS2000 – 1730+1DOH 346. 11DEC22.
aeroroutes.com
MYAirline Inaugurates Domestic Malaysia Service in early-Dec 2022
Malaysia’s newest scheduled carrier MYAirline yesterday (01DEC22) launched operation, initially serving key domestic routes to/from Kuala Lumpur with Airbus A320 aircraft. Based on the airline’s press release updated on 02DEC22, the airline initially operates following domestic routes under IATA code Z9. Kuala Lumpur – Kota Kinabalu eff 01DEC22...
aeroroutes.com
Air India Files ex-Delta 777-200LR Schedule From mid-Dec 2022
Air India in recent OAG schedule update filed schedules operated by ex-Delta 777-200LR aircraft, with configuration C28Y260. The 288-seater aircraft is scheduled to operate on following service to/from Mumbai. Mumbai – Newark eff 26MAR23 3 weekly. Mumbai – San Francisco. 15DEC22 – 25MAR23 3 weekly. On Mumbai...
aeroroutes.com
WestJet NS23 European Operation Changes – 04DEC22
WestJet during the weekend of 04DEC22’s schedule update filed following service adjustment for Europe, as the airline strengthens operation to/from Calgary during Northern summer 2023 season. Calgary – Dublin Service operates from 30APR23 instead of 07MAY23. 30APR23 – 07MAY23 Increase from 1 to 2 weekly. 10MAY23 –...
Low-Cost Airlines Like Frontier and Ryanair Are Having a Major Moment
They won't serve you food, will make you pay for even a tiny bag, and will not make it easy to reach customer service if there is a problem -- but they will, if you're willing to put up with all of that, get you where you need to go for a much lower price.
aeroroutes.com
Air Canada NS23 Toronto – Tel Aviv Aircraft Changes
Air Canada in mid-November 2022 filed operational aircraft changes on Toronto – Tel Aviv route, currently scheduled with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. From 16JUN23 to 27OCT23, the daily service will switch to Boeing 777-200LR aircraft. AC080 YYZ1630 – 1005+1TLV 77L D. AC081 TLV1155 – 1645YYZ 77L D. The...
9 best last-minute winter holiday destinations for December sun
The run-up to Christmas can often seem the most densely packed, rather than the most wonderful, time of the year.As the nights draw in, temperature drops and social engagements spiral, what could be better than escaping all the hecticness and swapping the UK for somewhere warm, whether for a few days or a few weeks?Here’s The Independent travel team’s top picks for places where you can get some last-minute winter sun this December. BaliThis Indonesian isle is the thinking person’s Southeast Asia holiday. Packed into its 5,780 square kilometres are not only golden, wave-lapped beaches (with some frisky surf for...
Indian tourists with a single name cannot fly in or out of this country any longer
An embargo has been put by the United Arab Emirates on the entry of Indian passengers who have just a single name on their travel documents, including visas and passports.A circular issued by Indian airlines Air India confirmed the UAE’s revision of its travel guidelines, which state that “any passport holder with a single name (word) either in surname or given name will not be accepted by UAE immigration”.“Then such a passenger will not be issued a visa and in case the visa was issued previously then he will be [inadmissible passenger] by immigration,” it added.IndiGo airlines also issued a...
aeroroutes.com
American Airlines NS23 Doha Aircraft Changes – 04DEC22
American Airlines in October 2022 filed changes to New York JFK – Doha service for Northern summer 2023 season, effective 26MAR23. The daily service is now scheduled with Boeing 777-300ER, instead of initially filed 777-200ER. This revised filing remains unchanged as of 04DEC22. AA120 JFK0100 – 2030DOH 77W D...
aeroroutes.com
Delta Adds Seasonal Detroit – Reykjavik Service in NS23
Delta in Northern summer 2023 season plans to add new route to Iceland, as the Skyteam member schedules seasonal Detroit – Reykjavik Keflavik route. From 15MAY23, this route will be served 4 times weekly, with Boeing 757-200. DL236 DTW1955 – 0620+1KEF 752 x256. DL237 KEF0805 – 1055DTW 752...
aeroroutes.com
Red Wings Nov/Dec 2022 International Network Additions
Red Wings in November and December 2022 continues to expand international network, including Istanbul, Izmir and Almaty. Mineralnye Vody – Istanbul eff 26NOV22 1 weekly SSJ100. WZ4655 MRV1200 – 1430IST SU9 6. WZ4656 IST0850 – 1100MRV SU9 6. Moscow Domodedovo – Izmir. eff 23DEC22 1 weekly...
Comments / 0