WMTW
Cold start, mild finish on Monday
How’s the weather looking? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
WMTW
Rebates to help keep Maine homes warm, energy efficient
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine offers government-funded rebates to make your home more energy efficient and reduce emissions that cause global warming. The rebates are managed by Efficiency Maine Trust. They offer discounts to install insulation, heat pumps and hot water heaters with heat pumps. "All the things we rebate...
WMTW
Channel 8 WMTW hosts ‘Heat Week’ supporting those in need of heating assistance
Channel 8 WMTW continues its commitment to help our neighbors in need this season. Starting Dec. 5, each newscast of Maine's Total Coverage will bring viewers stories on ways to save money on heating costs and encourage viewers to donate to our Heat Week fundraising effort at https://WMTW.com/HeatWeek. Channel 8...
WMTW
REAL ID delay 'welcome news' for Maine, Sec. of State says
AUGUSTA, Maine — The U.S. federal government has once againdelayed nationwide security requirements for driver's licenses and other identification cards, giving states more time to issue REAL IDs to residents. Congress initially passed the REAL ID law in 2005, but the latest delay pushes the deadline for enforcement to...
WMTW
Search for $1.5M winning lottery ticket sold at Maine store
The Maine Lottery is still waiting for a person who purchased a winning $1.5 million lottery ticket to come forward. Related Video Above: Woman gave birth, won lottery on the same day. The Tri-State Megabucks Jackpot winning ticket was sold for Nov. 12's drawing at Cigaret Shopper in Madawaska. Anyone...
WMTW
This woman gave birth and won the lottery -- on the same day
A North Carolina woman had a day she'll never forget after both giving birth and winning the lottery. Brenda Gomez Hernandez, a 28-year-old housekeeper from Concord, delivered her baby girl on Nov. 9, according to a news release from the North Carolina Lottery. Just hours later, Hernandez learned that she...
WMTW
New Hampshire gunmaker Sig Sauer hit with new lawsuit over unintentional discharges
A Sig Sauer handgun that allegedly goes off without the trigger being pulled is now at the center of a new multi-state lawsuit against the New Hampshire gun maker, a concern Maine's Total Coverage's partner 5 Investigates has been reporting on for two years. The new suit includes the story...
WMTW
Mainers voice their concern; ask for expanding of child tax credit
LEWISTON, Maine — The expanded credit provided up to $2000, per child in payments.The 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, gave parents monthly payments instead of lump sums, which lifted a burden many families needed. Now, the act is set to expire at the end of the year, and many are worried they won't be able to support their family.
WMTW
Former legislator and ex-girlfriend of Poland murder suspect advocate for mental health program
AUGUSTA, Maine — Coming under the microscope is a program intended to support Mainers with severe mental health conditions. Advocates in Augusta Monday tried to make the case that the Progressive Treatment Program should have been utilized to help a Poland man who is now charged with murder. “I...
