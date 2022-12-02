ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KTLO

Pulaski Academy claims 4th consecutive state championship

Pulaski Academy was able to claim its fourth consecutive state football championship Saturday in Little Rock. The Bruins won the Class 6A title game 42-35 over Greenwood. Kel Busby was 19-of-31 passing for P.A. with 262 yards and two interceptions, and he also had 12 carries for 51 yards and three touchdowns. Kenny Jordan had 35 rushes for 192 yards and three scores, and Jaylin McKinney caught 12 passes for 118 yards. For Greenwood, Hunter Houston completed 28 passes out of 43 attempts for 369 yards, three touchdowns and an interception; and L.J. Robins had eight catches for 127 yards and two scores.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Ticket Info for Hogs in The Rock

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Ticket information for the Razorbacks’ game at Dickey-Stephens Park, home of the Seattle Mariners’ Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers, has been finalized. Arkansas returns to North Little Rock to square off against Lipscomb at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. Excluding the pandemic-affected 2020 and 2021...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 27 - Dec. 3:. 1. Arkansas high school coach not returning to football program. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The school board voted against renewing Coach Van Paschal’s contract in...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Silver Alert inactivated for 67-year-old Cleburne County man

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 11:24 a.m. :. The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office has inactivated the silver alert. The Arkansas State police have activated a silver alert for a missing 67-year-old Cleburne county man. Terry Anderson has been missing since 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Anderson's last known location was at...
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Earthquake recorded Friday morning

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning in White County. According to the USGS, the quake happened at 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 2. The magnitude 1.9 quake was centered about 7 miles southwest of Pleasant Plains. It had a depth of...
WHITE COUNTY, AR
mysaline.com

New Marriage Licenses in Saline County December 2nd

This blog features marriage licenses recently granted by the Saline County Clerk’s office. Carla Denise Stankevitz Bauxite , AR age 51 & Stewart M Farquhar Bauxite , AR age 54. Cami Marie Richards Benton , AR age 23 & Aldo Gabriele Francesco Marsiglia Benton , AR age 26. Savhanna...
SALINE COUNTY, AR
KARK 4 News

UPDATE: I-30 WB reopens in Benton after 6 vehicle crash

UPDATE: BENTON, Ark. – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are reopened after a crash at mile marker 114, involving four vehicles and two tractor-trailers that happened around 3:40 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are shut down due to a crash at mile marker […]
BENTON, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Sarah Hines Wilson of Maumelle, Arkansas

Sarah Hines Wilson, 43, of Maumelle passed away on November 21, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Mark; two daughters, Logan and Riley Wilson; her mother, Cynthia Hines; and sister, Laura Hines Ozturk. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am, December 3 at New Life Church,...
MAUMELLE, AR

