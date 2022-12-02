ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

aeroroutes.com

China Southern Adds Shenzhen – Amsterdam Service in Jan 2023

China Southern during the month of January 2023 schedules Shenzhen – Amsterdam nonstop service, on board Airbus A330-300 aircraft. The carrier currently schedules 1 weekly flight between 02JAN23 and 30JAN23. CZ8091 SZX0200 – 0800AMS 330 1. CZ8092 AMS1410 – 0900+1SZX 330 1.
aeroroutes.com

Air Canada NS23 Toronto – Tel Aviv Aircraft Changes

Air Canada in mid-November 2022 filed operational aircraft changes on Toronto – Tel Aviv route, currently scheduled with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. From 16JUN23 to 27OCT23, the daily service will switch to Boeing 777-200LR aircraft. AC080 YYZ1630 – 1005+1TLV 77L D. AC081 TLV1155 – 1645YYZ 77L D. The...
aeroroutes.com

American Airlines NS23 Doha Aircraft Changes – 04DEC22

American Airlines in October 2022 filed changes to New York JFK – Doha service for Northern summer 2023 season, effective 26MAR23. The daily service is now scheduled with Boeing 777-300ER, instead of initially filed 777-200ER. This revised filing remains unchanged as of 04DEC22. AA120 JFK0100 – 2030DOH 77W D...
Thrillist

Alaska Airlines Has $29 One-Way Flights Around the U.S. Right Now

Alaska Airlines is one of the many airlines offering enticing discounts for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. The airline, which has a following of dedicated fliers, is offering one-way flights for as little as $29. The sale is live now and runs through 11:59 pm PST on November 30. In addition to serving up $29 flights in the sale, there are also no change fees on Main and First Class fares.
Thrillist

Southwest Airlines Is Cutting 2 Routes from This Southern California Airport

Narcity

Pearson Airport Was Named Most Stressful Airport In North America & It's An 'Embarrassment'

Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) has been trying to rebuild its damaged reputation since the summer, but despite some more recent improvements, it seems people aren't forgetting the airport's troubles very quickly. Pearson Airport was just named the "most stressful" airport in North America and the fourth most stressful airport...
travelnoire.com

Man Dies Mid-Flight During Flight Bound For London From Cyprus

While on board an EasyJet flight bound for London, a passenger died following a “medical emergency.” The exact details of that emergency are unknown. According to My London, “passengers grew concerned when they noticed their fellow passenger, who appeared to be traveling alone, wasn’t waking up.”
aeroroutes.com

Air New Zealand NS23 Singapore Operations – 04DEC22

Air New Zealand in Northern summer 2023 season intends increase Auckland – Singapore service, where the airline to resume 2nd daily flight, effective 26MAR23. All 2 daily flights will be operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Schedule below effective 03APR23 – 24SEP23. NZ282 AKL0005 – 0640SIN 789 D.
aeroroutes.com

Air Serbia Expands Italy Network in NS23

Air Serbia on Friday 02DEC22 opened reservation for 4 new routes to Italy, as the carrier expands operation in Northern summer 2023 season. Planned new Italian network additions as follow. Belgrade – Catania eff 14APR23 2 weekly A320. JU538 BEG1155 – 1350CTA 320 5. JU538 BEG1300 – 1455CTA...
aeroroutes.com

Fiji Airways Moves Kiritimati Service Resumption to Feb 2023

Fiji Airways in recent schedule update continues to revised planned service resumption to Kiritimati in The Kiribati, as the one weekly Nadi – Kiritimati – Honolulu service now set to resume on 07FEB23 at earliest, instead of 06DEC22, 2 months later than planned. Upon service, resumption, the airline...
tripsavvy.com

Air New Zealand's Cyber Monday Sale Is Offering Amazingly Low Fares to Auckland

Everyone's favorite online shopping day, Cyber Monday, offers savings on more than just travel gear, luggage, and products. Some deals, like the latest from Air New Zealand, can save you serious cash on your next bucket list vacation. The Kiwi flagship carrier has announced a Cyber Monday sale that offers...
aeroroutes.com

Air China Jan 2023 South Africa Service Changes

Air China during Chinese New Year in 2023 is temporarily adjusting service to South Africa. The one weekly Beijing Capital – Johannesburg – Chengdu Shuangliu service will be suspended from 14JAN23 to 02FEB23. This route is operated by Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. CA865 PEK1250 – 2115JNB 773 5.
aeroroutes.com

WestJet NS23 European Operation Changes – 04DEC22

WestJet during the weekend of 04DEC22’s schedule update filed following service adjustment for Europe, as the airline strengthens operation to/from Calgary during Northern summer 2023 season. Calgary – Dublin Service operates from 30APR23 instead of 07MAY23. 30APR23 – 07MAY23 Increase from 1 to 2 weekly. 10MAY23 –...

