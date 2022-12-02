Read full article on original website
Related
The FADER
Fred Again.., Asake, Nia Archives, and more named on BBC Sound 2023 longlist
The BBC has revealed its annual Sound Of longlist. The 2023 list, which aims to highlight the new and rising artists expected to shape the upcoming year, includes jungle producer Nia Archives, R&B girl group FLO, and Fred Again.. Joining them on the longlist are afrobeats star Asake, electronic duo...
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
The FADER
SZA shares SOS tracklist with features from Phoebe Bridgers, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and more
SZA has revealed the tracklist for SOS, the Top Dawg star’s sophomore album dropping on Friday, December 9. The album comes in at 23 tracks and sports features from Phoebe Bridgers, the deceased Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Don Toliver, and Travis Scott, who partnered with SZA on the fan-favorite track “Love Galore.”
Kate Winslet Upcycles Chic 7-Year-Old Dress For ‘Avatar 2’ Red Carpet: Photos
Sustainable and fashionable? Say no more! Kate Winslet proved you didn’t have to sacrifice style while rocking an upcycled dress down the red carpet at the premiere of her movie Avatar: The Way Of The Water in London on Dec. 6, 2022. There, the Titanic star, 47, rocked a grey Badgley Mischka design which she first wore back in 2015 during the Toronto International Film Festival.
The FADER
Red Hot Chili Peppers announce tour with Iggy Pop, The Strokes, and more
Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced details of a 2023 stadium tour, taking in shows in North America and Europe. Support across the various live dates will come from The Strokes, Iggy Pop, Thundercat, St. Vincent, The Roots, and more. See below for more details. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m. local time.
The FADER
Little Simz announces new album No Thank You
Little Simz has spent 2022 being lauded for last year's excellent Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, with the U.K. rapper picking up a Brit Award and the 2022 Mercury Prize for her fourth studio album. Now it would appear she is returning the compliments with a new album, titled No Thank You, scheduled for December 12.
The FADER
Young Fathers share new song “Tell Somebody”
Young Fathers have shared new song "Tell Somebody," the latest preview of the group's forthcoming album Heavy Heavy. The track comes with a video directed by Austrian-Nigerian artist and filmmaker David Uzochukwu with the song set to images of natural beauty and sludge. Check it out below. Prior to "Tell...
The FADER
Kate NV announces new album WOW, shares “oni (they)”
Kate Shilonosova has announced a new album titled WOW, her fourth full-length as Kate NV and released its third single, “oni (they).” Due out March 3 of next year, the record is the first full-length follow-up to her triumphant 2020 opus, Room for the Moon. Dropped three months...
The FADER
A$AP Rocky shares music video for new single “Shittin’ Me”
Last week, A$AP Rocky returned with "Shittin' Me," his second solo single of 2022 and a track from the soundtrack for the new video game Need for Speed Unbound. It doesn't feel like a full-fledged comeback for his long-in-the-works project ALL SMILES just yet — the deep, photon torpedo kick drums on "Shittin' Me" bring me back to "Buck Shots" from 2018's Testing — but it's clear Rocky's having fun. That sensation translates into the song's music video, out on Monday.
The FADER
SZA shares S.O.S. release date
After teasing fans with confirmation that her album was imminent and dropping the Princess Diana-referencing artwork, SZA has finally put a date on S.O.S. The long-awaited follow-up to 2017's Ctrl is dropping on Friday, December 9. SZA announced the album release date while performing on Saturday Night Live this weekend....
Comments / 0