Many of you have been following my journey in child life, but most of you don't know my story other than my grandparents battling cancer. When I was 6 my dad was diagnosed with Lyme Disease. Lyme Disease is something that is becoming more common, but many people don't know the effects that Lyme can play on a person's life. Many people don't know that it can be deadly. In my dad's case, it almost was. For our sake, he is still here 15 years later. The tole that his journey has played in my life has not only shaped me into who I am, but the way that I see so many people.

15 DAYS AGO