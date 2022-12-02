ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

GATOR 99.5

Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook

NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Four SWLA schools recognized for exceeding pre-pandemic scores

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Education is recognizing four SWLA area schools that have made significant gains in both math and English language arts following the 2020 hurricane season and COVID-19 pandemic. The schools are among 41 that are being recognized as “Louisiana Comeback Campuses.” Each...
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana an you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

SOWELA offers two new holiday events

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -SOWELA Technical College is offering brunch with Santa and a holiday meal prep for the holidays. The events are open to the public and will be held at SOWELA’s main campus. Saturday, Dec. 17. SOWELA chefs will be serving brunch from 9 a.m. - noon.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 5, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 5, 2022. Darrel James Conner Jr., 35, DeQuincy: 3 instate detainers; telephone communications/improper language/harassment. Joshua Glenn Abshire, 38, Lake Charles: Residential contractor fraud of $5,000 or more but less than $25,000; 2 out-of-state detainers. Russell Earl Burnworth, 62,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
gueydantoday.com

Engagement Announced for Miss Lauren Grace Lege & Mr. Jase Paul Breaux

Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Joseph and Rebecca Lege are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Ms. Lauren-Grace Lege of Abbeville, to Mr. Jase Paul Breaux of Kaplan. Jase is the son of Mr. Darrell Breaux and Ms. Kelly Breaux of Kaplan. The nuptial wedding ceremony...
ABBEVILLE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Singer Gloria Gaynor makes a shopping stop in Sulphur

Disco might be done; Gloria Gaynor is not. Best known for the enduring “I Will Survive,” the disco queen was in Sulphur Friday to do some shopping at the invitation of Brimstone Historical Society Board Member Howie Simon. The two have been friends for over 25 years, Gaynor said.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Family remembers Creole music legend Lawrence ‘Black’ Ardoin

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Creole music legend Lawrence Ardoin has died at the age of 76, according to friends and family of the musician. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Lawrence “Black” Ardoin came from a long line of zydeco musicians and is the father of fellow zydeco performers Sean and Chris Ardoin. He and his band, “Tradition Creole,” are credited with keeping the music genre alive with songs that date back to early in the century.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Welsh holds Miracle on South Street Christmas celebration

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Families and friends came out to downtown Welsh for the annual Miracle on South Street Christmas celebration. There were local vendors, food trucks, kid’s crafts and more to keep everyone entertained. The night proceeded with an annual Christmas parade and from there the fun festivities...
WELSH, LA
KPLC TV

Westlake house catches fire for fourth time since 2020

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters are investigating a house fire at one Westlake home for the fourth time since 2020. First responders got the call after 8 Saturday evening in the 1700 block of West Werht Street. What once was a childhood home now remains as ash and debris. For...
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

Nightly lane closures begin on I-10 in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There will be nightly lane closures on I-10 throughout Lake Charles beginning tonight. The nightly lane closures will last from Thursday, Dec. 1, through Monday, Dec. 5. Lane closures areas as followed:. I-10 Eastbound Left Lane from 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, to 5 a.m....
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Family of shooting suspect speaks out

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We’re learning more about the man arrested for shooting eight people at a Lake Charles lounge on Wednesday morning. Damien Guidry’s roots are in Jeff Davis Parish. Guidry is booked on seven counts of attempted murder concerning the shooting at VVS1 Hookah Lounge at...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur mobile home catches on fire

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) -This afternoon, Ward Six Fire Protection responded to a burning mobile home on Royer Loop in Sulphur. Upon arrival, first responders said 50 percent of the home was submerged in flames. Firefighters extinguished the fire and said no injuries were reported.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Alleged hookah bar shooter makes first court appearance via Zoom

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The young man in jail in connection with the shooting of eight people at a Lake Charles nightclub made his first court appearance Monday morning. Damien Guidry, 20, of Welsh, participated in court from jail via Zoom. He is held without bond on seven counts of attempted murder.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

CHIPS Youth Theatre presents Romeo and Juliet in Twenty Minutes

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Arts Council’s A Chip Off the Old Block Youth Theatre will be presenting “Romeo and Juliet in Twenty Minutes,” as written by Kristen Doherty, with apologies to William Shakespeare. CHIPS theatre says, “Invite your English teacher to this totally serious performance...
JENNINGS, LA

