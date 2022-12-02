ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical News Today

Do people with dementia know they have it?

Individuals with dementia may experience memory difficulties, issues with their ability to think, and trouble completing daily tasks. They may be aware of their symptoms in the early stages of dementia. However, a person. this awareness by the late stages of dementia. The term dementia refers to a range of...
MedicalXpress

Drug used for sleep disorders is linked to higher risk of overdose in teens, young adults

Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep disorders with benzodiazepines such as Xanax—a medication commonly prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia—may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to Rutgers University researchers. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, examined how often young people with...
scitechdaily.com

Why Alzheimer’s Disease Damages Certain Parts of the Brain – New Genetic Clues

Research findings could help explain rare symptoms such as problems with language and vision. The first sign of Alzheimer’s disease is typically memory loss, followed by confusion and difficulty thinking. These symptoms reflect the typical pattern of progressively worsening damage to brain tissues. Toxic clusters of proteins first concentrate in the temporal lobes of the brain — the memory area — before spreading to parts of the brain important for thinking and planning.
scitechdaily.com

Drinking Even Low Amounts of Alcohol During Pregnancy Changes Baby’s Brain Structure

Drinking alcohol even in low to moderate amounts during pregnancy can change the baby’s brain structure and delay brain development, according to a new MRI study. Next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), the results of the study will be presented. “Fetal...
psychologytoday.com

Alcohol Consumption and Changes in the Brain

Chronic alcohol abuse has been linked to serious health problems. There is no consensus in the literature regarding how mild and moderate drinking affects our health. New research shows a negative association between alcohol intake and gray and white matter volume in the brain. Most people know that drinking too...
Medical News Today

What to know about combined type ADHD

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition that can affect a person’s behavior. Combined type ADHD occurs when an individual has both inattentive and hyperactive-impulsive symptoms. ADHD is a behavioral condition that can feature a variety of symptoms. The three hallmark symptoms of ADHD are inattention, hyperactivity,...
UPI News

Brain scans show key differences in boys and girls with binge eating disorder

The brains of girls and boys who have binge eating disorder show key differences, according to a new study. That's an important finding, researchers say, because both genders struggle with eating disorders, yet treatments are mainly targeted at girls. "Males have been excluded from research on eating disorders for decades,"...
Healthline

Why ‘Being Smart’ Doesn’t Erase ADHD

Some people with ADHD might have higher IQs. But assuming that there’s a correlation may be harmful because it can keep your child from getting the help they may need. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is classified as a neurodevelopmental condition that usually shows up in early childhood. ADHD...
scitechdaily.com

New Study Reveals How Childhood Fears Play Role in Future Anxiety and Depression

A longitudinal imaging study connects reduced ventral striatum activity to later depression. A recent imaging study led by a scientist at The University of Texas at Dallas discovered early risk factors linked to children’s temperament as well as a neural process that might predict whether a person would develop depression and anxiety in adolescence and early adulthood.
TheConversationAU

How long does menopause last? 5 tips for navigating uncertain times

Around half of the world’s population are women or people who menstruate – yet the way their body works can be a mystery, even to them. Most women will experience periods roughly every month, many will go through childbirth and those who live into midlife will experience menopause. While menopause is a significant time of change, it isn’t talked about much, other than as a punchline. This may contribute to keeping it a taboo topic. So, what happens during menopause? How do you know when it is happening to you? And – the thing most women want to know –...
SheKnows

Pandemic Stress May Have Physically Changed Teens’ Brains, Study Finds

The COVID-19 pandemic may have caused teenagers’ brains to age faster than normal, a new study suggests. The report, published last week in the journal Biological Psychiatry: Global Open Science, explored whether pandemic life was associated with any physical alterations to teens’ brains. It actually came out of a larger study of brain development among 220 children ages 9 through 13 that was interrupted by COVID-19. When participants were finally able to return to the research facility for brain scans after a year-long break, the team took it as an opportunity to investigate any pandemic-related changes.
