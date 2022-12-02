ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

50-year-old man convicted of sexual assault in Cobb County sentenced to life in prison, DA says

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is facing a life sentence in prison after being convicted on sodomy charges, according to the District Attorney.

On Monday, a Cobb County jury found Travis Leonard Hudson, 50, guilty of aggravated sodomy.

The DA said on the night of March 12, 2021, Hudson had a woman visiting him at his apartment. The DA said the woman woke up to Hudson sexually assaulting her. The victim then reported the assault to police.

“This defendant committed a heinous act for which he deservedly is being held accountable. This sentence ensures he will no longer be a threat to Cobb County,” said District Attorney Broady.

Hudson was arrested on June 9, 2021.

