Location: 900 block of Moore Dr. INFORMATION: While at the station, the officer was assigned a walk-in fraud complaint. The complainant stated that they had received a notification from their bank stating that there had been some “suspicious activity” on their account. Upon closer inspection, the complainant stated that they had, in fact, located two separate transactions that had taken place and were not authorized. The complainant stated that they had made contact with the bank and reported both of the transactions. The bank suggested that the complainant report the incident to their local police, and after further investigation, it was suspected that this issue was an internal issue within the bank. The case was closed pending any further leads on a potential suspect.

CHELSEA, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO