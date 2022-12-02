ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Hassan calls for trafficking hotline to be posted in planes, buses, trains

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A bipartisan bill aims to help fight human trafficking with a phone call. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire, is joining three other lawmakers to require the National Human Trafficking Hotline number (888-373-7888) be posted in the restrooms of all U.S. planes, buses and trains, as well as in airports, bus stations and rail stations.
Catholic bishop of Burlington gives invocation on US Senate floor

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Catholic bishop of the Diocese of Burlington gave the invocation on the U.S. Senate floor Tuesday morning. Bishop Christopher Coyne was invited by Senate President Pro Tem Patrick Leahy. Leahy, D-Vermont, opened the session by leading the Pledge of Allegiance and then introduced Bishop Coyne...
