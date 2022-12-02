ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake, NJ

94.3 The Point

See pics from an awesome Hunterdon Holiday Parade in Flemington, NJ

I wrote just last week about all the great holiday events planned for Flemington in this month of December. One of them was Sunday. The annual Hunterdon Holiday Parade. What a perfect night. The skies were clear and the temperatures were in the upper 30s. Just cold enough to make it feel like the Christmas season without it being bitter and unmanageable. Hundreds of people came out for it and lined both sides of Flemington’s Main Street several people deep. The good mood was palpable and everything came off without a hitch. It really put you in the Christmas spirit.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
94.3 The Point

Holiday shopping galor! Get your Christmas gifts at massive Made in Monmouth event

Made in Monmouth is an event that occurs now a couple of times a year as a way of showcasing businesses who set up within the community. "The Made in Monmouth has been pretty much a signature here in Monmouth County and now that we've had such success with it, and the overall requests to see if we could potentially do it twice a year — because it becomes one of the bigger days for our small business climate to be able to showcase their products," Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone said. "The only way you can be a participant is if you have, make, or manufacture something in Monmouth County."
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Slay The Holidays At This Festive Drag Show in Hightstown, NJ

This has got to be the most iconic way to celebrate the holidays this year right in Mercer County, NJ. The holiday season has officially kicked off and there are so many ways to celebrate, but none that look quite like this. I can’t lie, drag shows have got to be one of my top 5 favorite events I’ve ever been to.
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
PIX11

Nearly 200 dogs, cats removed from horrid conditions in New Jersey home

JACKSON TOWNSHIP N.J. (PIX11) – Nearly 200 cats and dogs living in horrible conditions in a home in Brick Township are now in a safer place. “It’s certainly an extremely large number,” said Brian Lippai, public information coordinator for the Ocean County Health Department. “When I first heard it, I was completely surprised.” Brick Township […]
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

180 cats and dogs rescued from horrific Brick, NJ home

BRICK — Police, animal shelter workers and hazardous material crews spent 10 hours Friday night and early Saturday removing 180 cats and dogs from a house where they were found to be living in "horrible and inhumane conditions." Police Chief James Kelly said officers responded to the house on...
BRICK, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

