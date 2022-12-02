ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

thesuntimesnews.com

Saline To Get Second School Resources Officer

Saline Area Schools is getting a new resource officer from the Saline Police Department. Saline City Council voted five to one to create a new police officer position starting July 1, 2023. SAS already has a school resource officer from Pittsfield’s Department of Public Safety, who focuses on the high...
SALINE, MI
Michigan Daily

Out-of-state students help swing the vote

On Nov. 4, University of Michigan students filled the Diag as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stepped out of her campaign bus to rally the young crowd. With her was Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation. The next day, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., made his own stop in Ann Arbor, encouraging students to vote for the Democrats in the looming 2022 midterms.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Advance

Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3

Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
thesuntimesnews.com

CDL Celebrates the 2022 Friend and Volunteer of the Year Award Recipients

Chelsea District Library (CDL) staff and volunteers were excited to gather at our annual Volunteer Appreciation Party on Saturday, December 3. At this celebration, CDL honored two individuals who have been particularly generous in their service to the library. The awards originated in 1992 as a small way to recognize the enormous gratitude CDL has for those individuals who help to further its mission. These dedicated individuals provide great value to the library by doing work above and beyond the normal scope of the CDL staff. This year CDL celebrates the services of 2022 Friend of the Year Bill Personke and 2022 Volunteer of the Year Marilyn Kuehl.
CHELSEA, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

CPD Weekly Report, 12-06-22

Location: 900 block of Moore Dr. INFORMATION: While at the station, the officer was assigned a walk-in fraud complaint. The complainant stated that they had received a notification from their bank stating that there had been some “suspicious activity” on their account. Upon closer inspection, the complainant stated that they had, in fact, located two separate transactions that had taken place and were not authorized. The complainant stated that they had made contact with the bank and reported both of the transactions. The bank suggested that the complainant report the incident to their local police, and after further investigation, it was suspected that this issue was an internal issue within the bank. The case was closed pending any further leads on a potential suspect.
CHELSEA, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Saline elementary school students know what they want to see in a playground

There was a recent meeting of the minds on the playground at Saline’s Woodland Meadows Elementary School. Students there had heard about the potential of what could come to their school from the passing of the new school bond in the Nov. 8 vote. The Sun Times News (STN) followed up with Saline Area Schools Superintendent Steve Laatsch to learn more about this “meeting” at the school for grades young fives through third.
SALINE, MI
doniphanherald.com

Outcomes Examined for Cannabis Users After Lower-Extremity Bypass

FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For patients undergoing lower-extremity bypass, cannabis use is associated with reduced graft patency, increased amputation, and increased opioid use, according to a study published online Sept. 22 in the Annals of Vascular Surgery. Drew J. Braet, M.D., from the University of Michigan in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

14-year-old caught with gun after asking MSP trooper for bus info

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 14-year-old from Detroit asked a Michigan State trooper for help determining when a bus would arrive - only to be caught with a loaded 9mm, according to MSP. According to Michigan State Police, around 9:30 on Sunday night, a trooper in the north division was...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Man found dead at Belleville rest area after overdose

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 34-year-old Wisconsin man was found dead at a Belleville rest area Sunday morning after overdosing, Michigan State Police announced.At about 5:45 a.m., MSP was contacted by the Van Buren Fire Department, saying they were on the scene of an overdose at a Belleville rest area.When troopers arrived at the scene, a 34-year-old man from Wisconsin was pronounced dead. A 36-year-old woman from Ann Arbor was also on the scene, but she did not require any medical treatment.Police say the investigation is ongoing.
BELLEVILLE, MI
The Flint Journal

Alive after 25 cardiac arrests, Ypsilanti woman grateful for Michigan Medicine care

ANN ARBOR, MI - April Hogan suffered more than 25 cardiac arrests about 18 months ago. She had a major blockage in the left coronary arteries of her heart, a condition known as acute left main thrombosis. Most patients in her condition would not survive, said cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Ashraf Abou el ela of the University of Michigan’s Frankel Cardiovascular Center.
YPSILANTI, MI

