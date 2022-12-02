Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
FedEx Supply Chain to close Indianapolis facility, 179 jobs cut
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — FedEx Supply Chain has confirmed the closing of their Indianapolis facility, causing 179 jobs to be lost. The first cuts will be in January, and the facility located on 225 Transfer Drive will be closed permanently by the end of June. According to a release, the...
WISH-TV
December snow has lacked in recent years for central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Meteorological winter began last week with the start of December. According to the 1991-2020 climate averages, the month of December brings 6.4″ of snow to Indianapolis. However, in recent years, we have not gotten to that average often. Surprisingly, seven of the last eight Decembers...
WISH-TV
Sylvan Learning partners with Indiana Learns for supplemental tutoring sessions
Indiana Learns, which just launched, is a state-funded program that provides financial assistance of $500 to 4th and 5th-grade students for supplemental tutoring sessions and Sylvan Learning in West and South Indianapolis has made the commitment to also provide $250 towards their tutoring as well. This match will allow students...
WISH-TV
As temperatures drop, Wheeler Mission braces for more people
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In November, Wheeler Mission saw between 650 and 700 people needing shelter, that number is up to 800 as the calendar turns to December, and temperatures drop. “We all see it right, cost of eggs, cost of everything, cost of a meal, anywhere you go, that...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis area hospitals restrict visitors as flu spikes early in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Visitation to all area hospitals is restricted to people over the age of 18 and only those not showing any signs of the flu. This is the latest attempt to curb a potentially deadly flu season. Indiana University Health, the state’s largest hospital chain, announced Monday...
WISH-TV
Rare chance of December tropical development
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Atlantic hurricane season ended a week ago, yet there is the chance of tropical development in the short term. The National Hurricane Center is giving a low-pressure system in the middle of the Atlantic ocean a 50% chance of development in the next five days. Conditions will be favorable for a sub-tropical or tropical storm to form before the system drifts over cooler water with no threat to land. The next name up on the list would be Owen if the storm were to form.
WISH-TV
Local author to hold self-publishing workshops
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local woman is on a mission to help others share their stories. Shar’ron Mason, a licensed marriage and family therapist, debuted her self-published book ‘Marriage Ain’t for Punks’ about five years ago to help strengthen couples and transform relationships. She has self-published five books and is now hosting workshops in Indianapolis to walk people through their own process.
WISH-TV
Martin University offering gift cards for COVID-19 vaccines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Martin University is hosting a free COVID-19 pop-up clinic on Monday and it comes with an incentive. It’s pretty simple: anyone who gets a vaccine will receive a $50 gift card. The coronavirus vaccine and booster are offered free of charge. Clinic organizers say the...
WISH-TV
Franciscan, IU Health tighten visitor restrictions at central Indiana hospitals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health and IU Health introduced new visitor restrictions on Monday aimed at slowing the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses while protecting patients and staff members. The number of flu cases in Marion County increased during the last week of November, Franciscan Health...
WISH-TV
Sunny Sunday with several rain chances next week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A big chill in the air to start off your Sunday morning. We’ll see sunshine and a dry Sunday before several rain chances move into the state for the rest of the week. TODAY: Temperatures start out in the lower 20s and even teens this...
WISH-TV
Late Carmel man to be honored on Rose Parade float
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel man had a heart transplant as a newborn in 1990. He died 20 years later and donated tissue to help others. Now, he’ll be honored nationally in the Donate Life Rose Parade float in January. McKenzie Leichtnam will be one of 44...
WISH-TV
Officer Noah Shanavez scholarship fund donation
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Saturday lieutenant Keith O‘Donnell accepted a check for $500.00 for the Noah Shanavez Scholarship Fund from Anderson Police Chief Mike Lee and the Fraternal Order of Police President Cliff Cole. The scholarship program was set up following the tragic death of Officer Noah Shanavez in...
WISH-TV
1 shot on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot Tuesday afternoon and is in critical condition at this time. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 2 p.m. officers responded to a person shot at the intersection of East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue. This is on the city’s northeast side of town.
WISH-TV
King & Country brings its ‘A Drummer Boy Christmas’ tour to Indianapolis next week
The multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning music duo King & Country has announced its “A Drummer Boy Christmas” tour which is coming to Indianapolis this winter. Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone will be bringing their annual Christmas spectacle to audiences in arenas nationwide over 14 dates, performing hits from their Top 10 A Drummer Boy Christmas” album, as well as selections from their recently released Billboard Top 200 record, “What Are We Waiting For?”
WISH-TV
Purdue women’s basketball team, 2 others withdraw from Vegas tournament
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Dayton, Purdue and Texas A&M women’s basketball teams have withdrawn from a Las Vegas tournament. Their departures are part of the continuing fallout from a similar event at a Strip resort over Thanksgiving weekend where safety concerns were raised by some, including Indiana University women’s basketball coach Teri Moren.
WISH-TV
IMPD stops responding to gunshot detection alerts
INDANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they are entering phase six of their gunshot detection test program. The last part of the test period is centered around analyzing the data obtained from the last few months of use, so that means they will no longer be responding to alerts in real time.
WISH-TV
Private cadaver search for Fox Hollow Farm victims
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cadaver dogs will search “Fox Hollow Farms” in Westfield – looking for potential victims of a serial killer from the early 90s. The Hamilton County Coroner’s office confirms the search, although they are not a part of it. WISH-TV confirmed through the...
WISH-TV
Hospitals in Marion County begin visitor restrictions due to flu
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anyone who wants to visit a hospital in Marion County will need to follow new, temporary restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses. The following rules went into effect Monday and include:. No visitors with symptoms of influenza. No visitors...
WISH-TV
Perry Township Schools holds special session to hear concerned parents on redistricting proposal
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Perry Township parents voiced their concerns about a district proposal to offset school bus driver recruitment and retention issues by redistricting. The school board announced the special session after parents raised concerns about not having adequate time to review the proposal and provide feedback ahead of the planned Dec. 12 vote.
WISH-TV
3 firefighters sustain injuries after commercial building fire with partial collapse in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A late night fire to a commercial office building that happened in Columbus has an unknown cause at this time, according to Columbus Fire Department. At approximately 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Columbus Firefighters responded to the 400 block of 5th Street for a report of a commercial building fire after a passerby discovered flames and called 911.
