Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Ex-RNC Chair Makes Stark Prediction About Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Michael Steele warned about what could come next from the far-right Georgia Republican.
Nebraska Gov. Ricketts seeks appointment to US Senate seat
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Outgoing Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced his intention Tuesday to seek appointment to the state’s U.S. Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Ben Sasse, who is leaving Congress to become president of the University of Florida. Ricketts announced through a political consultant that...
White House fires back at Biden critics, says border visit would be a 'political stunt'
The White House struck back at critics attacking President Biden for stating he had "more important things" to do than visit the U.S.-Mexico border while in Arizona on Tuesday.
Walker And Warnock Senate Run-off: A New Survey Reveals Who is Ahead in The Contentious Ga Senate Runoff
The photo was taken from a video recording on 11alive.com.Photo by11alive. Less than a week before the much-awaited Georgia runoff, a new poll shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, is leading Herschel Walker, a Republican political rookie, and former professional football player, in the campaign for the Senate.
When will the House vote on federal same-sex marriage protections?
The U.S. House of Representatives has delayed its planned vote on a bill offering federal same-sex marriage protections, which passed the Senate on Nov. 29
By not denouncing Trump’s anti-Constitution statement, Oklahoma’s delegation are traitors
Since Donald Trump's statement that the Constitution should the "terminated" no response has come from any member of the Oklahoma delegation. The post By not denouncing Trump’s anti-Constitution statement, Oklahoma’s delegation are traitors appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
WCAX
Hassan calls for trafficking hotline to be posted in planes, buses, trains
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A bipartisan bill aims to help fight human trafficking with a phone call. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire, is joining three other lawmakers to require the National Human Trafficking Hotline number (888-373-7888) be posted in the restrooms of all U.S. planes, buses and trains, as well as in airports, bus stations and rail stations.
WCAX
Catholic bishop of Burlington gives invocation on US Senate floor
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Catholic bishop of the Diocese of Burlington gave the invocation on the U.S. Senate floor Tuesday morning. Bishop Christopher Coyne was invited by Senate President Pro Tem Patrick Leahy. Leahy, D-Vermont, opened the session by leading the Pledge of Allegiance and then introduced Bishop Coyne...
