Read full article on original website
Related
Emporia gazette.com
Drizzle to depart, but more rain approaches
Remember Ms. Frizzle? The science teacher aboard public television's “Magic School Bus”?. The Emporia area woke up Tuesday morning with an advisory about possible freezing drizzle – which combined, of course, would be “frizzle.”
Emporia gazette.com
City of Emporia adopts new official logo
The city of Emporia has officially adopted a new logo. After months of searching and refining, the city of Emporia has adopted the latest redesign of the city’s logo, created by local graphic designers Lot & Ilk.
Emporia gazette.com
Christine Sue Allen
Christine Sue Allen of Emporia went to be with Jesus on Thursday, December 2, 2022 at her home. She was 65. Chris was born on February 28, 1957 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of George Henry and Barbara Jean Dyer Goodell. She married Lester Allen on May 1, 1992 in Emporia. He survives at the home.
Emporia gazette.com
Pride, tradition, excellence: USD 252 looks to break the mold in education
To say that Michael Argabright is proud of his school district would be an understatement. For the second year in a row, USD 252 Southern Lyon County was the only district across the state to earn awards in all eight educational categories, meaning the district is going above and beyond in a number of ways.
Emporia gazette.com
Kenneth Lynn Barrows
Kenneth Lynn Barrows of Emporia died on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka. He was 65. Ken was born on May 15, 1957 in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania the son of Dotha (Doty) Louis Barrows. He attended school in South Gibson and Harford, Pennsylvania before joining the United States Army in 1974 which brought him to Kansas. He married Brenda Matlock on July 2, 2005 in Emporia. She survives at the home.
Emporia gazette.com
Injuries reported in east Emporia collision
At least one person is injured after a collision in east Emporia. First responded were called to East 12th Avenue and Burlingame around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday. Initial unconfirmed reports indicate two vehicles were involved and the injuries may not be serious. The temperature at the time of the collision was...
Emporia gazette.com
Fog? Freezing Drizzle? Sun? All sorts of weather fun
It's in pink on the weather map. But it may not be pretty. The National Weather Service warns Emporia is on the edge of an area that could receive freezing drizzle Tuesday morning, especially between 6:00-10:00 a.m.
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
Emporia gazette.com
Patricia June Rhoads
Patricia June Rhoads, of Emporia, Kansas, passed away on December 4, 2022, in her home. She …
Rare fish caught out of Kansas River, KDWP confirms
It's not every day that you catch a truly rare fish in Kansas.
WATCH: Massive dust storm swallows towns in western Kansas
As high winds blow through Kansas, many towns on the west side of the state are getting hit with a dust storm on Friday.
Emporia gazette.com
In the money again: Pope second on NFR night five
Waverly's Jess Pope keeps impressing at rodeo's biggest event. Pope rode Game Trail to a score of 88 in Monday night's bareback bronc riding go-round at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
KSN.com
North Junction ramp to close for 2 months
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation said a ramp at the North Junction project will close on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The ramp is the westbound Kansas Highway 254 exit to southbound Interstate 135. The closure will be for two months to construct a lane extension. Traffic can continue onto southbound I-235 to Broadway to northbound I-235 to southbound I-135.
Theft of race equipment, trailer in Manhattan results in more than $10,000 loss
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – More than $10,000 was stolen from the Manhattan Cross Country Club on Sunday following the theft of a trailer. The Riley County Police Department reports that a trailer was stolen from the 3600 block of Claflin Rd. on Dec. 4 around 4 p.m. The trailer was described as a 2013 white enclosed […]
Man critically injured in crash south of Arkansas City
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma man was rushed to a Wichita hospital after crashing a car on U.S. Highway 77 early Monday morning. The Arkansas City Fire/EMS Department said first responders got the call around 5:40 a.m. of a person trapped in the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash. The crash was in the […]
Emporia gazette.com
Gas price back below $3 in Chase, Greenwood
Gas prices across Kansas are back below three dollars a gallon. And counties outside Emporia are leading the way. AAA reported Monday that the average price of regular unleaded statewide was $2.99 a gallon. The last time the state average was that low was Tuesday, Jan. 18. And it matches the price of one year ago.
KWCH.com
Masterbrand closing in Newton
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the largest employers in Harvey County is closing its doors. Newton city leaders confirmed Monday that Masterbrand will close on Dec. 15. The facility employs 480 people. City officials said the closure took them by surprise, and they did not know it was coming.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm to start the week, midweek rain chances
This evening will be mild, with temperatures holding on to the 40s for the next few hours. It’ll be a beautiful night to venture out and peek at some of the beautiful Christmas lights around the area. By early tomorrow morning, we will eventually see lows in the 20s and 30s.
KWCH.com
Mild Monday, then cooler rest of the week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be warmer Monday before cooler weather returns for the rest of the week ahead. It will be a cold start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the 50s under a partly cloudy sky.
Comments / 1