David Robinson
4d ago
When they campaign their slogan is always for the people until you have things like this, I bet if it was to raise their own salaries it would be unanimous.
Steve Crow
3d ago
Talking about a line item from a man who shipped people around the country treating them as a line item in an election spreadsheet.
Jim Lanning
3d ago
Railroads got just what they wanted. Low per year wage increases, working conditions that make workers virtual slaves and sick leave policies that discriminate against workers who are injured or have serious health problems. All in the name of record profits. Looks like political donations well spent to me.
Larry Kudlow: Why should union members have to pay dues to support left-wing agendas?
Larry Kudlow calls out President Biden's relations with unions and shows support to the railroad workers ahead of a rail strike that might occur early December on 'Kudlow.'
Rail union president on House bill forcing labor deal: We told Congress to 'stay out of the process'
Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen President Michael Baldwin claims there's unsolved "humanitarian, bipartisan" issues in the House's newly passed rail strike deal.
Caterpillar fined $145K after worker falls into pot of molten iron and is ‘immediately incinerated,’ OSHA says
Occupational Safety and Health Administration is fining Caterpillar Inc. after one of its workers fell into a pot of molten iron and was "immediately incinerated."
Railway union organizer has a message for Biden
President Biden is urging Congress to do something to avert the rail strike that would devastate our economy by causing shortages, spiking prices and halting factory production. Matthew Weaver, an organizer and Ohio's legislative director for the third largest rail union in the US, joins CNN This Morning to discuss.
Republicans will control the House, but they can't do much to fix the economy quickly
Congressional Republicans have repeatedly blamed President Joe Biden and their Democratic counterparts for the surge in inflation and the rocky economy. But there's not much the GOP will be able to do to quickly bring down prices and put the economy on more solid footing.
West Virginia Governor says he would not let President Biden continue to be President if Biden was his dad
(WTRF) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said during his Monday briefing that if President Biden was his dad he would not let President Biden continue to be President of the United States. ‘I would not let him continue on as President. I wouldn’t let him do it. Because absolutely he’s...
On The Money — Why Democrats are breaking with rail workers
Congress is set to take action to prevent a rail strike from upending the economy, but some workers object. We’ll also look at the increasing likelihood of a stopgap funding bill and a tepid economic prediction from a big bank chief. 🤒 But first, a warning about the brewing...
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed
A judge in New York has allowed former congressman Devin Nunes to proceed with his libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Mediaite reports. Nunes had filed the libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal and MSNBC over a segment aired by Rachel Maddow, claiming that she had inaccurately smeared him over his dealings with Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States for being a suspected Russian agent.
msn.com
Kevin McCarthy says Democrats could select the next speaker if Republicans 'play games' on the House floor
McCarthy said Republicans could cede control of the House in January if they aren't unified. While on Newsmax, the Californian warned against the GOP playing "games" on the House floor. McCarthy is working to round up votes among GOP members that he'll need to lead the lower chamber. House Minority...
Democratic Senator Switches Party
A West Virginia Senator is reportedly switching parties, as he will go from Democrat to Republican, widening the GOP's supermajority in the state, according to WCHS-TV. Senator Glenn Jeffries has announced that he will be switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, after he felt "discomfort" with how left he felt Democrats had moved.
Ginni Thomas joins conservatives pressing to delay House, Senate GOP elections
Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is among a group of 59 influential conservative power brokers who signed an open letter pressing Republican leaders in the House and Senate to delay their internal conference leadership elections. “The Republican Party needs leaders who will confidently and skillfully...
Second Republican Loses Recount Closing Gap in House: 201 GOP to 199 Dem Seats
CONCORD – A recount for Coos County brought Democrats one step closer to possible control of the House of Representatives Tuesday with the count now 201 seats for Republicans and 199 for Democrats for the next two years with more narrow victories to still be re-counted. John Greer, the...
Popculture
Former Democratic Congresswoman Joins Fox News
Tulsi Gabbard is joining FOX News as a paid tributor. The former congresswoman recently announced that she has left the Democratic party. Since her transition, she has emerged as a leading critic of liberals, campaigning with several Trump-backed Republicans during the recent midterm elections cycle. Deadline reports that the LA Times was the first to confirm the hire. Gabbard filled in for Tucker Carlson on his primetime show on Monday evenings. She's also contributed to other Fox News programming. In June, she appeared on a panel on FOX's afternoon table talk program The Five and occupied its seat that is typically reserved for Democrats and liberals. Before switching parties, she ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 cycle, forgoing a run for reelection for a Hawaii congressional seat. She's hasn't been shy of her criticism of the part, alleging it's "an elitist cabal of warmongers."
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
Harrison Ford Shames The United States
Promoting his latest film, actor Harrison Ford chastized the United States and praised Greta Thunberg.
buzzfeednews.com
Republican Ron Johnson, Who Said Jan. 6 Was Not An Armed Insurrection, Has Been Reelected Senator Of Wisconsin
After months of close polling, Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson has won the race for Senate in Wisconsin, defeating Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Decision Desk HQ called Johnson as the projected winner just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning he had 50.41% of the counted vote. Johnson,...
Before midterms, Kamala Harris said to be 'increasingly consumed' with 2024
There have been multiple reports in recent days that Biden may face increased pressure from Democrats to step aside if his party gets shellacked Tuesday.
DENIED! Federal Judge Rejects Former WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki's Request To Withdraw Subpoena
A federal judge denied former White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s request to withdraw a subpoena issued against her regarding the Biden Administration’s alleged conspiracy to censor conservative voices on social media, RadarOnline.com has learned.The development came on Friday when United States Magistrate Ivan Davis rejected Psaki’s request to quash the subpoena.Davis also reportedly said he was “unimpressed” with the former White House press secretary’s argument, and ordered the issue be sent back to Louisiana where the case – alongside the state of Missouri – was first brought against the Biden Administration.Psaki initially filed her request in Alexandria, Virginia and...
