ABC6.com

7 fires hit New Bedford since Thanksgiving

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Seven fires have hit New Bedford since Thanksgiving. On the night of Dec. 2, New Bedford firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at Acushnet Avenue at about 4 p.m. This fire left about 20 residents displaced after ravaging a multi-use building, destroying the businesses and apartments residing within.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ecori.org

End of an Era: R.I.’s Last Municipal Dump Buried

TIVERTON, R.I. — After a two-year delay, an era ended last month as town officials closed the last municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island. The Tiverton Landfill, a leftover from a time when towns owned and operated their own dumps, was originally supposed to be closed and capped starting in November 2020, but the town received an extension from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM). Town officials cited the then-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent opening of Bally’s Tiverton Casino as prime reasons behind the extensions.
TIVERTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Ousted Woonsocket mayor to be sworn back in after reelection

(WJAR) — The mayor ousted by Woonsocket's City Council in October will be sworn in again on Tuesday night. Weeks after the city council voted her out of office, Lisa Baldelli-Hunt was reelected by voters to be mayor. The City Council voted to remove her from her position in...
WOONSOCKET, RI
GoLocalProv

Proposed Fane Tower Gets Another Redesign - Now 47-Stories Tall

New York developer Jason Fane came to Providence in 2016 with the vision of building three major residential towers. Over the years, his plans have been revised on a number of occasions, and he has faced regulatory battles, lawsuits, a pandemic, and an explosion in the cost of construction. The...
PROVIDENCE, RI
capeandislands.org

South Coast Rail opening new Freetown station

Top state and local officials held a ceremony celebrating the opening of the new Freetown train station on the South Coast, a key section in the decades-long effort to provide commuter rail service to New Bedford and Fall River. Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito were among the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ecori.org

Smallest State has Lots to Offer When it Comes to Holiday Cooking, Gifting

A selection of baked goods from Buns Bakery in East Providence. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Like holiday visitors, festive foods usually travel hundreds or thousands of miles from all over the country (and sometimes the world) before arriving at the dinner table. Minnesota is a top-turkey state. Most potatoes are grown...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Quonset Business Park celebrates its 13,000th employee

(WJAR) — Quonset Business Park celebrated its 13,000th employee on Monday. In an event attended by numerous Rhode Island state leaders, Maddie Macfarlane of Providence was recognized with a glass award that recognized the milestone. Macfarlane works for Regent Craft. Macfarlane works in the engineering department for Regent, according...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Actor James Woods takes Exeter Zoning Board to court

EXETER, R.I. (WJAR) — Award-winning actor James Woods is looking to stop a neighbor from building a single-family home on Boone Lake. In a lawsuit filed with the Washington County Superior Court, he's appealing the Exeter Zoning Board of Review's approval of a variance to allow the project to move forward.
EXETER, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston cracks down on 9 ‘illegal businesses’ operating at 27 Mill St.

Future Case Corp. has been there long enough for rust to form and leak from the bracket and onto the business’s white sign hanging in front. The mill building’s been there for about a century. At least one of the businesses inside has been open 20 years or more — eight more occupy various corners of the factory building at 27 Mill St.
JOHNSTON, RI

