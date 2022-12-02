ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

You're invited to 'Late Night with Locals' in NuLu

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 20 Louisville businesses will be staying open late for one special night only ahead of the holiday season. Market and Main streets will come alive with fun events on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to the NuLu Business Association. Along with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Em'bark' in nature with your furry friend at this Louisville event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Enjoy a fun day in nature along with your four-legged friend, or friends, at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest on Dec. 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. 'Paws in Nature' will be filled with activities that dogs and their owners can explore together such as holiday photos, a Coffee and Cream Food Truck and local vendors!
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Winter Woods Spectacular more 'immersive' for 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Families from all over Kentuckiana have been enjoying Louisville's newest holiday-themed experience in Iroquois Park. The "Winter Woods Spectacular" could very well be your new Christmastime tradition. The Spectacular features millions of twinkling lights and intricate holiday displays all set to music, according to a Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Shania Twain adds Louisville stop to her 2023 tour

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist, Shania twain, announced she will be adding 19 new dates to her 2023 tour, including a stop in Louisville. The best-selling female country music artist in history will grace the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, Oct. 28. The show is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Angilo's keeps the lights on thanks to community kindness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angilo’s Pizza in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood was struggling to pay its electric bill after the owner said rising costs made it nearly impossible for her to pay off the bill. However, after posting a desperate plea on Facebook in hopes of keeping the lights on,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville Metro Council President David James to host winter coat giveaway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — President David James (D-6) and his wife are hosting their annual 'Winter Coat Wonderland,' a coat giveaway and holiday party, on Friday. The event will be held at the First Gethsemane Center for Family Development, located at 1221 First Gethsemane Avenue, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A spokesperson for the event says the 'Winter Coat Wonderland' is not open to the public.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Zoneton Fire's annual 'Santa Truck' brings holiday cheer

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — A fire department just outside of Louisville has just unveiled their newly decorated firetruck, kicking off the holiday season. Zoneton Fire Protection District revealed this year's "Santa Truck", a bright green truck with countless little lights covering the entire vehicle. The department has selected "The Grinch"...
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Tickets for select 2023 Derby Festival events on sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Enjoying the many events that the Derby Festival has to offer is a time-honored tradition in Louisville. Many tickets for select events in the festival go on sale on Wednesday, Nov. 30 beginning at 10 a.m. Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President, expressed his excitement for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Louisville woman targeted by a pet scam wants to warn others

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ivory Murphy said she was returning home from returning an errand Thursday when she noticed someone was outside her home. She didn't know who this person was and pulled into the driveway. She then pulled her car into her driveway. “I rolled down my window and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville local news

