ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Nearly 200 dogs, cats removed from horrid conditions in New Jersey home

JACKSON TOWNSHIP N.J. (PIX11) – Nearly 200 cats and dogs living in horrible conditions in a home in Brick Township are now in a safer place. “It’s certainly an extremely large number,” said Brian Lippai, public information coordinator for the Ocean County Health Department. “When I first heard it, I was completely surprised.” Brick Township […]
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Residents Rescued From Burning House

TOMS RIVER – Residents – and their pets – were rescued from a three-alarm fire on Friday morning. The East Dover Fire Company said that the 911 calls started coming in at around 5:10 a.m. Callers said that there were people inside the home in the Georgetown section of town. They were rescued before the fire companies arrived. They were brought to local hospitals for evaluation. Two cats were also rescued and reunited with their owners.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Holiday shopping galor! Get your Christmas gifts at massive Made in Monmouth event

Made in Monmouth is an event that occurs now a couple of times a year as a way of showcasing businesses who set up within the community. "The Made in Monmouth has been pretty much a signature here in Monmouth County and now that we've had such success with it, and the overall requests to see if we could potentially do it twice a year — because it becomes one of the bigger days for our small business climate to be able to showcase their products," Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone said. "The only way you can be a participant is if you have, make, or manufacture something in Monmouth County."
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

A Fantastic Night in Toms River to Light the Township Christmas Tree

It was a fantastic night in Downtown Toms River, for the annual lighting of the Toms River Township Christmas tree. It was a big crowd downtown and the chilly weather made it perfect for Santa's arrival. The event was hosted by the Downtown Toms River Business Improvement District and Toms River. Toms River Mayor Mo Hill was on hand along with Bob Shea and other members of the Township council to welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus and light the big courtyard Christmas tree.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Beach Radio

180 cats and dogs rescued from horrific Brick, NJ home

BRICK — Police, animal shelter workers and hazardous material crews spent 10 hours Friday night and early Saturday removing 180 cats and dogs from a house where they were found to be living in "horrible and inhumane conditions." Police Chief James Kelly said officers responded to the house on...
BRICK, NJ
Shore News Network

Missing Howell woman found dead in friend’s basement

Editor’s note: This story was originally date-lined Howell, NJ incorrectly. It has since been corrected to Howell, MI. HOWELL TOWNSHIP, MI – A 59-year-old woman who was the focus of a township-wide search over the past five days has been found. Police said Kelly Dorsey, 59, went missing on September 4th. A community-wide search was conducted over the next five days. On September 9th, she was found dead in a friend’s basement laundry room. She was found at around 8:30 am by the friend, whose name was not released. Police said Dorsey entered the man’s home and went to the The post Missing Howell woman found dead in friend’s basement appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOWELL, NJ
shorebeat.com

Brick Approves Popeyes Restaurant, With A (Traffic) Catch

Popeyes advertises its food as “Louisiana Fast,” but it will have to slow down for a moment before opening a location in Brick Township. The township’s zoning board, in a 4-3 decision, approved an application that would bring the fast food chain to Laurelton Plaza, which currently houses a Wawa convenience store and gas station near the corner of Jack Martin Boulevard and Route 88. The applicant pursuing the Popeyes approval was developer Jack Morris, by way of his holding company JSM at Martin Boulevard LLC.
BRICK, NJ
CBS Philly

Almost 200 animals rescued from puppy mill in Ocean County

BRICK, N.J. (CBS) -- Two people in Ocean County were arrested for animal cruelty and child endangerment Friday night, police say. Officers responded to a house in Ocean County following an anonymous complaint about a possible puppy mill. When officers arrived they rescued nearly 200 animals, but for at least two dogs help was too late.Police in Brick, New Jersey were at a home on Arrowhead Park Drive on Friday at 7:30 p.m. where they were met by the residents, 49-year-old Aimee Lonczak and 58-year-old Michele Nycz. During the initial interview, officers could smell a strong animal odor coming from the house....
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

New Jersey remains identified as those of girl missing since 1972

FREEHOLD, N.J. (PIX11) — Skeletal remains found along a waterside New Jersey bike trail in 1988 have now been identified as belonging to a 16-year-old girl missing since 1972, authorities said Monday — though the mystery of how she died persists. Nancy Carol Fitzgerald sat down with her family for Easter dinner in their Mohr […]
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy