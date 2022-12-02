The run-up to Christmas can often seem the most densely packed, rather than the most wonderful, time of the year.As the nights draw in, temperature drops and social engagements spiral, what could be better than escaping all the hecticness and swapping the UK for somewhere warm, whether for a few days or a few weeks?Here’s The Independent travel team’s top picks for places where you can get some last-minute winter sun this December. BaliThis Indonesian isle is the thinking person’s Southeast Asia holiday. Packed into its 5,780 square kilometres are not only golden, wave-lapped beaches (with some frisky surf for...

4 DAYS AGO