TICONDEROGA | Elliott A. Shaw, Sr., 82 of Ticonderoga, N.Y., entered eternal life on Nov. 30, 2022, surrounded by his adoring family and a few close family friends. In death he rejoins his loving wife of 57 years, Margaret “Peg” Shaw, and his dear son Jeffrey, who died in 1987. While his health declined significantly the past two years, he was at great peace at the time of his death.

TICONDEROGA, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO