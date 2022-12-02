ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

City of Durham gets report on traffic stops

DRUHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–Traffic stops are part of the Durham Police Department’s strategy to reduce violent crime. It’s one of the jobs of the department’s Crime Area Target Team (CATT). The team was formed earlier this year to patrol areas with high rates of violent crime. Durham...
DURHAM, NC
Power could come back to Moore County by early Thursday, Duke Energy says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke Energy said Tuesday that power could be restored by early Thursday in Moore County. In a message on its website, the company said its crews were making good progress on repairs to the damaged substations that plunged tens-of-thousands of customers in the county into darkness Saturday night.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Moore County outage: Where to find power, wifi, shelter from cold

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — With power not expected to return for days in Moore County, churches, state governments and fire stations have started opening their doors to help in whatever ways they can. Power went out Saturday night due to intentional vandalism from gunfire directed at electrical substations,...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Gas prices falling in the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Gas prices have been falling in the Triangle, with the average price being around $3.15 for a gallon, according to Gas Buddy experts. Gas Buddy said that those prices have fallen roughly ten cents in the last week and are “22.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.”
RALEIGH, NC
Wendell truck driver hauling in $25k a year for life with lucky lottery ticket

RALEIH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wendell truck driver’s luck paid off and he will now collect $25,000 a year for the rest of his life. The N.C. Education Lottery sais Alton Bailey, a truck driver for 25 years, arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday without knowing what prize he’d won. Bailey had played the Lucky for Life game.
WENDELL, NC
Need a Christmas tree? Instacart now offering same-day delivery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Instacart, which many leaned on during the COVID-19 pandemic for groceries brought to their front doors, is now offering the same service for Christmas trees. On Monday, the company announced that it would be offering home deliveries of fresh-cut and artificial trees. For the real...
RALEIGH, NC
Moore County schools closed Tuesday due to ongoing power outage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Due to the continuing widespread power outage in Moore County and on Moore County Schools operations, all schools will be closed to all students and staff on Tuesday, the school system said Monday. Moore County Schools said it will continue to monitor the situation and...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Arrest made in May fatal shooting of teen in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been arrested and charged in a May fatal shooting that killed an 18-year-old. According to police, 19-year-old Khailil Johnson is accused of shooting Lee Otis Evans Jr., 18, in the 100 block of Treetop Drive on the night of May 7.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

