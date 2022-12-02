ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns on a roll despite injuries to Chris Paul and Cam Johnson

By Jeremy Duda
 4 days ago

Chris Paul's nagging heel injury has kept the 37-year-old point guard on the bench since Nov. 7 and has left Suns fans wondering "Is this the end of Phoenix's NBA title hopes?"

  • Phoenix lost another starter several days earlier when Cameron Johnson tore his meniscus.

Yes, but: The team has done surprisingly well since then and currently leads the Western Conference with a 15-6 record.

The big picture: Paul missed his 11th straight game on Wednesday but the Suns have gone 8-3 during that stretch.

  • All-Star Devin Booker dropped 44 and 51 points in his last two outings, respectively.

Yes, and: Cameron Payne has done great as the Suns' starting point guard in Paul's absence, averaging nearly 16 points and 7 assists during that span.

  • Torrey Craig deserves props for the work he's done since taking Johnson's spot in the starting lineup as well.

Zoom in: Deandre Ayton has also stepped up in a big way. He was named Western Conference Player of the Week for the first time in his career on Monday after averaging 24 points and 16 rebounds during a 3-0 stretch for the Suns, which included a 29-point, 21-rebound performance against Utah.

What we're watching: It's unclear exactly when Paul will return, but general manager James Jones told The Arizona Republic on Tuesday, "He's close."

  • Johnson's return will take a bit longer. He's been out since Nov. 4.
  • He was projected to miss up to two months.

Meanwhile: Jae Crowder, whose spot in the starting lineup Johnson took, is still in limbo while the Suns look for a trade partner for the disgruntled forward.

Jeremy's thought bubble: I started the season with guarded expectations and was somewhat pessimistic about how the team would fare with Paul and Johnson both hurt.

  • But the way the Suns have played over the past few weeks has made a believer out of me again, and I can't wait to see what the team looks like when our injured starters return.

