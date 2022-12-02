ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah sees unprecedented population growth driven by net migration

By Kim Bojórquez
Axios Salt Lake City
Axios Salt Lake City
 4 days ago

Data: Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Utah's population increased by 61,242 residents between July 2021 and July 2022, according to data released Thursday by the Kem C. Gardner Institute.

  • Utah is now home to more than 3.4 million residents, the report showed.

Details: Migration accounted for 62% of that growth or 38,141 residents. It's the largest net migration growth seen in state history, researchers noted.

  • Natural increase, which is births minus deaths, accounted for ​​an additional 23,101 residents.
  • All Utah counties, except Daggett County, experienced growth from net migration.

What's happening: Utah is experiencing high net migration due to job opportunities and college students and seniors moving in, Kem C. Gardner Institute director Natalie Gochnour told reporters during yesterday's news conference.

Why it matters: Utah, one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, is experiencing complications as a result of the rising population.

  • The state's housing inventory has not met the demand, which is driving up home prices and rental costs.
  • Laura Hanson, the state's planning coordinator at the Utah Governor's Office of Planning and Budget, said the latest estimates "reflect a particular inflection point in the statewide story of growth and change, with the 2023 estimates likely [showing] broader economic shifts."

Zoom in: Salt Lake County's population was fueled more by natural increase (6,818) than net migration (3,180), adding nearly 10,000 new residents combined.

  • Utah County added the most new residents (23,980) and accounted for 39% of the state's population growth.

What they're saying: "In a world where the pandemic is still unwinding, where we're really going through a housing correction right now, for the state to realize its highest level of net in-migration in modern record-keeping — it's a big deal," Gochnour said.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Utah drivers called worst in the U.S.

A new report ranks Utah drivers the worst in the nation, according to an analysis by QuoteWizard by LendingTree, an insurance comparison platform. Methodology: QuoteWizard analyzed more than 10 million insurance quotes to compile the best and worst states for drivers and looked at each state's rate of four factors: accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations.
UTAH STATE
Axios Salt Lake City

What to expect this upcoming Utah legislative session

With only 43 days to go until the 2023 General Session, here's what Utah legislators are prioritizing next year, according to the Senate Majority Caucus. Boosting teacher salariesSenate leaders say they plan "to directly raise teacher salaries." Why it matters: Nationally, teacher wages have remained stagnant over the past 25 years, contributing to many leaving the profession. By the numbers: The average starting salary for a teacher in the state is about $48,000 a year. Flashback: In February, Gov. Spencer Cox said he wouldn't sign a $36 million school voucher bill until teachers' starting salaries reached $60,000 per year.Solving Utah's...
UTAH STATE
Axios

Celebrating Saint Nick's Day in Utah

🧤Erin here! Happy Saint Nick's Day — a holiday that is enthusiastically celebrated in many places that are not Utah!. Driving the news: In the Catholic and Orthodox liturgical calendars, Dec. 6 is the Feast of Saint Nicholas. What's happening: Dec. 5–6 is mostly celebrated in Europe, with...
UTAH STATE
Axios Salt Lake City

Utah's rural counties saw high voter turnout in this year's midterm elections

Data: Utah Office of the Lieutenant Governor; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsUtah's southern rural counties achieved the highest voter turnout in the state during last month's midterm election, results show. By the numbers: Overall, 64.2% of registered Utah voters turned out to vote. That's about 11% less than the turnout during the 2018 midterms. Wayne County, home to 1,832 registered voters, had the highest voter turnout in the state (84%), followed by Garfield, Grand, and Kane counties, which each had 78%. Tooele County had the lowest turnout at 59.1%.Utah's largest county, Salt Lake, had a 65% turnout. Of note: Similar trends...
UTAH STATE
Axios Salt Lake City

Utah Hell's Backbone Grill, other popular restaurants at risk of closing

Some of Utah's most popular eateries are fighting to stay afloat as they struggle to emerge from the pandemic.Several other culinary mainstays have already closed.Driving the news: Hell's Backbone Grill in Boulder — Utah's first James Beard semifinalist for the nation's best restaurant — is trying to crowdfund its way to solvency, citing losses during COVID and rising costs.Owners Blake Spalding and Jen Castle were braced to deliver "the very sad announcement that we'd be closing our doors," they wrote in a newsletter Monday. Instead, they're trying to raise $324,000 for "short-term survival."Many other eateries — like Brownies x3 in...
UTAH STATE
Axios Salt Lake City

RSV and flu driving record pediatric emergency visits in Utah

Flu and RSV, a respiratory illness, are spiking fast and early this year, filling Utah's pediatric hospital again after two difficult winters of COVID. Driving the news: Emergency visits at Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital "are setting records for the last decade at least," Dr. Per Gesteland, a pediatric hospitalist with Primary Children's and U of U Health, told Axios.Most of those patients have RSV, a virus that's typically most serious among infants and young toddlers.But flu case counts also are high, and COVID cases in emergency rooms statewide rose by nearly 12% last week, state data show.By the numbers: Intermountain...
UTAH STATE
Axios Salt Lake City

Christmas gift guide: Three romantic Utah experiences

It's that time of year! We'll be rolling out lots of Utah gift ideas in the coming days, and we're starting out hot.Here are three experience gifts to share with a special person.Forge a roseSign up for a two-hour lesson to craft your own rose of metal at a real blacksmith's shop.This would be a fun gift for a fantasy fan, a history lover or anyone who wants to briefly feel burly.Location: Stone Fox Forge in Pleasant GroveCost: $100 for one rose (a couple can work together) or $200 for two.How it works: You can book the lesson online. Check...
UTAH STATE
Axios Salt Lake City

Utah's gas price report takes aim at California

A new state report says "government interference in the free market" has driven up Utah's gas prices by pushing western oil refineries to close, reducing supply.Gas prices in Utah remain far above the national average.But a closer look at recent refinery shutdowns casts doubt on the report's conclusion that climate-focused "regulation" is mostly to blame. Driving the news: In the report, commissioned by Gov. Spencer Cox, the state Office of Energy Development found that "West Coast demand" for Utah's gas was pushing up prices.While refinery capacity in Utah has grown by 24% in the past decade, it has decreased overall...
UTAH STATE
Axios Salt Lake City

Sen. Mitt Romney rebukes Trump's Mar-a-Lago dinner with Ye, Nick Fuentes

Sen. Mitt Romney sharply rebuked former President Donald Trump for having dinner with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and white nationalist Nick Fuentes, calling it "disgusting."Catch up quick: Trump met with Ye and Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago resort last week.In recent weeks, Ye has received widespread backlash and was removed from high-profile partnerships after making a string of antisemitic statements on social media and in interviews.The U.S. Department of Justice and Anti-Defamation League have labeled Fuentes a "white supremacist."What they're saying: "There’s no bottom to the degree which he’s willing to degrade himself and the country for...
UTAH STATE
Axios Salt Lake City

Utah's mariachi child prodigies take the stage

Utah is home to a disproportionate number of children and, arguably, an unusual density of talent in the performing arts. So when I went to an elementary school festival earlier this month, maybe I shouldn't have been so surprised to stumble upon the best child singers I've ever heard.What's happening: Salt Lake County is home to two rising stars of mariachi, and they are just 11 and 12 years old.But if they were 18 and 19, I still would have fallen out of my chair when they started singing.Details: Kimberly Jaramillo, 12, sounds like a Disney princess come to life....
UTAH STATE
Axios Salt Lake City

HBO showrunners "disturbed" by political fallout after Utah drag show

The showrunners behind HBO's reality drag show "We're Here" say a pending episode in St. George produced the most extreme political fallout they've seen in three seasons.Catch up quick: The series stages professional drag shows featuring locals alongside its team of drag stars, mostly in conservative cities where LGBTQ+ communities historically don't have much support.St. George city manager Adam Lenhard resigned under pressure last month after he issued a permit to the show to stage and film a drag show for 2,000 people this summer in the town square for an episode that will air next month.Amid right-wing protests against...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

UDOT is looking into widening I-15 from Salt Lake City to Farmington

The Utah Department of Transportation is conducting an analysis into improving the nearly 17-mile stretch of I-15 from 400 South in Salt Lake City to the US-89 interchange in Farmington by potentially adding more lanes in each direction.It's an effort to address Utah's booming population growth and to improve the corridor's aging infrastructure.The state's population is expected to double by 2060, according to projections from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute.Details: UDOT outlined potential traffic solutions in its ongoing I-15 environmental impact statement that would widen the freeway by 226 to 286 feet to improve the flow of cars and...
FARMINGTON, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

Utah Democrats at odds over decision to back McMullin after he loses

Utah Democrats are at odds with each other over whether it was a smart bet to scrap their own candidate and support independent Evan McMullin in the U.S. Senate race against Republican Sen. Mike Lee.The Associated Press called the race for Lee, who was defeating McMullin 55% to 41% as of Wednesday afternoon.Why it matters: The risky move could reverberate across Democrats' party-building efforts as they try to turn Utah from a deep-red state to a purple one.Context: Utah's rapid population growth could eventually tip the scales in Democrats' favor, with most transplants moving here from blue states in recent...
UTAH STATE
Axios Salt Lake City

Three takeaways from Sen. Mike Lee's win

Axios Salt Lake City spoke to Damon Cann, the head of the political science department at Utah State University, about his top takeaways from incumbent GOP Sen. Mike Lee's win over and independent Evan McMullin. Cann, who holds a Ph.D. and an M.A. in political science, has studied U.S. elections for more than 20 years.1. Republicans were motivated by the balance of power in CongressThe high stakes around whether Republicans would take control of the U.S. Senate (which is still in flux) was a motivating issue for conservatives, Cann said.A McMullin win could have cost Republicans Senate control, Cann said,...
UTAH STATE
Axios Salt Lake City

Axios Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City, UT
247
Followers
315
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Salt Lake City is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/salt-lake-city

Comments / 0

Community Policy