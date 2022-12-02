Read full article on original website
aeroroutes.com
China Southern Adds Shenzhen – Amsterdam Service in Jan 2023
China Southern during the month of January 2023 schedules Shenzhen – Amsterdam nonstop service, on board Airbus A330-300 aircraft. The carrier currently schedules 1 weekly flight between 02JAN23 and 30JAN23. CZ8091 SZX0200 – 0800AMS 330 1. CZ8092 AMS1410 – 0900+1SZX 330 1.
aeroroutes.com
Air Canada NS23 Toronto – Tel Aviv Aircraft Changes
Air Canada in mid-November 2022 filed operational aircraft changes on Toronto – Tel Aviv route, currently scheduled with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. From 16JUN23 to 27OCT23, the daily service will switch to Boeing 777-200LR aircraft. AC080 YYZ1630 – 1005+1TLV 77L D. AC081 TLV1155 – 1645YYZ 77L D. The...
Low-Cost Airlines Like Frontier and Ryanair Are Having a Major Moment
They won't serve you food, will make you pay for even a tiny bag, and will not make it easy to reach customer service if there is a problem -- but they will, if you're willing to put up with all of that, get you where you need to go for a much lower price.
Air Canada launches North America's only nonstop flight to Bangkok
For the first time in 10 years, there's now a nonstop flight between North America and the capital of one of the world's most popular tourist destinations, Thailand. Air Canada's seasonal Vancouver-Bangkok flights launched on December 1.
aeroroutes.com
American Airlines NS23 Doha Aircraft Changes – 04DEC22
American Airlines in October 2022 filed changes to New York JFK – Doha service for Northern summer 2023 season, effective 26MAR23. The daily service is now scheduled with Boeing 777-300ER, instead of initially filed 777-200ER. This revised filing remains unchanged as of 04DEC22. AA120 JFK0100 – 2030DOH 77W D...
Plus-Size Brazilian Model Claims Qatar Airways Told Her She Was “Too Big For Coach” But Airline Says She Was “Extremely Rude And Aggressive”
A “plus-size” Brazilian model complained on Instagram that she was denied passage after staff told her she was too fat to fly. But Qatar Airways says the real reason she was denied boarding was because her party was rude and lacked requisite documentation for her destination. Plus-Size Brazilian...
Thrillist
Alaska Airlines Has $29 One-Way Flights Around the U.S. Right Now
Alaska Airlines is one of the many airlines offering enticing discounts for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. The airline, which has a following of dedicated fliers, is offering one-way flights for as little as $29. The sale is live now and runs through 11:59 pm PST on November 30. In addition to serving up $29 flights in the sale, there are also no change fees on Main and First Class fares.
What airports, airlines lose the most luggage?
A recent report shows that 55% of U.S. airline passengers have lost their bags, but which airlines and airports lose the most luggage?
How some people can end up living at airports for months -- even years -- at a time
Some do so of their own accord, using airport amenities to meet their basic needs. Others, however, would rather be anywhere else -- and find themselves at the mercy of bureaucratic wrangling.
Thrillist
Southwest Airlines Is Cutting 2 Routes from This Southern California Airport
Southwest Airlines Is Cutting 2 Routes from This Southern California Airport
U.S. fines airlines $7.5 million and they must refund customers for canceled flights
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced action against six airlines but only one is a U.S. carrier; the others are foreign. "It's too little and too late," one consumer advocate says.
Narcity
Pearson Airport Was Named Most Stressful Airport In North America & It's An 'Embarrassment'
Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) has been trying to rebuild its damaged reputation since the summer, but despite some more recent improvements, it seems people aren't forgetting the airport's troubles very quickly. Pearson Airport was just named the "most stressful" airport in North America and the fourth most stressful airport...
travelnoire.com
Man Dies Mid-Flight During Flight Bound For London From Cyprus
While on board an EasyJet flight bound for London, a passenger died following a “medical emergency.” The exact details of that emergency are unknown. According to My London, “passengers grew concerned when they noticed their fellow passenger, who appeared to be traveling alone, wasn’t waking up.”
aeroroutes.com
Air New Zealand NS23 Singapore Operations – 04DEC22
Air New Zealand in Northern summer 2023 season intends increase Auckland – Singapore service, where the airline to resume 2nd daily flight, effective 26MAR23. All 2 daily flights will be operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Schedule below effective 03APR23 – 24SEP23. NZ282 AKL0005 – 0640SIN 789 D.
aeroroutes.com
Air Serbia Expands Italy Network in NS23
Air Serbia on Friday 02DEC22 opened reservation for 4 new routes to Italy, as the carrier expands operation in Northern summer 2023 season. Planned new Italian network additions as follow. Belgrade – Catania eff 14APR23 2 weekly A320. JU538 BEG1155 – 1350CTA 320 5. JU538 BEG1300 – 1455CTA...
aeroroutes.com
Fiji Airways Moves Kiritimati Service Resumption to Feb 2023
Fiji Airways in recent schedule update continues to revised planned service resumption to Kiritimati in The Kiribati, as the one weekly Nadi – Kiritimati – Honolulu service now set to resume on 07FEB23 at earliest, instead of 06DEC22, 2 months later than planned. Upon service, resumption, the airline...
Netjets will be the first customer for Bombardier's new $78 million private jet, the world's fastest passenger plane since the Concorde — meet the Global 8000
The Global 8000, which comes complete with an entertainment room and a bedroom, will reach near supersonic speeds and fly up to 9,206 miles.
tripsavvy.com
Air New Zealand's Cyber Monday Sale Is Offering Amazingly Low Fares to Auckland
Everyone's favorite online shopping day, Cyber Monday, offers savings on more than just travel gear, luggage, and products. Some deals, like the latest from Air New Zealand, can save you serious cash on your next bucket list vacation. The Kiwi flagship carrier has announced a Cyber Monday sale that offers...
aeroroutes.com
Air China Jan 2023 South Africa Service Changes
Air China during Chinese New Year in 2023 is temporarily adjusting service to South Africa. The one weekly Beijing Capital – Johannesburg – Chengdu Shuangliu service will be suspended from 14JAN23 to 02FEB23. This route is operated by Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. CA865 PEK1250 – 2115JNB 773 5.
aeroroutes.com
WestJet NS23 European Operation Changes – 04DEC22
WestJet during the weekend of 04DEC22’s schedule update filed following service adjustment for Europe, as the airline strengthens operation to/from Calgary during Northern summer 2023 season. Calgary – Dublin Service operates from 30APR23 instead of 07MAY23. 30APR23 – 07MAY23 Increase from 1 to 2 weekly. 10MAY23 –...
