50-year-old man convicted of sexual assault in Cobb County sentenced to life in prison, DA says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is facing a life sentence in prison after being convicted on sodomy charges, according to the District Attorney.
On Monday, a Cobb County jury found Travis Leonard Hudson, 50, guilty of aggravated sodomy.
The DA said on the night of March 12, 2021, Hudson had a woman visiting him at his apartment. The DA said the woman woke up to Hudson sexually assaulting her. The victim then reported the assault to police.
“This defendant committed a heinous act for which he deservedly is being held accountable. This sentence ensures he will no longer be a threat to Cobb County,” said District Attorney Broady.
Hudson was arrested on June 9, 2021.
