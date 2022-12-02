Read full article on original website
Fort Ticonderoga to hold living history event
TICONDEROGA | On Saturday, Dec. 17, Fort Ticonderoga will host a signature living history event, “RIOT! Yankees vs. Bucksins.”. Throughout the day, visitors will be able to participate in engaging presentations, weapons demonstrations, historic trades, and living history vignettes. An intense riot that plagued the American Army in 1776 will unfold, showcasing disunity between officers.
Elliott A. Shaw, Sr.
TICONDEROGA | Elliott A. Shaw, Sr., 82 of Ticonderoga, N.Y., entered eternal life on Nov. 30, 2022, surrounded by his adoring family and a few close family friends. In death he rejoins his loving wife of 57 years, Margaret “Peg” Shaw, and his dear son Jeffrey, who died in 1987. While his health declined significantly the past two years, he was at great peace at the time of his death.
AVCS varsity bowling
CLINTONVILLE | The AuSable Valley varsity bowling team will have 10 boys and 10 girls competing at North Bowl Lanes in Plattsburgh during the winter sports season under coach Heidi Benware. THE ROSTER: Maxwell Benware, Jack Thomas, Logan Collins, Sean LaRocque, Keaton Vincent, Ethan Crowningshield, Ethan Taylor, Connor Chapola, Anthony...
Lake Placid man facing a felony for grocery store thefts
NORTH ELBA | A Lake Placid man was arrested Dec. 3 accused of stealing nearly $5,500 from a local grocery store. New York State Police troopers charged Vadim Bacsan with third-degree grand larceny following an investigation into ongoing thefts at the Hannaford store in town. Authorities believe the 35-year-old stole...
City Police investigate downtown stabbing
PLATTSBURGH | Plattsburgh City Police are actively investigating a stabbing that happened inside Retro Live Dance Club at 14 Margaret St. early Saturday morning. Anyone present in Retro Live at about 1 a.m. Dec. 3 who has information on the assault is encouraged to call Plattsburgh City Police at 518-563-3411 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 518-726-0794.
NAC bowling
ELLENBURG DEPOT | In their second season of varsity bowling, the Northern Adirondack program has increased numbers and increased experience for the 2022-23 season. THE ROSTER: Dallas Mesec, Keagan Reyell, Trenton Dupree, Jarrod Shusda, Ashton Nichols, Rylie Lafountain, Chase Nichols, Jaiden Menard, Eli Sargeant, Roger Dennis, Wyatt Stone, Devin Guillaume, Kellan Hayes, Adian Randall, Lilyanne Husband, Kate LaPoint, Monique Faubert, Piper Bruce, and Natalee Desotelle.
PHS boys hockey
PLATTSBURGH | The Hornet varsity hockey team will have several new faces looking to replace several key positions in the 2022-23 CVAC hockey season. THE ROSTER: Ben Coryea, Collin Farrington, Alex Hanshaw, Aiden Nye, Graham Kramer, Connor Duda, Jake Calkins, Dylan Pachter, Braiden Calkins, Hutch Ovios, Evan Kay, Owen Dubay, Cooper Metcalf, Gavyn Mitchell, Jace Lacey, Sebastien Mitchell, Lucas Dashnaw, Owen Chapple, and Sebastien Eban.
NCCS girls basketball
CHAMPLAIN | The Northeastern Clinton varsity girls basketball team will start a new season, their first as a Class C school, with a roster that has only two seniors and is loaded with young talent. THE ROSTER: Paige Turdo, Alexa Turner, Eaven Deso, Desiree Dubois, Bailee LaFountain, Gwen Richard, Laci...
Moriah woman accused of holding up local restaurant
MORIAH | An employee at a local Chinese restaurant foiled a hold-up there when he wrested the suspect to the ground before she could flee. State troopers were summoned to the Golden Palace Restaurant at 3266 Broad Street in Port Henry at about 6:52 p.m. Saturday evening, Dec. 3, for the report of a robbery in progress.
Chazy boys basketball
CHAZY | One advantage the Chazy varsity boys soccer team has entering any basketball season is their conditioning level, as they usually come straight from the soccer field and onto the court. In 2022-23, new coach Austin Tetreault-Babbie will look to turn that athleticism and experience into wins. THE ROSTER:...
Comments / 0