Rafael dos Anjos reacts to the recent photos of Conor McGregor: “Why is he out of the pool? He looks so different”
Rafael dos Anjos has given his thoughts on the recent photos circulating of Conor McGregor’s new physique. Last night, Rafael dos Anjos made a real statement. The 38-year-old beat Bryan Barberena and did so in decisive fashion with a lovely submission victory. It got him back on the winning trail and, in many ways, reminded us of why he’s such a legend.
MMA Fighting
Video: Cain Velasquez returns to ring following release from jail: ‘Never stop fighting’
TEMPE, Ariz. — If only for one night, Cain Velasquez was back home, doing what he loves. In his first public appearance after being granted bail in his attempted murder case, Velasquez wrestled in a three-on-three pro wresting match with Lucha Libre AAA, which took place Saturday at the Mullett Arena near Velasquez’s alma mater of Arizona State University.
Tai Tuivasa reacts after suffering first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Orlando: “Got done tonight”
Tai Tuivasa has reacted after suffering a brutal first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at tonight’s UFC Orlando event. Tuivasa (14-5 MMA) had entered the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in his most previous effort at UFC Paris. Prior to that setback, the Aussie had put together a five-fight winning streak, with all five victories coming by way of knockout.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Stephen Thompson puts on striking clinic, stops Kevin Holland late | UFC Orlando
Stephen Thompson looked downright incredible last night (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) at UFC Orlando live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., when “Wonderboy” dominated Kevin Holland to the tune of a fourth-round TKO (corner stoppage). LIVE! Stream UFC Orlando On ESPN+. EXCITING WELTERWEIGHT TILT! Ultimate...
UFC Orlando Results: Sergei Pavlovich stops Tai Tuivasa in Round 1 (Video)
Tonight’s UFC Orlando main card features a key heavyweight contest between perennial division contenders Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich. Tuivasa (14-4 MMA) will enter the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in his most recent effort at UFC Paris. Prior to that setback, the Aussie had put together a five-fight winning streak, with all five victories coming by way of knockout.
Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora share burgers in dressing room after brutal boxing match
Tyson Fury visited Derek Chisora in his dressing room to chat, meet his children and share Five Guys burgers after their brutal boxing bout on Saturday night.Fury maintained his unbeaten record in front of close to 60,000 people at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, dominating his opponent until the referee waved off the contest in the 10th round.“When the war is complete we break bread,” Chisora wrote, posting the video to social media.The pair can be seen discussing their fight together as Fury says hello to his opponent’s young children.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tyson Fury targets Oleksandr Usyk after victory over Derek Chisora: 'I'll do him'Tyson Fury targets Oleksandr Usyk after victory over Derek Chisora: 'I'll do him'World Cup round-up: Messi inspires Argentina to victory as Netherlands advance
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury To Usyk: You’re Next, You Little B!tch! I Ain’t No Bodybuilder, Sucker!
Oleksandr Usyk stood silent on the ring apron and appeared as if he were trying not to laugh. Tyson Fury yelled in Usyk’s face just a few minutes after he was done dismantling Dereck Chisora, an opponent who gave Usyk a difficult fight just two years ago. An ever-rowdy Fury promised the undefeated IBF/IBO/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion he’ll get some of the same if they fight next at some point early in 2023.
worldboxingnews.net
Undefeated welterweight horrifically stabbed multiple times
Welterweight contender Mekhrubon Sanginov has relocated to Las Vegas after recovering from a shocking stabbing incident. The 13-0 undefeated star, ranked number nine by the World Boxing Association, miraculously survived the attack. He’s already being labeled a modern-day superhero after doctors were able to save his life and boxing career....
MMA Fighting
UFC Orlando bonuses: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland easily clinches ‘Fight of the Night’
After five straight decisions led into UFC Orlando’s main card, it looked like it might be a long East Coast night. Then the finishes started, and they didn’t stop coming. There was stiff competition for post-fight bonuses on Saturday’s card at Amway Center, but headliners Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland put themselves over the top for “Fight of the Night” with a four-round war that ended when Holland’s corner threw in the towel.
UFC schedule: Upcoming fight cards, times, locations, odds and how to watch, including Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev
Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.
Spinning Back Clique: James Krause betting scandal, UFC Orlando, Nate Diaz-Jake Paul, more
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly live show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. This week’s panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Nolan King and Danny Segura will join host “Gorgeous” George Garcia live at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) to discuss and debate:
MMAmania.com
UFC Orlando results: Stephen Thompson breaks Kevin Holland in wild brawl
Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland squared off in a Welterweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC Orlando from inside Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Holland opened the fight with some wild jumping kick into punches combinations ... though I don’t know that they worked that well. Holland also seemed to be looking for the clinch. Meanwhile, Thompson’s straight punches were looking really fast, crisp, and accurate. Holland answered a couple minutes in with a heavy combination, but Thompson fired right back with his counter left.
realcombatmedia.com
ONE 164: Pacio Vs. Brooks – Results & Video Highlights
ONE 164: Pacio Vs. Brooks – Results & Video Highlights. ONE Championship is ending its phenomenal 2022 calendar of events in style. This Saturday, December 3, the world’s largest martial arts organization closes out the year with ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks, which broadcasts live from the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez: "I Wish Nothing But The Best For Edgar Berlanga But He's Not Getting Any Better"
Having urged, pleaded, and flat-out begged the elite of the super middleweight division to face him, David Benavidez was relieved when he was given the good news. After years of back-and-forth trash talk between himself and Caleb Plant, the two have officially agreed to terms and will square off in the first quarter of 2023.
MMA Fighting
Michael Bisping criticizes Kevin Holland’s UFC Orlando performance: ‘That was not high fight IQ’
UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping believes Kevin Holland gave away his fight against Stephen Thompson at UFC Orlando. Bisping criticized Holland’s performance immediately following Saturday’s event, pointing to a fateful sequence early in the fight where the talkative welterweight had Thompson down on the canvas. Instead of trying to do damage, Holland let his opponent up. It was not the last time he did so over the four-round fight.
MMAmania.com
UFC 282 fight card shuffle! Ovince Saint Preux loses another opponent, Ponzinibbio lands replacement
It’s UFC 282 fight week, and while we’re still excited for the the promotion’s year-end pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza, we have to admit injuries have definitely taken its toll on this card (see it here). Things started going wrong when Jiri Prochazka injured his shoulder, scrapping a Light...
wrestleview.com
Video: Cain Velasquez returns to pro wrestling month after release from prison
Former WWE Superstar and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez addressed fans at the Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide event at the newly constructed Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University, which is Velasquez’s alma mater. He is currently out of prison on $1 million bail. The 40-year...
