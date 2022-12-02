Read full article on original website
cbs17
City of Durham gets report on traffic stops
DRUHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–Traffic stops are part of the Durham Police Department’s strategy to reduce violent crime. It’s one of the jobs of the department’s Crime Area Target Team (CATT). The team was formed earlier this year to patrol areas with high rates of violent crime. Durham...
cbs17
‘Happy and willing to share’: Moore County neighbors helping one another out during outage
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Monday marked the third night of no power for thousands of people across Moore County after Saturday’s power-grid attack. It’s a difficult time for families still dealing with no heat and no lights. “The temperature in the house, on the thermostat, I think...
cbs17
Cat jumps from truck at Walmart facility is found 1 month later in Cumberland County, will be reunited with owner
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A cat that jumped from a trucker’s cab at a Cumberland County Walmart more than one month ago will soon be reunited with its owner, officials said. The incident happened on Oct. 28 when Tim Allen was making a delivery to the Walmart Distribution...
cbs17
Man! Shania Twain feels like playing Raleigh in 2023! Country star announces more tour dates
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You’re not dreaming or stupid, but everyone needs to know right now: Shania Twain really is coming to Raleigh. The 1990s country superstar will play at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Oct. 18 as part of her first tour in five years. Tickets go...
cbs17
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC allowing early prescription refills for Moore County residents due to power outage
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — In response to the power outages affecting Moore County, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina will allow early prescription refills through Friday to ensure that customers have access to the prescription drugs they need. Early prescription refills are available to customers in every...
cbs17
Power could come back to Moore County by early Thursday, Duke Energy says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke Energy said Tuesday that power could be restored by early Thursday in Moore County. In a message on its website, the company said its crews were making good progress on repairs to the damaged substations that plunged tens-of-thousands of customers in the county into darkness Saturday night.
cbs17
Esports bar opens in downtown Durham, as industry continues to grow
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — From the drinks, to the menus and the big TV’s, it may look like your typical bar. However, Glen Swan, the owner of Bad Machines in downtown Durham, said there’s a big, unique difference. “We are electronic sports, and no one is doing...
cbs17
Moore County outage: Where to find power, wifi, shelter from cold
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — With power not expected to return for days in Moore County, churches, state governments and fire stations have started opening their doors to help in whatever ways they can. Power went out Saturday night due to intentional vandalism from gunfire directed at electrical substations,...
cbs17
Gas prices falling in the Triangle
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Gas prices have been falling in the Triangle, with the average price being around $3.15 for a gallon, according to Gas Buddy experts. Gas Buddy said that those prices have fallen roughly ten cents in the last week and are “22.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.”
cbs17
Wendell truck driver hauling in $25k a year for life with lucky lottery ticket
RALEIH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wendell truck driver’s luck paid off and he will now collect $25,000 a year for the rest of his life. The N.C. Education Lottery sais Alton Bailey, a truck driver for 25 years, arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday without knowing what prize he’d won. Bailey had played the Lucky for Life game.
cbs17
Cumberland County detectives no longer looking for man in relation to Nov. killing
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a man is no longer wanted for questioning in relation to a murder investigation. Officials said Tyler Culbreth is no longer wanted for questioning in the “homicide that took the life of Jefferey Michael Cain,” 26, that happened on November 15.
cbs17
Need a Christmas tree? Instacart now offering same-day delivery
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Instacart, which many leaned on during the COVID-19 pandemic for groceries brought to their front doors, is now offering the same service for Christmas trees. On Monday, the company announced that it would be offering home deliveries of fresh-cut and artificial trees. For the real...
cbs17
Nearly 40,000 in the dark as massive power outage hits Moore County; gunfire targeted substations, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — About 38,000 Duke Energy customers were in the dark Saturday night and Sunday after a power outage from vandalism in Moore County, officials said. The outage began sometime after 7 p.m. Saturday and impacted a large portion of the county. The Duke Energy website listed a restoration time of 10 p.m. Sunday.
cbs17
1 dead, 2 injured in daytime shootings in Durham; duo found shot in a car, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after three males were shot in Durham Sunday afternoon, police said. The initial shooting was reported just after 3:45 p.m. along N.C. 98 near the U.S. 70 overpass, police said. When police arrived, they found...
cbs17
Moore County schools closed Tuesday due to ongoing power outage
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Due to the continuing widespread power outage in Moore County and on Moore County Schools operations, all schools will be closed to all students and staff on Tuesday, the school system said Monday. Moore County Schools said it will continue to monitor the situation and...
cbs17
How many Moore County customers are without power? ‘Glitch’ leads to wrong numbers on Duke Energy map
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — How many customers are without power in Moore County?. A discrepancy between an online map and a chart led to CBS 17 asking Duke Energy what the real numbers are. After the gunfire attack on two electrical substations Saturday night, the initial numbers were about...
cbs17
Arrest made in May fatal shooting of teen in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been arrested and charged in a May fatal shooting that killed an 18-year-old. According to police, 19-year-old Khailil Johnson is accused of shooting Lee Otis Evans Jr., 18, in the 100 block of Treetop Drive on the night of May 7.
cbs17
Felon wanted by Fayetteville police for removing monitor device 11 months ago has been found
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A convicted felon who police said removed his electronic tracking device in January has been found and is in custody in Bladen County, officials said. Antwan Bryant was arrested Saturday in Bladen County, Fayetteville police said in a news release. In January, police said their...
cbs17
Rocky Mount billboard highlights deadly cold case shootings; Nash County victims include teen and former barber
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An organization that calls attention to unsolved killings has posted a billboard in Rocky Mount about two cold cases in Nash County, officials said. The sign was erected Thursday at Golden East mall on Wesleyan Boulevard, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
Wayne Co. farm releases 806,000+ gallons of liquid waste in biogas digester rupture; served penalties in May violation
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A company was fined a hefty amount after it was busted for a May permit violation relating to waste discharge at a facility in Wayne County, The Division of Water Resources said on Monday. The farm is also facing multiple civil penalties. White Oak Farms...
