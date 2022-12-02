ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

See pics from an awesome Hunterdon Holiday Parade in Flemington, NJ

I wrote just last week about all the great holiday events planned for Flemington in this month of December. One of them was Sunday. The annual Hunterdon Holiday Parade. What a perfect night. The skies were clear and the temperatures were in the upper 30s. Just cold enough to make it feel like the Christmas season without it being bitter and unmanageable. Hundreds of people came out for it and lined both sides of Flemington’s Main Street several people deep. The good mood was palpable and everything came off without a hitch. It really put you in the Christmas spirit.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Whiskey Riff

New Jersey Man Hangs Motorized Mannequin From The Roof To Replicate The ‘Christmas Vacation’ Scene, Gets The Fire Department Called On Him

December is officially here, and last night, I was scrolling through the TV channels, to find that the iconic National Lampoons Christmas Vacation movie was on. I’ll admit, the movie is arguably the most quotable Christmas comedy of all time, and Chevy Chase is an absolute star in this one, playing the legendary Clark Griswold.
OCEANPORT, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Holiday shopping galor! Get your Christmas gifts at massive Made in Monmouth event

Made in Monmouth is an event that occurs now a couple of times a year as a way of showcasing businesses who set up within the community. "The Made in Monmouth has been pretty much a signature here in Monmouth County and now that we've had such success with it, and the overall requests to see if we could potentially do it twice a year — because it becomes one of the bigger days for our small business climate to be able to showcase their products," Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone said. "The only way you can be a participant is if you have, make, or manufacture something in Monmouth County."
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy