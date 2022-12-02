ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

David Robinson
4d ago

When they campaign their slogan is always for the people until you have things like this, I bet if it was to raise their own salaries it would be unanimous.

Steve Crow
3d ago

Talking about a line item from a man who shipped people around the country treating them as a line item in an election spreadsheet.

Jim Lanning
3d ago

Railroads got just what they wanted. Low per year wage increases, working conditions that make workers virtual slaves and sick leave policies that discriminate against workers who are injured or have serious health problems. All in the name of record profits. Looks like political donations well spent to me.

