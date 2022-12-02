Read full article on original website
Iowa State Fair boots four vendors after sales tax investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa State Fair has terminated contracts with four vendors for allegedly not reporting all their food and beverage sales last summer. Dad’s Old Fashioned Lemonade had its contract terminated last week. It had been operating at the fair for 75 years. We now...
US Dept. of Education investigates Ottumwa school district over civil rights violation
Parents of victim shot, killed in Des Moines drive-by shooting speak out. Parents of a victim who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Des Moines speaks out after the driver involved is serving only probation. Updated: 4 hours ago. An Iowa dog apologized to the Grimes Fire...
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
Growing number of people joining Iowa's registered apprenticeship program
How to take care of your mental health amid holiday stress. This time of year can bring stress, sadness, and anxiety. Joining us with some helpful tips on how to navigate the holidays from a mental health prospective is Emily Oleson, the associate director of crisis services at Linn County Mental Health Access Center, which is part of Abbe Health.
An Overall Typical Week
It happened near Sumner around 10 this morning. Iowa Utilities Board approves new public informational meetings for proposed Carbon pipeline. The 350-mile pipeline would run through Linn, Cedar, Scott, and Clinton counties. Fayette County man arrested on sexual abuse charge. Updated: 4 hours ago. The 44-year-old is accused of sexually...
State law at odds with DNC’s decision to strip Iowa’s first-in-nation caucus
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa Democrats will have to decide whether to comply with Iowa law in holding the first-in-the-nation caucus, or comply with the Democratic National Committee, which decided to strip Iowa of its first-in-the-nation status. Iowa code requires the state to hold caucuses “not later than the...
State Auditor Warns Of Scam
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Auditor’s Office is warning of a phone scam, in which the caller claims to be representing the auditor’s office. The caller asks about a resident’s mortgage and may have partial information about them, such as their name and address. The Auditor’s Office reminds Iowans their staff will not call and ask about personal finances.
Iowa Launches Entry-Level Truck Driving Training Program
(Des Moines, IA) — The State of Iowa’s launching a program, designed to attract more truck drivers. Six-million dollars will be used to reimburse employers or other groups offering training either in-house or thru certified training providers. Applicants will be accepted starting December 13th on iowagrants.gov.
Iowa social workers accused of improper relationships with clients
A social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges are pending. (Photo by the Iowa Capital Dispatch) An Iowa social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges against...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Shania Twain adds Des Moines to 2023 tour
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Country music star Shania Twain will perform at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines next year. KCCI reports the five-time Grammy Award winner announced the stop in Des Moines on Nov. 3, 2023 as part of the second leg of her 2023 Queen of Me Global Tour.
Excited dog accidentally pulls fire alarm at Iowa day care
GRIMES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa dog apologized to a local fire department after getting so excited to go to dog camp that she accidentally pulled the fire alarm. Birdie goes to dog camp at Dogwoods Lodge in Grimes. “She just arrived for day camp and was just bouncing around...
IEDA Seeing People Moving To Iowa From Illinois, Nebraska
(Undated) — The Iowa Economic Development Authority can now track where people are moving to Iowa from. Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham says she uses Department of Transportation data to track where people are coming from when they move here and surrender their old licenses. She says more and more people are moving to Iowa from bordering states…
Iowa Auditor warns of latest phone scam
Iowa Auditor Rob Sand is alerting residents know about a potential phone scam where the caller identifies themselves as an Iowa Auditor of State Office representative.
Iowa will soon accept applications for Entry-Level Driver Training Program
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Iowa interested in obtaining their commercial driver’s license (CDL) will soon be able to apply for a newly created Entry-Level Driver Training Program. Governor Kim Reynolds announced the program in a press release on Monday, saying it will provide more opportunities for...
Many Iowa Drivers Frequently Engage in this Illegal Act
It's tempting to cut corners while you're out running your errands, doing your shopping, or just trying to get from A to B on a dark, cold winter day or night. There are two good reasons and one bad one why people in Iowa often engage in "rat running" but we'll tell you why the consequences far outweigh the benefits. These reasons are usually why people engage in this act:
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State for the second year in a row! The article reads:
Iowans react to loss of ‘First in Nation’ status for Democratic caucuses
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa will no longer be the first nominating contest in the race for U.S. President, at least on the Democratic side. Friday, the Rules and Bylaws Committee of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) agreed with President Biden to start its nominating process in South Carolina, with Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia, and Michigan to follow.
Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed
(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to eastern Iowa
Iowa DCI investigating after officer shoots suspect in Mt. Pleasant incident. The incident took place on Saturday evening and involved a suspect that was allegedly holding a man at gunpoint. Food panty in Cedar Rapids receives help after November fire. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Mission of Hope needed a...
