Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?Aneka DuncanJacksonville, AR
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Football coach Tommy Shoemaker out at Central Arkansas Christian
By Kyle Sutherland Tommy Shoemaker confirmed via phone that he is no longer the head coach at Central Arkansas Christian. Chris Morse, who coaches the offensive and defensive lines, will take over in an interim role. Shoemaker has been at CAC since 2008 and led the Mustangs to an ...
Parkview defeats Shiloh Christian 31-21 in 5A Final to earn first state title since 1978
Catch highlights and reaction as the Parkview Patriots beat Shiloh Christian 31-21 to earn their program's first state championship in 44 years.
KTLO
Pulaski Academy claims 4th consecutive state championship
Pulaski Academy was able to claim its fourth consecutive state football championship Saturday in Little Rock. The Bruins won the Class 6A title game 42-35 over Greenwood. Kel Busby was 19-of-31 passing for P.A. with 262 yards and two interceptions, and he also had 12 carries for 51 yards and three touchdowns. Kenny Jordan had 35 rushes for 192 yards and three scores, and Jaylin McKinney caught 12 passes for 118 yards. For Greenwood, Hunter Houston completed 28 passes out of 43 attempts for 369 yards, three touchdowns and an interception; and L.J. Robins had eight catches for 127 yards and two scores.
Little Rock, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Little Rock. The Ahlf Junior High School basketball team will have a game with Little Rock Christian Academy on December 05, 2022, 14:30:00.
Bentonville Tigers vs. Bryant Hornets 7A State Championship
Bryant high school took down the Bentonville Tigers with a 36-7 win at the 7A State Championship.
Could Jacolby Criswell be Sam Pittman's Backup Answer?
Morrilton native enters portal, planning visit to Fayetteville where backup needed.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Ticket Info for Hogs in The Rock
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Ticket information for the Razorbacks’ game at Dickey-Stephens Park, home of the Seattle Mariners’ Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers, has been finalized. Arkansas returns to North Little Rock to square off against Lipscomb at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. Excluding the pandemic-affected 2020 and 2021...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 27 - Dec. 3:. 1. Arkansas high school coach not returning to football program. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The school board voted against renewing Coach Van Paschal’s contract in...
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
With the holidays in full-swing, there is no shortage of wonderful activities and entertainment happening in the Natural State.
Family remembers and honors Arkansas teen’s life after deadly shooting
Little Rock, Ark – It has been more than a year and half since 15-year-old Daylon Burnett was shot inside a Watson Chapel Junior High School and later died. With Burnett’s birthday approaching his family is sharing his memory. Lakeisha Lee is the mother of Burnett and says he would be turning 17 years old […]
See Stunning Holiday Lights at This ‘Must See’ Arkansas Attraction
If you want to see something special this Christmas season then be sure to put this destination on your list. This Arkansas treasure is nestled in the Ouachita Mountains on the shores of Lake Hamilton. It's beautiful all year round but at Christmas time? It is spectacular. It's Garvan Woodland Gardens in Hot Springs.
KATV
Silver Alert inactivated for 67-year-old Cleburne County man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 11:24 a.m. :. The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office has inactivated the silver alert. The Arkansas State police have activated a silver alert for a missing 67-year-old Cleburne county man. Terry Anderson has been missing since 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Anderson's last known location was at...
KATV
Pedestrian dead after Friday evening traffic collision near Little Rock middle school
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Little Rock on Friday. According to the Little Rock police, the accident happened in the 1000 block of East Roosevelt Road. Police said that MEMS responded and transported the pedestrian to an area hospital...
Kait 8
Earthquake recorded Friday morning
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning in White County. According to the USGS, the quake happened at 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 2. The magnitude 1.9 quake was centered about 7 miles southwest of Pleasant Plains. It had a depth of...
mysaline.com
New Marriage Licenses in Saline County December 2nd
This blog features marriage licenses recently granted by the Saline County Clerk’s office. Carla Denise Stankevitz Bauxite , AR age 51 & Stewart M Farquhar Bauxite , AR age 54. Cami Marie Richards Benton , AR age 23 & Aldo Gabriele Francesco Marsiglia Benton , AR age 26. Savhanna...
Authorities deactivate Silver Alert for missing Cleburne County man
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have deactivated a Silver Alert for a missing 67-year-old. Anyone who may have information regarding his whereabouts is urged to please contact the Cleburne County Sheriff's Department at (501) 362-8291.
UPDATE: I-30 WB reopens in Benton after 6 vehicle crash
UPDATE: BENTON, Ark. – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are reopened after a crash at mile marker 114, involving four vehicles and two tractor-trailers that happened around 3:40 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are shut down due to a crash at mile marker […]
mysaline.com
Denied dough, Kiki challenge, Catch me outside & more in the weekend’s SCSO Summary
In this Crime Summary from Saline County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) in Benton, Arkansas they reported the following recent incidents:. Denied Dough – Gourdneck Valley//Assist Agency//. Deputies assisted Bryant PD with an attempted theft at an ATM in their city. Deputies responded to the address and took the suspect...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Sarah Hines Wilson of Maumelle, Arkansas
Sarah Hines Wilson, 43, of Maumelle passed away on November 21, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Mark; two daughters, Logan and Riley Wilson; her mother, Cynthia Hines; and sister, Laura Hines Ozturk. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am, December 3 at New Life Church,...
