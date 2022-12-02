Read full article on original website
earth.com
Habitat quality and biodiversity impact bee health
Bees are indispensable pollinators, boosting not only agricultural productivity, but also the diversity of flowering plants worldwide. However, in recent decades, both native bees and managed honeybee colonies have witnessed significant population declines, most likely caused by multiple interacting factors, such as habitat loss, parasites and disease, and increased pesticide use.
earth.com
Focus on populations, not species, to protect nature
Rapid climate change is placing significant stress on many of our planet’s plants and animals. In fact, many scientists argue that we are currently in the midst of the sixth mass extinction, with entire species disappearing up 10,000 times faster than before the industrial era. However, experts have been uncertain which ecosystems and species are most at risk.
We Just Hear This Shrill Scream. Then It Was Over. The Sharks Got Him
A group of five people left stranded in a life raft in shark-infested waters didn't all survive to tell the terrifying tale of what happened to them.
Divers uncover a surprising discovery near the wreck of the Titanic
The wreck of the Titanic sits in two parts at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean, slowly decaying nearly 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) below the surface, but it's not alone. A sonar blip detected around 26 years ago has now revealed there's much more to this underwater area than previously thought.
forscubadivers.com
Orca Encounters Now Sinking Boats – New Learned Behavior ?
Orcas attacking boats is a fairly new learned behavior pattern occurring off of Portugal for the last few years. However, now these orca encounters are increasingly leading to sinking boats. Here recently, an encounter with a pod of 7 orcas resulted in the sinking of a yacht. A French Benetau...
natureworldnews.com
Dead Humpback Whale Along Canadian Coast Making Several Dogs Sick After Eating Carcass
A dead humpback whale along the Canadian coast is making several dogs sick after eating its carcass, according to reports earlier this week. The large marine animal washed ashore along the British Columbia coast, where its decaying flesh is causing not only a nuisance in its surrounding environment but also a bait for canines in the area.
Watch Rare Video Of Lion Giving Birth In Wild Because Nature Is Breathtaking
The mom and her new cub did it all on their own in South Africa.
earth.com
Forest resilience does not always reduce mortality risk
A forest’s resilience – or its ability to withstand environmental disturbances – has long been considered by scientists as improving its odds of survival against the looming threat of climate change. However, a new study led by the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) suggests that, at least for some Western U.S. forests, the situation could be very different.
earth.com
Toilets could be monitored to detect disease outbreaks
Cholera is an infectious disease that produces diarrhea and other symptoms and affects millions of people, resulting in over 150,000 deaths per year. Identifying potential outbreaks of this disease early would thus be of critical importance for public health and help improve the allocations of resources and aid. However, monitoring this and other bowel diseases has always been a sensitive matter. Now, a research team led by the Georgia Institute of Technology has developed a noninvasive microphone sensor that could identify bowel diseases without collecting any personal data.
earth.com
Teenagers are ditching alcohol for marijuana
According to a recent study published in the journal Clinical Toxicology, adolescent cannabis abuse has increased by 245 percent since 2000 in the United States, while alcohol abuse has steadily decreased over the same period. The experts identified over 338,000 instances of intentional abuse or misuse among American children aged...
earth.com
Air pollution linked to multiple chronic health conditions
According to a new study of over 364,000 people in England, exposure to traffic-related air pollution – fine particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) – is associated with an increased risk of experiencing multiple long-term physical and mental health conditions. The strongest associations were observed for co-occurring respiratory, cardiovascular, neurological, and mental health conditions.
earth.com
Learning to play piano boosts cognitive abilities
A new study led by the University of Bath has found that learning to play a musical instrument increases the brain’s ability to process sights and sounds, while at the time helps improving mental health. The experts showed that beginners who undertook piano lessons for just one hour per week for a period of 11 weeks reported not only significant improvements in recognizing audio-visual changes in their environment, but also less stress, depression, and anxiety.
earth.com
Low marshes emit more CO2 as temperatures rise
Scientists have long known that salt marshes are a major carbon sink and can be of critical help in carbon sequestration efforts. However, they are also highly dynamic ecosystems that constantly change with seasons and tides. By focusing on the Sage Lot Pond on Cape Cod, a new study led by the Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL) Ecosystems Center has now investigated how seasonal cycles and the ocean dynamics affect the amount of carbon stored in New England marshes.
earth.com
Urban green spaces are urgently needed to improve health
In a new study led by ISGlobal, experts have found that people who live in greener areas are less likely to have mental health issues that require medication. The researchers analyzed the relationship between mental health and the 3-30-300 green space rule in Barcelona, Spain. The green space rule was...
earth.com
Microplastics can make other pollutants more toxic
Microplastics are tiny plastic pieces measuring less than five millimeters that are becoming a ubiquitous ecological contaminant. While many previous studies have argued that, on their own, these plastic particles are potentially harmful, until recently it has been unclear what effect they could have on pollutants that latch onto them.
a-z-animals.com
Feisty Seal Follows Tourists Right On Their Boat Like They Belong There
Feisty Seal Follows Tourists Right On Their Boat Like They Belong There. Otariids are members of the Otariidae family and lead semi-aquatic lifestyles. This includes ear seals, which move and forage in the water but rest and reproduce on land. The subpolar, temperate, and equatorial seas of the southern oceans and the Pacific Ocean are home to these unusual creatures.
earth.com
In children, long Covid symptoms change over time
For most children and youths, SARS-CoV-2 infection has led to a mild or asymptomatic disease, which has not necessitated admission to hospital. Although there have been several previous cross-sectional studies of the progress of Covid-19 symptoms in children and young people, there have not been any individual-level longitudinal studies that have followed the disease progression over time. In addition, no previous research has compared the longer term symptoms in this group with data from a control group that did not experience the viral infection.
Hammerhead sharks skirt safety nets at popular Australian beach
Video footage captured Monday at Australia’s Bondi Beach shows two hammerhead sharks cruising inside safety nets designed to prevent large sharks from approaching the shore. The footage, shared to Instagram by Drone Shark App founder Jason Iggleden, shows the sharks swimming lazily beyond the surf, one behind the other.
BBC
Strep A: Symptoms to look out for
Health officials have recorded more than 430 cases of Strep A in Scotland in two weeks. But despite six deaths in children across the UK, no children have died in Scotland. Strep A infections are usually mild, causing illness ranging from a sore throat to scarlet fever, but can develop into a more serious invasive Group A Strep (iGAS) infection.
A Silent Killer
Many of you have been following my journey in child life, but most of you don't know my story other than my grandparents battling cancer. When I was 6 my dad was diagnosed with Lyme Disease. Lyme Disease is something that is becoming more common, but many people don't know the effects that Lyme can play on a person's life. Many people don't know that it can be deadly. In my dad's case, it almost was. For our sake, he is still here 15 years later. The tole that his journey has played in my life has not only shaped me into who I am, but the way that I see so many people.
