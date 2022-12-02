ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

KLFY.com

Local Music Spotlight: Horace Trahan

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Horace Trahan is a local accordion player, welcoming all of the benefits of the pandemic’s end. Trahan says since COVID has practically ended, the gigs have been rolling in and he’s ready for every one. He has no plans of slowing down, “Don’t stop...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Downtown Holiday Market

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — On Saturday, Dec. 17, the Downtown Holiday Market will be in the Downtown Convention Center for people to come out and shop with many local artists and vendors. These items will be great, one-of-a-kind gifts. Two vendors joined Passe Partout today, Fusion Market & Gifts and Merita’s Hard Candy.
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Current Media

How Josh Edmond keeps the Northside beautiful

Josh Edmond is a shining example of what it means to take ownership of your community. As a maintenance supervisor at UL Lafayette since 1999, he knows the impact of green spaces firsthand. When trees go down, it’s not just the landscape that suffers. “A tree’s root system is...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Check out the holiday-themed events at Moncus Park this month

Moncus Park has had over 230,000 visitors since it opened in January and has events scheduled this month. Executive director JP MacFadyen, who recently spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, noted the park will host Christmas-themed events this month and other progress made this year. Events include Christmas in the Park Dec. 16-18, Teddy Bear Tea Dec. 17, Mistletoe & Mystery Brunch Dec. 18 and Movies at Moncus Dec. 21.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Engagement Announced for Miss Lauren Grace Lege & Mr. Jase Paul Breaux

Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Joseph and Rebecca Lege are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Ms. Lauren-Grace Lege of Abbeville, to Mr. Jase Paul Breaux of Kaplan. Jase is the son of Mr. Darrell Breaux and Ms. Kelly Breaux of Kaplan. The nuptial wedding ceremony...
ABBEVILLE, LA
107 JAMZ

Louisiana Ticket Claims $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball

In recent weeks Powerball players in cities like Lake Charles and Baton Rouge have been fortunate enough to add to their Christmas holiday budgets by claiming big wins in that multi-state lottery game. But after series of big wins in the first two weeks of November, it appeared that Louisiana's Powerball luck had dried up just a bit. That was until the Saturday December 3rd drawing.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

These Louisiana Cabins Give You Front Row of the Beautiful Bayou

When You Think Cabins, You Probably Don't Think of Louisiana. That's okay I didn't think of cabins either. What if in the heart of Cajun country you found yourself in a cozy cabin that lets you take in the beauty of the Bayou state? No, you're not going to be in a swamp area, that's where my head first went, yes you're in a cabin, but it's not a cabin on a swamp.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
KPLC TV

Welsh holds Miracle on South Street Christmas celebration

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Families and friends came out to downtown Welsh for the annual Miracle on South Street Christmas celebration. There were local vendors, food trucks, kid’s crafts and more to keep everyone entertained. The night proceeded with an annual Christmas parade and from there the fun festivities...
WELSH, LA
KLFY.com

Lafayette house fire on Chag Street

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire early Sunday morning. The fire occurred in the 100 block of Chag Street. The flames were venting through the front door and windows of the home when firefighters arrived at 4:40 a.m. Firefighters suspect the fire was started...
LAFAYETTE, LA

