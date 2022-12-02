ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

shefinds

The One Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off For A Faster iPhone

How slow is your iPhone to load pages or download apps? If you rolled your eyes at even the thought of that question, you may be in need of a few good tips to speed things along. There are a few reasons why your phone could be snail-slow. While it’s possible that your device is getting up there in age or the battery needs to be replaced, there’s also a good chance that some of its settings are set in a way that isn’t doing you any favors. The good news? There’s a quick fix for that. This is the one setting you should always have turned off for a faster iPhone.
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
Digital Trends

Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing

The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
Android Police

Amazon's Alexa is in trouble

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon was forced to lay off the biggest portion of its workforce in its history this year. One of the divisions to be hit the hardest was the devices and Alexa team, building some of the best Echo displays around. It’s becoming increasingly clear why, as it looks like the “Worldwide Digital” division at Amazon is suffering from huge losses, which includes Echo devices and Prime Video, with the future of the Alexa division uncertain.
PopCrush

Did You Know Your iPhone Has a ‘Hidden Keyboard’?

Thanks to Apple's latest iOS 16 update, iPhone users now have access to a "hidden keyboard" that may allow them to type and text faster. While millions of fast-fingered cellphone users are comfortable texting on the standard QWERTY keyboard, iPhone users can now access the Dvorak keyboard. Created in 1936...
Digital Trends

You’ll be shocked how cheap this 65-inch QLED TV is for Black Friday

Black Friday is finally here, and if you’re in the market for a new 65-inch TV for your home movie room, you’re in luck. One of the best Black Friday TV deals to drop today is this 65-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K TV, which is a fantastic value for anybody looking to upgrade to a QLED television. Normally $630, Best Buy has it marked down to just $500 right now for its Black Friday sale, saving you $130. Read on to learn more about the benefits of a QLED television and why you might want to add this quantum-dot TV to your home theater setup.
ZDNet

I replaced my gym workouts with a fitness mirror. Here's what happened

As an ex-dancer, I prefer group-based workout classes. There's just something uplifting about being surrounded by others who share a common goal. It also helps when an instructor directs the class, pushes me, and is around to correct my form if needed. And lastly, a little variation with my exercise works best; HIIT classes one day, pilates another, and maybe some yoga in between.
Health Digest

Blood Thinners: The Complete Guide

Blood thinners are medications that help prevent blood clots or curtail the further growth of existing ones (via WebMD). Blood clots are a natural part of the body's healing process, which usually form at the location of an injury, according to the Cleveland Clinic. However, when large clots form in your bloodstream, they can get stuck in smaller blood vessels, blocking blood flow to essential organs. This can leave you susceptible to life-threatening complications. To prevent any clots, blood thinners are needed. These drugs are available orally in pill form or intravenously — meaning you can get this medication through your veins (via Healthline).
ZDNet

This $60 wireless bridge massively upgraded my VR gaming experience

Gaming on a wireless network connection can be an exercise in frustration. Between competing with family for bandwidth and needing to find Wi-Fi sweet spots for the lowest pings and best latency, you can waste hours just getting set up. Adding VR gaming and its demanding wireless signal requirements into the mix might just make you throw in the towel and start planning Ethernet runs.
Digital Trends

Save $70 on the Fitbit Versa 4 when you buy it today

With January right around the corner, there’s no time like right now to start planning your fitness goals for the new year. We’re here to help with one of the best Fitbit deals around: a Fitbit Versa 4 for just $160, saving $70 off the usual price of $230. Before you start thinking about how to spend those savings, grab this deal quickly. It’s sure to sell out, and you don’t want to be left empty-handed, so add it to your basket and check out, before it’s too late!

