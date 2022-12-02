Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Do people with dementia know they have it?
Individuals with dementia may experience memory difficulties, issues with their ability to think, and trouble completing daily tasks. They may be aware of their symptoms in the early stages of dementia. However, a person. this awareness by the late stages of dementia. The term dementia refers to a range of...
Study finds racism causes Black Americans' brains to age faster than people of other races — increasing dementia risk
A study of brain scans of Black, White and Latinx people found Black brains age faster than other races. The study found Black brains exhibited signs of aging like greater white matter sooner than other brains. Researchers said exposure to racism and discrimination could be causing brains to age faster.
MedicalXpress
Drug used for sleep disorders is linked to higher risk of overdose in teens, young adults
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep disorders with benzodiazepines such as Xanax—a medication commonly prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia—may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to Rutgers University researchers. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, examined how often young people with...
scitechdaily.com
Why Alzheimer’s Disease Damages Certain Parts of the Brain – New Genetic Clues
Research findings could help explain rare symptoms such as problems with language and vision. The first sign of Alzheimer’s disease is typically memory loss, followed by confusion and difficulty thinking. These symptoms reflect the typical pattern of progressively worsening damage to brain tissues. Toxic clusters of proteins first concentrate in the temporal lobes of the brain — the memory area — before spreading to parts of the brain important for thinking and planning.
Study: COVID-19 pandemic stress caused teen brains to age by several years
The brains of teenagers aged prematurely by at least three years during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study published Thursday. Authors of the study said the premature aging in the brains of the teenagers was similar to that seen in children who face chronic stress. According to Ian Gotlib,...
scitechdaily.com
Drinking Even Low Amounts of Alcohol During Pregnancy Changes Baby’s Brain Structure
Drinking alcohol even in low to moderate amounts during pregnancy can change the baby’s brain structure and delay brain development, according to a new MRI study. Next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), the results of the study will be presented. “Fetal...
scitechdaily.com
Stanford Researchers Find COVID-19 Pandemic Stress Physically Aged Teens’ Brains
The brains of adolescents who were assessed after the COVID pandemic shutdowns ended appeared several years older than those of teens who were assessed before the pandemic. Until now, such accelerated changes in “brain age” have only been seen in children experiencing chronic adversity, such as neglect and family dysfunction.
psychologytoday.com
Alcohol Consumption and Changes in the Brain
Chronic alcohol abuse has been linked to serious health problems. There is no consensus in the literature regarding how mild and moderate drinking affects our health. New research shows a negative association between alcohol intake and gray and white matter volume in the brain. Most people know that drinking too...
Teenage brains are noticeably different because of COVID-induced stress, study finds
“The pandemic has adversely affected mental health in youth, but we didn’t know what, if anything, it was doing physically to their brains,” a study author said.
Pain relief from marijuana comes from a belief it helps, study finds
Some people suffering pain from cancer and other chronic diseases turn to marijuana to ease their suffering, but much of that relief may come from simply believing weed will help, a new study found.
Medical News Today
What to know about combined type ADHD
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition that can affect a person’s behavior. Combined type ADHD occurs when an individual has both inattentive and hyperactive-impulsive symptoms. ADHD is a behavioral condition that can feature a variety of symptoms. The three hallmark symptoms of ADHD are inattention, hyperactivity,...
Brain scans show key differences in boys and girls with binge eating disorder
The brains of girls and boys who have binge eating disorder show key differences, according to a new study. That's an important finding, researchers say, because both genders struggle with eating disorders, yet treatments are mainly targeted at girls. "Males have been excluded from research on eating disorders for decades,"...
Healthline
Why ‘Being Smart’ Doesn’t Erase ADHD
Some people with ADHD might have higher IQs. But assuming that there’s a correlation may be harmful because it can keep your child from getting the help they may need. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is classified as a neurodevelopmental condition that usually shows up in early childhood. ADHD...
scitechdaily.com
New Study Reveals How Childhood Fears Play Role in Future Anxiety and Depression
A longitudinal imaging study connects reduced ventral striatum activity to later depression. A recent imaging study led by a scientist at The University of Texas at Dallas discovered early risk factors linked to children’s temperament as well as a neural process that might predict whether a person would develop depression and anxiety in adolescence and early adulthood.
How Does Depression Affect Aging?
Mental and physical health are related, and what happens in the mind can radically impact the rest of the body. This is how depression can affect aging.
How long does menopause last? 5 tips for navigating uncertain times
Around half of the world’s population are women or people who menstruate – yet the way their body works can be a mystery, even to them. Most women will experience periods roughly every month, many will go through childbirth and those who live into midlife will experience menopause. While menopause is a significant time of change, it isn’t talked about much, other than as a punchline. This may contribute to keeping it a taboo topic. So, what happens during menopause? How do you know when it is happening to you? And – the thing most women want to know –...
EverydayHealth.com
Xanax, Valium, and Other Benzodiazepines Prescribed for Sleep Disorders May Raise Overdose Risk in Younger People
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep issues with benzodiazepines, a class of medication sometimes prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia, may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to a new study, published November 22 in JAMA Network Open. Benzodiazepines, or "benzos," are a class of...
Pandemic Stress May Have Physically Changed Teens’ Brains, Study Finds
The COVID-19 pandemic may have caused teenagers’ brains to age faster than normal, a new study suggests. The report, published last week in the journal Biological Psychiatry: Global Open Science, explored whether pandemic life was associated with any physical alterations to teens’ brains. It actually came out of a larger study of brain development among 220 children ages 9 through 13 that was interrupted by COVID-19. When participants were finally able to return to the research facility for brain scans after a year-long break, the team took it as an opportunity to investigate any pandemic-related changes.
Altering newborn cystic fibrosis test could improve diagnoses, study shows
It's more likely that tests for cystic fibrosis will miss the disease when screening Black, Hispanic and Asian newborns because of the limited gene variants used to detect the disorder, a recent study shows. Why it matters: If a CF diagnosis is delayed, treatments start later, which can increase the...
The Brains of Teenagers Look Disturbingly Different After Lockdown
The stress of living through pandemic lockdowns has accelerated aging in the brains of teenagers. The effects are similar to those previously observed as a result of violence, neglect, and family dysfunction. Even if you've left adolescence far behind, you might remember that it can be a tumultuous time in...
