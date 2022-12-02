Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Turnto10.com
Workers voice concern over trash, needles in homeless encampment outside State House
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Needles, trash, waste. State House workers are raising concerns about what’s being left around a homeless encampment outside Rhode Island’s capitol. For weeks, tents have lined the sides of the plaza leading into the Smith Street side of the State House. Multiple State...
New Bedford Ward 3 Candidate Robert Cabral Has a Plan to Help the Homeless
The special election to succeed recently resigned New Bedford Ward 3 City Councilor Hugh Dunn has brought candidates from varying personal and professional backgrounds who want to bring their unique perspective to the 11-member body. Robert Cabral, a longtime resident of the city, brings over four decades working in and...
ABC6.com
McKee, Rhode Island congressional delegation to celebrate big milestone at Quonset Business Park
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Several Rhode Island elected officials are celebrating a big milestone Monday at Quonset Business Park in North Kingstown. Those who will be in attendance for the event, which will be hosted at REGENT Craft, are Gov. Dan McKee, U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse.
ABC6.com
7 fires hit New Bedford since Thanksgiving
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Seven fires have hit New Bedford since Thanksgiving. On the night of Dec. 2, New Bedford firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at Acushnet Avenue at about 4 p.m. This fire left about 20 residents displaced after ravaging a multi-use building, destroying the businesses and apartments residing within.
ecori.org
End of an Era: R.I.’s Last Municipal Dump Buried
TIVERTON, R.I. — After a two-year delay, an era ended last month as town officials closed the last municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island. The Tiverton Landfill, a leftover from a time when towns owned and operated their own dumps, was originally supposed to be closed and capped starting in November 2020, but the town received an extension from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM). Town officials cited the then-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent opening of Bally’s Tiverton Casino as prime reasons behind the extensions.
Turnto10.com
Ousted Woonsocket mayor to be sworn back in after reelection
(WJAR) — The mayor ousted by Woonsocket's City Council in October will be sworn in again on Tuesday night. Weeks after the city council voted her out of office, Lisa Baldelli-Hunt was reelected by voters to be mayor. The City Council voted to remove her from her position in...
‘Superman’ building owner turning lights on for holidays as ‘small gesture of gratitude’
Rhode Island's tallest building will light up the Providence skyline once again this holiday season, as its owner prepares to renovate the long-vacant tower.
Mass. leaders hold ribbon-cutting at new Freetown MBTA station
Southern New Englanders will soon be able to take the train to Boston from a station close to home.
Turnto10.com
ACLU of RI announces settlement with Pawtucket over political signs restrictions
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island American Civil Liberties Union announced on Tuesday a settlement with the City of Pawtucket that will put a hold on an ordinance that limited the time a person could display a political sign. The ACLU of RI filed a lawsuit that challenged the city’s...
GoLocalProv
Proposed Fane Tower Gets Another Redesign - Now 47-Stories Tall
New York developer Jason Fane came to Providence in 2016 with the vision of building three major residential towers. Over the years, his plans have been revised on a number of occasions, and he has faced regulatory battles, lawsuits, a pandemic, and an explosion in the cost of construction. The...
capeandislands.org
South Coast Rail opening new Freetown station
Top state and local officials held a ceremony celebrating the opening of the new Freetown train station on the South Coast, a key section in the decades-long effort to provide commuter rail service to New Bedford and Fall River. Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito were among the...
The Best Place To Live In Rhode Island
Perhaps you've heard of the popular Rhode Island cities of Providence and Newport, but what if we told you there was an even better town to consider?
ecori.org
Smallest State has Lots to Offer When it Comes to Holiday Cooking, Gifting
A selection of baked goods from Buns Bakery in East Providence. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Like holiday visitors, festive foods usually travel hundreds or thousands of miles from all over the country (and sometimes the world) before arriving at the dinner table. Minnesota is a top-turkey state. Most potatoes are grown...
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in RI: “No path to get help just crushes people” – Rev. Duane Clinker
A personal statement from Rev. Duane Clinker, Mathewson Street Church, Providence on the homelessness issue in Rhode Island:. The Governor continues to announce incremental improvements in emergency shelter beds in ways which are becoming a kind of torture for the unhoused outside. People are desperate for shelter and for some...
Turnto10.com
Quonset Business Park celebrates its 13,000th employee
(WJAR) — Quonset Business Park celebrated its 13,000th employee on Monday. In an event attended by numerous Rhode Island state leaders, Maddie Macfarlane of Providence was recognized with a glass award that recognized the milestone. Macfarlane works for Regent Craft. Macfarlane works in the engineering department for Regent, according...
nrinow.news
Alves promises positive change on new ‘powerhouse’ council in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The five councilors sworn into office Thursday night in North Smithfield represent decades of cumulative experience in town government, and they’re poised to bring positive change for residents, according to their new leader. Kimberly Alves, the top vote-getter among candidates in an election on Tuesday,...
Turnto10.com
Actor James Woods takes Exeter Zoning Board to court
EXETER, R.I. (WJAR) — Award-winning actor James Woods is looking to stop a neighbor from building a single-family home on Boone Lake. In a lawsuit filed with the Washington County Superior Court, he's appealing the Exeter Zoning Board of Review's approval of a variance to allow the project to move forward.
See Rhode Island’s Largest Christmas Display For Free This Weekend
With over 30 acres of Christmas decorations, Pawtucket's Winter Wonderland inside historic Slater Park is the largest holiday display in all of Rhode Island and walking through the lights is absolutely free. For the past two decades Slater Park has been lit up each December and filled with hundreds of...
Turnto10.com
Recreational marijuana, homelessness, and money for penguins: the week in politics
Recreational marijuana sales began this week in Rhode Island, as the state also grappled with how to find shelter for people who are homeless as cold weather sets in. Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island dropped a challenge for a Democratic leadership post in the House. The city of Providence...
johnstonsunrise.net
Johnston cracks down on 9 ‘illegal businesses’ operating at 27 Mill St.
Future Case Corp. has been there long enough for rust to form and leak from the bracket and onto the business’s white sign hanging in front. The mill building’s been there for about a century. At least one of the businesses inside has been open 20 years or more — eight more occupy various corners of the factory building at 27 Mill St.
