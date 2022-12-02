Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
Senior Citizens Center organizing personal hygiene pantry to aid those in need
Already delivering meals to homebound residents in need, the Brownwood Senior Citizens Center is now organizing a personal hygiene pantry to aid seniors who may not be able to afford such items. “We sent a mass questionnaire out to the homebound delivery people and asked them what necessities they might...
brownwoodnews.com
Bangs ISD looking into renovating the Old High School main building
Bangs ISD posted the following on its Facebook page Tuesday morning:. Bangs ISD is looking into renovating the Old High School main building (the section with the wooden floor only). Our goal is to bring it back to it’s original design. With that said, my request to the Bangs community is if anybody out there has a picture of the old high school exterior, interior, or both please post it below, or send it to me via email at truman.westfall@bangsisd.net. If you wish to loan us a picture, we will take good care of it till we’re done with the project.
KWTX
Juvenile in custody after bomb threat disrupts school day in Central Texas community
HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Hamilton Police Department on Monday night announced a juvenile is in custody after a bomb threat disrupted the school day earlier in the day. “A complete campus sweep of the campus was conducted by the McClennan County Bomb Squad and no suspicious items nor explosive devices were located and the area was deemed safe,” police said in a Facebook post, “There is no threat to the school or community.”
brownwoodnews.com
BHS announces November Students of the Month
Brownwood High School (BHS) has announced their November 2022 Students of the Month. BHS is proud of these students and their accomplishments. Congratulations to these students and a special thanks to Fuzzy’s Taco Shop for sponsoring the BHS Student of the Month!
brownwoodnews.com
Robert Lee Wilson
Robert Lee Wilson, 64, of Blanket, Texas passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. A graveside service with family will be held at 2:30 PM, Thursday, December 8th, 2022 in Eastlawn Memorial Park, Early Texas under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Robert was born November 18, 1958 in Athens, Texas...
brownwoodnews.com
Dance Moms’ Abby Lee coming to Brownwood Dec. 14
Abby Lee from DANCE MOMS is coming to Brownwood, Texas on her HOLIDAY TOUR!!! She’s stopping at FEAT STUDIOS for an Ask Abby Q&A! Don’t Miss this Amazing Opportunity!. Have you ever wondered what she’s like in person? Want to know what it was like to film a reality TV Show? What’s real and what’s not? Well, this is your opportunity.
brownwoodnews.com
Vehicle strikes deputy’s patrol unit, no injuries
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on its Facebook page Monday:. In the early hours of Saturday morning, December 3, 2022, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office was assisting DPS with a commercial motor vehicle rollover on Hwy 67/84, near Bangs Hill. This was when a vehicle struck one of the deputy’s patrol units.
brownwoodnews.com
Bomb threat note written by student leads to arrest of juvenile in Hamilton
The Hamilton Police Department posted the following Facebook Monday:. On Monday, December 5, 2022, just before 1:00 PM, Officers from the Hamilton Police Department, Hamilton Sheriff’s Office, and Department of Public Safety responded to a bomb threat at the Hamilton Junior High School located in the 400 block of S. College Street.
brownwoodnews.com
Mary Alice ‘Granny’ Bastardo
Mary Alice “Granny” Bastardo, went home to Heaven on Friday, December 2, 2022. Mary passed away peacefully in San Angelo, TX at Shannon Medical Center surrounded by her family. Mary Alice Contreras was born to Margarita Perez Contreras and Gilbert Contreras on September 15, 1951 in Brownwood, TX. She grew up in Brownwood where she met the love of her life, Pete G. Bastardo Sr. whom she married in Bangs, TX and would go on to have four children, daughter Carrie, sons Pete, Gilbert and Jayson. They were married for 53 years and resided in Brownwood and Early, TX. Mary was a homemaker the majority of her life, however once her children were older, she obtained her Cosmetology License from Ranger College and was a hairdresser for many years working for several local salons, eventually owning her own Hairstyling Salon and Beauty Supply Business. Mary and Pete had the opportunity to become foster parents and cared for several foster children in the community over the last several years. More recently, due to health issues, she was retired and enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and her favorite pet Coco. Mary enjoyed seeing pictures and face timing with her two great-grandchildren Mary loved watching western movies, listening to the music of Elvis Presley, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and Patsy Cline.
brownwoodnews.com
Tommy Bryan Shoemake
Thomas Bryan Shoemake, 77, of Blanket, Texas passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022. A visitation with friends will be held at Heartland Funeral Home, Monday, December 5, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Graveside services will begin at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in the Cox Cemetery, McCullough County with Pastor Tom Washburn officiating.
brownwoodnews.com
Commissioners Ask for Bids on Repairs at Juvenile Justice Center
At today’s meeting of the Brown County Commissioners Court, a schedule was adopted for requested bids on repair work at the County-owned juvenile justice center known as The Oaks – Rite of Passage. That building recently underwent some major plumbing repairs performed by Black Plumbing. Needed now are foundation repair and tile repair. The Commissioners voted to accept sealed bids for each job through January 13, 2023, and to open the bids at the Commissioners Court meeting on January 17. The tile repairs are contingent upon first receiving a negative test for asbestos. The Commissioners voted to employ North American Analytical Labs for the asbestos tests. If interested in bidding on either of these jobs, contact the County Judge’s office at the Brown County Courthouse.
brownwoodnews.com
Deloris Duplechain
Deloris Duplechain, age 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Graveside service will be Friday, December 9, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Fairview Cemetery located at Texas Loop 438, Winters, TX 79567 under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early. She was born on Friday, October 13,...
brownwoodnews.com
BHS recognizes November Teacher of the Month
Brownwood High School (BHS) recently recognized their November 2022 Teacher of the Month. Mr. Bryan Clark was selected to receive the honor which includes a check from Creative Image Laser Solutions and gift cards from Chick-fil-A. BHS cheerleaders and assistant principals Andy Gill and Ginger Alford are pictured below with...
brownwoodnews.com
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Snow in Stephenville
When listening to the last Brownwood Lion football game of the season, I couldn’t help but notice that some of the story line was about the weather. It was cold, it was raining, kind of a miserable night, but if you follow football, most of the time, most of the teams, most of the seasons are going to involve at least one or two miserable weather games. I’ve seen a lot of them, but very few I would describe as freaky weather.
brownwoodnews.com
HPU’s speech and debate team competes in first tournament of 2022-2023 season
Howard Payne University’s speech and debate team, Student Speaker Bureau, competed at its first tournament of the 2022-2023 season in October. Junior Landon Chenault, social science jurisprudence and Guy D. Newman Honors Academy major from Denton, won the varsity division of individual International Public Debate Association (IPDA) debate. The HPU team was one of 28 universities from 11 different states competing at the Union University Debate Tournament.
colemantoday.com
Two Drug Arrests Made Monday Morning in Coleman
On Monday morning, December 5, 2022, the Coleman Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence located at 202 5th Avenue, in Coleman, Texas. The Coleman Police Department was assisted by Coleman Animal Control, Santa Anna Police Department, and Special Agents with the Abilene Texas Department of Public Safety.
San Angelo LIVE!
Disturbing Suspected Child Molester Arrest Tops Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 20 individuals were booked into the Tom Green County Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including one for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age out of Concho County. Benjamin Celedon Lira, 35, was arrested by the...
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 12/2/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from November 18 through December 1:. Jones, Jeremiah, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi, 2 counts. Belew, William Bryce, Criminal Mischief >=$750 <$2500. Bergman, Amber Nicole, Failure to ID Fugitive. Bergman, Amber Nicole, Theft of Property <$100. Degollando, Alexandra, Declaration...
brownwoodnews.com
Recent arrests made for DWI with a Child Passenger, Intoxicated Assault with a Vehicle
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press releases Monday morning:. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, at approximately 6:00pm, Corporal Kris Salazar was off duty and assisting his family with setting up a parade float for the Christmas parade. While in the parade lineup area, Cpl Salazar observed a male...
brownwoodnews.com
Two arrested in Early for possession, tampering with evidence
The Early Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page Monday morning:. On Saturday, Dec. 3, officers received a call of a domestic disturbance in a vehicle near the 1300 block of Early Blvd. A witness reported seeing the male and female fighting in a vehicle which then left the road and struck a house then traveled through the back yard striking a fence.
