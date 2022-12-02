Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Active weather: Stormy week ahead for Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Stormy days are ahead this week for Lake Tahoe. Winter weather will continue to cause travel impacts in the Sierra through early Tuesday with a short storm reprieve midweek before another quick moving system arrives Thursday night. A more potent storm is possible for the weekend.
KOLO TV Reno
Sierra snow storm brings chain controls and spinouts
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Snow blanketed the Sierra all weekend, making any trip across the mountain pass a dangerous one. “I am planning to head through but it is a tough situation right now,” said Sayed Karimzad, a truck driver traveling along Interstate 80 on Monday. While many truck...
Rain forecast to subside Tuesday, but 2 more storms on the way
The storm door is open in the Bay Area with no sign of closing.
KOLO TV Reno
Avalanche triggered on Tamarack Peak
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An avalanche was triggered over the weekend on Tamarack Peak by two Sierra Avalanche Center observers, the center says. They say the avalanche happened on the south end of Proletariat Face in the Mount Rose area on Sunday around 1:00 p.m. They were conducting field operations...
Traffic slows down around Lake Tahoe as snow continues to fall
"Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times," the National Weather Service warned Sunday.
Record-Courier
The Dec. 5, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Road controls are in effect for Kingsbury Grade and Highway 50 this morning as a winter weather advisory has taken over for the winter storm warning in effect across the Greater Lake Tahoe area. There may be an additional 6-12 inches falling between now and 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Two feet of snow falls in the Sierra this week with more coming Saturday
The second of back-to-back winter storms was making its way Friday toward the Sierra Nevada, where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow already has fallen on the mountains around Lake Tahoe — much to the delight of area ski resorts.Mountain highways reopened under sunny skies Friday and classes resumed two hours late at schools around the lake where they were closed on Thursday.A winter storm warning expired at 4 a.m. Friday but a new one goes into effect at 4 a.m. Saturday into Monday morning for most of the Sierra from south of Yosemite National Park to north...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Utah
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of northern Utah ahead of a storm coming into the state late Sunday evening and early Monday morning.
Thunderstorms possible as rain soaks SF Bay Area
Scattered showers are expected in the Bay Area on Monday with a slight chance for thunderstorms.
saratogafalcon.org
My chaotic Lake Tahoe skiing experience
As I walked down a Redwood Middle School hallway during my eighth grade winter finals week, the windy 50-degree Fahrenheit weather numbed my face, making me shudder while amplifying my uneasiness for my Geometry final the next day — which the class agreed to call “judgment day.”. My...
hotelnewsresource.com
Coachman Hotel in South Lake Tahoe Sold
CL Hotels recently announced that it has closed the acquisition of Coachman Hotel, a 104-room boutique property, located in South Lake Tahoe - California, a year-round ski and lake-side beach destination that attracts more than 15 million tourists every year. "The acquisition of Coachman in such a challenging financial market...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City home market ‘trying to find its balance’
Carson City home sales data for the month of October show a market potentially cooling off but still stable. According to market statistics released by Sierra Nevada Realtors, there were 36 closed sales in October, down 50 percent from the previous year but only 27 percent compared to September. The median sales price for a home in Carson City is $491,750, still a 5 percent increase from the previous year, though an 11 percent drop from September’s high of $550,000.
California developer plans to build a casino resort near Reno convention center
Reno may see its first all-new resort casino since 1995 with the planned Firecreek Crossing Resort-Casino near the convention center on South Virginia Street. The post California developer plans to build a casino resort near Reno convention center appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – December 5, 1916
Thoroughfare from Susanville And Reno Will Be Built if County Will Do Its Share. Providing Washoe county will do its share, one of the finest automobile roads in the country will connect Susanville and other parts of Lassen, Modoc and Northern counties with Reno is the word conveyed to the county commissioners of Washoe County by A. J. Mathews, member of the California legislature from Lassen County and one of the boosters of the Northern California city.
2news.com
South Lake Tahoe's Christmas Fire Engine to Cruise the Town
(December 5, 2022) South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue’s Christmas fire engine will once again be cruising through the city streets spreading joy to all. The fire engine will be out nightly starting at 5 p.m. from Saturday, Dec. 10- Saturday, Dec. 24. You can see it with its decorative...
Mountain Democrat
Citizen science weather tracking effort started at Tahoe goes national
A project started at Lake Tahoe to differentiate snow from rain near the freezing point has grown and has received funding from NASA for three more years. Satellite technologies often struggle to differentiate snow from rain near the freezing point in mountainous regions, with impacts on flood predictions, avalanche forecasting, snowpack water storage and road safety. To help improve these technologies, researchers from Lynker, Desert Research Institute and the University of Nevada, Reno, have partnered with community observers to track winter storm activity across the country through a project called Mountain Rain or Snow. The project has been so successful at collecting data that demonstrates regional variation in the rain-snow threshold that NASA’s Citizen Science for Earth Systems Program is funding an additional three years.
FOX Reno
Mountain lion spotted in Virginia City; Storey County Sheriff's Office shares safety tips
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Storey County Sheriff's Office deputy took a photo of a mountain lion in Virginia City over the weekend. Authorities say there have been reports of mountain lions and bears roaming around town. The Storey County Sheriff's Office reminds people...
2news.com
Power Outage In Midtown Reno Caused By Bird, Officials Say
More than 6,000 NV Energy customers were affected by the outage. It happened on Plumas St. and St. Lawrence. No update on when power will be restored.
FOX Reno
One of Washoe Valley's fire stations permanently closed after bat infestation
WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue officials have permanently closed the Bowers Mansion fire station in Washoe Valley after a bat infestation this summer. The board of fire commissioners voted last month to allow fire officials to shutter Station 30, one...
Thousands of Southern Californians are flocking to Las Vegas
A record number of Southern Californians are now calling Las Vegas home. The median cost of home is roughly $950,000 in LA, compared to $440,000 in Las Vegas.
