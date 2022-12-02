Pat Foley, Nick Olczyk to Call 2023 NHL Winter Classic on Radio

Chicago won't play in the 2023 Winter Classic, but there will still be a former Blackhawks presence in the broadcast booth.

The 2023 NHL Winter Classic features the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins, but it may sound familiar to Chicago Blackhawks' fans. When the Eastern Conference foes face off at Fenway Park on Jan. 2, Pat Foley and Nick Olczyk will be on the radio call.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Foley's 39-year tenure as Blackhawks' TV play-by-play announcer came to an end on April 14, 2022. He has stayed busy in retirement, most recently making the rounds to call a Chicago Cubs game on Aug. 23 .

Olczyk previously worked for the Blackhawks and their ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel. He's the son of Foley's longtime Hawks' broadcast partner, Eddie. After the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Nick followed his father to Seattle , where both now serve on the Kraken's broadcast team.

But when the calendar flips to 2023, Pat Foley and Nick Olczyk will take their talents outdoors for the radio call of the NHL Winter Classic. Foley will have play-by-play duties and Olczyk will serve as the color commentator for Sports USA Media .

The Chicago Blackhawks have participated in four Winter Classics since the event's inception in 2008. While the team won't play in the 2023 installment, there will still be a former Hawks presence on the media side of things.