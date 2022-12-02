ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebates to help keep Maine homes warm, energy efficient

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine offers government-funded rebates to make your home more energy efficient and reduce emissions that cause global warming. The rebates are managed by Efficiency Maine Trust. They offer discounts to install insulation, heat pumps and hot water heaters with heat pumps. "All the things we rebate...
REAL ID delay 'welcome news' for Maine, Sec. of State says

AUGUSTA, Maine — The U.S. federal government has once againdelayed nationwide security requirements for driver's licenses and other identification cards, giving states more time to issue REAL IDs to residents. Congress initially passed the REAL ID law in 2005, but the latest delay pushes the deadline for enforcement to...
Search for $1.5M winning lottery ticket sold at Maine store

The Maine Lottery is still waiting for a person who purchased a winning $1.5 million lottery ticket to come forward. Related Video Above: Woman gave birth, won lottery on the same day. The Tri-State Megabucks Jackpot winning ticket was sold for Nov. 12's drawing at Cigaret Shopper in Madawaska. Anyone...
This woman gave birth and won the lottery -- on the same day

A North Carolina woman had a day she'll never forget after both giving birth and winning the lottery. Brenda Gomez Hernandez, a 28-year-old housekeeper from Concord, delivered her baby girl on Nov. 9, according to a news release from the North Carolina Lottery. Just hours later, Hernandez learned that she...
Mainers voice their concern; ask for expanding of child tax credit

LEWISTON, Maine — The expanded credit provided up to $2000, per child in payments.The 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, gave parents monthly payments instead of lump sums, which lifted a burden many families needed. Now, the act is set to expire at the end of the year, and many are worried they won't be able to support their family.
