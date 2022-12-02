ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costco's 'Honey Citron Ginger Tea' Is a Guaranteed Winner

By Mandi Jacewicz
The perfect way to warm up this season.

Are you looking for a reason to shopping today? We just found our excuse to go right here. TikTok content creator @ modellenoraramsey shows us a special drink we can find at Costco. And we're already putting our shoes on.

This immune boosting tea will soothe you all winter long.

This stuff looks pretty darn tasty. We like honey, citrus and ginger, so scooping out a giant spoonful of that golden nectar, containing all three, looks amazing to us. We’re not sure if you could make this iced, but we’d be willing to give that a try, too. Or we could add a shot of whisky and it could be served around the fire like a hot toddy. Yum!

The audience also loved this sweat tea. Viewer @AmandaKhalo commented, “This stuff is soooo good. I was given a cup of it after a massage and it blew my mind. Couldn’t go out to buy a bottle fast enough lol. Enjoy!!” Good to know! Viewer @MJ noted, “Omg, a friend of mine, made this for me in college and I’ve been looking for this for years.” This stuff must really be something! Viewer @MazikeenFernandez commented, “I bought it yesterday cause it looked interesting, and I just saw your video! It was meant to be.” It must have been. Viewer @betty__gomez added, "Yea! I get this for my mom, but Costco runs out almost immediately, but I can find similar in my local Asian markets.” Good to know!

We are excited to try this special tea! Hopefully, our Costco will have it in stock!

