Utah State

A guide to the best Salt Lake Christmas light displays

By Erin Alberty
Axios Salt Lake City
 4 days ago

If there's one thing Utah does well, it's holiday spectacle.

  • So bundle up, pour some cocoa and cue up your seasonal playlist for these light displays!

Neighborhood displays

Glen Arbor Christmas Street, Sugar House: A Salt Lake classic. The whole street has been lighting up for nearly 80 years.

Frosty's Winter Wonderland , the Avenues

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wnAgX_0jV4zOh700
Image courtesy of Frosty's Winter Wonderland

A display of Santas, snowmen and glowing trees so intense that you can see it from the valley (and probably from space).

  • Lights are on nightly from 6pm–11pm at 805 E. 18th Ave.

Miracle Cove, Magna

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YemKS_0jV4zOh700 Just one of the many elaborately-decorated houses on Miracle Cove. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Spectacular. Plan for traffic, particularly after the first weekend of December.

  • Santa visits after dusk on Dec. 17, with lights all night on Christmas Eve.
  • Nearby: See the annual Seussian homage at Whoville, 4249 S. 6485 West.
  • The glittering lane at 3549–3555 S. 5450 West also is worth a stop.

Taylorsville Christmas Street: 3325 West, south of Royalwood Drive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3voDiN_0jV4zOh700
Wooden reindeer graze on Taylorsville's Christmas Street. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios
  • Each house displays a verse from The Night Before Christmas!

Nearby: Cedar Breaks Drive has two great displays east of Hugoton.

Carousel Street, Rose Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nddx5_0jV4zOh700 Carousel Street residents are starting to get their lights up. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

This street got hit by thieves two years ago, but the neighbors aren't letting a few grinches steal their Christmas spirit.

  • About 90% of the homes participated last year, and the displays keep getting better.

Professional displays, free to see

Temple Square

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fwi0C_0jV4zOh700 Christmas lights at Temple Square. Photo courtesy of Saskia Buschmann

Always amazing.

The Gateway: Look for window displays in addition to the usual lights.

  • Explore the decor tonight at a gallery stroll and market with live music, 6pm–9pm.

Gallivan Center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y5gsB_0jV4zOh700 Photo courtesy of the Gallivan Center.

The lights are best enjoyed from the ice rink !

Sandy City Hall: Come early to see the tree in the lobby or visit the mayor's office for a candy cane.

Draper Tree of Life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dpe5j_0jV4zOh700 Photo via Draper City.

Stroll through Draper City Park to see the huge tree and other lights.

Ticketed professional displays

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24gbIe_0jV4zOh700 Photo courtesy of Christmas in Color.

Christmas in Color , South Jordan: Drive through an animated light show at the Bastian Agricultural Center , synchronized to music you listen to in your car.

  • Tickets : $35 per car, $55 with light-up accessories and 3-D glasses.

Hogle Zoo Lights : The zoo is decorated with light displays you can enjoy while the lions roar. (Most animals won't be out, though.) Santa visits most nights.

  • Tickets: $14.95 for ages 13 and up, $11.95 for kids 3-12.

Lightwalk , Tracy Aviary in Liberty Park: The aviary glows with a nightly light maze, musical performances and visits from Santa at 6pm. Weekends include a Christmas market.

  • Tickets : $19.95 for 13 and older, $14.95 ages 3–12. Under 3s are free.

World of Illumination , Fairpark: The "Arctic Adventure" show is a journey through lighted arctic creatures accompanied by music. Santa visits on Mondays.

  • Tickets : $39.99 per car Monday–Thursday; $49.99 per car Friday-Sunday.

Salt Lake City, UT
247
Followers
315
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Salt Lake City is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/salt-lake-city

