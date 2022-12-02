A guide to the best Salt Lake Christmas light displays

If there's one thing Utah does well, it's holiday spectacle.

So bundle up, pour some cocoa and cue up your seasonal playlist for these light displays!

Neighborhood displays

Glen Arbor Christmas Street, Sugar House: A Salt Lake classic. The whole street has been lighting up for nearly 80 years.

Nearby: The 65-foot Liberty Tree , 1757 S. Park, is lit all month, with a food drive party on Dec. 3 with Santa and a team of superheroes.

Frosty's Winter Wonderland , the Avenues

Image courtesy of Frosty's Winter Wonderland

A display of Santas, snowmen and glowing trees so intense that you can see it from the valley (and probably from space).

Lights are on nightly from 6pm–11pm at 805 E. 18th Ave.

Miracle Cove, Magna

Just one of the many elaborately-decorated houses on Miracle Cove. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Spectacular. Plan for traffic, particularly after the first weekend of December.

Santa visits after dusk on Dec. 17, with lights all night on Christmas Eve.

Nearby: See the annual Seussian homage at Whoville, 4249 S. 6485 West.

The glittering lane at 3549–3555 S. 5450 West also is worth a stop.

Taylorsville Christmas Street: 3325 West, south of Royalwood Drive

Each house displays a verse from The Night Before Christmas!

Wooden reindeer graze on Taylorsville's Christmas Street. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Nearby: Cedar Breaks Drive has two great displays east of Hugoton.

Carousel Street, Rose Park

Carousel Street residents are starting to get their lights up. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

This street got hit by thieves two years ago, but the neighbors aren't letting a few grinches steal their Christmas spirit.

About 90% of the homes participated last year, and the displays keep getting better.

Professional displays, free to see

Temple Square

Christmas lights at Temple Square. Photo courtesy of Saskia Buschmann

Always amazing.

The Gateway: Look for window displays in addition to the usual lights.

Explore the decor tonight at a gallery stroll and market with live music, 6pm–9pm.

Gallivan Center

Photo courtesy of the Gallivan Center.

The lights are best enjoyed from the ice rink !

Sandy City Hall: Come early to see the tree in the lobby or visit the mayor's office for a candy cane.

Draper Tree of Life

Photo via Draper City.

Stroll through Draper City Park to see the huge tree and other lights.

Ticketed professional displays

Photo courtesy of Christmas in Color.

Christmas in Color , South Jordan: Drive through an animated light show at the Bastian Agricultural Center , synchronized to music you listen to in your car.

Tickets : $35 per car, $55 with light-up accessories and 3-D glasses.

Hogle Zoo Lights : The zoo is decorated with light displays you can enjoy while the lions roar. (Most animals won't be out, though.) Santa visits most nights.

Tickets: $14.95 for ages 13 and up, $11.95 for kids 3-12.

Lightwalk , Tracy Aviary in Liberty Park: The aviary glows with a nightly light maze, musical performances and visits from Santa at 6pm. Weekends include a Christmas market.

Tickets : $19.95 for 13 and older, $14.95 ages 3–12. Under 3s are free.

World of Illumination , Fairpark: The "Arctic Adventure" show is a journey through lighted arctic creatures accompanied by music. Santa visits on Mondays.