Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
The Mary M. Miller Riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in businessAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
You're invited to 'Late Night with Locals' in NuLu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 20 Louisville businesses will be staying open late for one special night only ahead of the holiday season. Market and Main streets will come alive with fun events on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to the NuLu Business Association. Along with...
Em'bark' in nature with your furry friend at this Louisville event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Enjoy a fun day in nature along with your four-legged friend, or friends, at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest on Dec. 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. 'Paws in Nature' will be filled with activities that dogs and their owners can explore together such as holiday photos, a Coffee and Cream Food Truck and local vendors!
Winter Woods Spectacular more 'immersive' for 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Families from all over Kentuckiana have been enjoying Louisville's newest holiday-themed experience in Iroquois Park. The "Winter Woods Spectacular" could very well be your new Christmastime tradition. The Spectacular features millions of twinkling lights and intricate holiday displays all set to music, according to a Louisville...
West Louisville realty company hosting '12 Days of Christmas' giveaway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A west Louisville realty company is getting into the holiday spirit and inviting the community to join in. Infinite Homes Realty have announced their “12 Days of Christmas” giveaway. According to a news release, the company said families can enter one time a day,...
wdrb.com
WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
Shania Twain adds Louisville stop to her 2023 tour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist, Shania twain, announced she will be adding 19 new dates to her 2023 tour, including a stop in Louisville. The best-selling female country music artist in history will grace the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, Oct. 28. The show is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Indiana Woman Takes Chilling Photos During Tour of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills
Many times over the years, I have written about the notorious Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, KY. Most of the time, people have sent me videos or photos they have taken while visiting Waverly, and they want to see what you think,. Several of the photos have left me speechless....
Angilo's keeps the lights on thanks to community kindness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angilo’s Pizza in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood was struggling to pay its electric bill after the owner said rising costs made it nearly impossible for her to pay off the bill. However, after posting a desperate plea on Facebook in hopes of keeping the lights on,...
'That just brings tears to my eyes': LMPD gifts Portland woman new bed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police took action when they discovered they could assist a woman in the Portland neighborhood who was in need of a bed. Sergeant Christina Beaven says she saw a post of an elderly lady with health issues who had been sleeping on the floor, and knew of someone that could help.
Louisville Metro Council President David James to host winter coat giveaway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — President David James (D-6) and his wife are hosting their annual 'Winter Coat Wonderland,' a coat giveaway and holiday party, on Friday. The event will be held at the First Gethsemane Center for Family Development, located at 1221 First Gethsemane Avenue, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A spokesperson for the event says the 'Winter Coat Wonderland' is not open to the public.
Zoneton Fire's annual 'Santa Truck' brings holiday cheer
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — A fire department just outside of Louisville has just unveiled their newly decorated firetruck, kicking off the holiday season. Zoneton Fire Protection District revealed this year's "Santa Truck", a bright green truck with countless little lights covering the entire vehicle. The department has selected "The Grinch"...
CEO of Dare to Care aims to feed people 'with excellence and dignity'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One in seven people in Kentuckiana struggles with hunger. “We are literally seeing people who are making life choices every day,” Vincent James, CEO of Dare to Care, said. “Am I going to provide food for my family or am I going to go to work?”
Tickets for select 2023 Derby Festival events on sale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Enjoying the many events that the Derby Festival has to offer is a time-honored tradition in Louisville. Many tickets for select events in the festival go on sale on Wednesday, Nov. 30 beginning at 10 a.m. Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President, expressed his excitement for...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville woman targeted by a pet scam wants to warn others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ivory Murphy said she was returning home from returning an errand Thursday when she noticed someone was outside her home. She didn't know who this person was and pulled into the driveway. She then pulled her car into her driveway. “I rolled down my window and...
wdrb.com
WATCH | Kenny Payne speaks after Louisville's loss to Miami
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne speaks to the media after the Cardinals played Miami at the KFC Yum! Center on Dec. 4, 2022. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
'It's made it very difficult for the business': Louisville dessert store to close doors after decades of business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville’s favorite sweet shops just announced it’s closing its doors for good. In a Facebook post, the owner of Sweet Surrender Dessert Café talked about the bitter-sweet decision to close the bakery’s 35-year chapter. Owner Jessica Haskell said the challenges...
Death Cab for Cutie to kick off 2023 tour at Old Forester's Paristown Hall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Enjoy the start of the new year with an alternative rock concert!. Death Cab for Cutie is kicking off their 2023 tour at Old Forester's Paristown Hall, before traveling across the U.S. and abroad. They will be joined by Los Angeles-based rock band, Momma. Death Cab...
Vine Grove Fire Department brings holiday cheer with 'Santa Truck'
VINE GROVE, Ky. — The Vine Grove Fire Department is getting into the holiday spirit, transforming one of their normal trucks into a Santa truck. Tuesday night, they were putting some of the finishing touches on the truck which is covered in more than 30,000 lights. Lieutenant Jeff Ritchie...
Proposed tunnel concept would connect expo center to downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair Board sent lawmakers a nearly $711 million plan for massive renovations at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Thursday. It includes plans to develop 12 full-size soccer fields, a new hotel and renovations for existing venues. The proposal, and cost analysis, was conducted...
Louisville, KY
