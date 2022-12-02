Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
WATCH: Buccaneers QB Tom Brady screams at teammates on the sideline during Saints game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has had some frustrating games against the New Orleans Saints in recent seasons, and Monday night's game proved to be another rough night for the NFL legend. With the Saints leading 13-3 in the fourth quarter, Brady was seen on the sideline holding a...
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.
Yardbarker
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans
Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
Classless Packers players take jabs at Chicago Bears after the game
It was a great game, until it wasn’t. The Chicago Bears carried a lead over the Green Bay Packers into the fourth and final quarter, but couldn’t keep it. Stop me if you have heard this story before. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers came back and beat the...
Vikings Became Even More Confusing on Sunday
The Minnesota Vikings weren’t “supposed to” blow out the New York Jets in Week 13, so let’s get that factoid out of the way. The Jets were 7-4 heading into the tryst. However, when a team hops, skips, and jumps to a 20-3 lead, there’s a reasonable expectation of stepping on the opponent’s throat. The Vikings emphatically did not land the killshot but survived via 4th Quarter thriller, 27-22, climbing to 10-2 for the first time since 2017.
The Packers Officially Cannot Catch the Vikings
The Green Bay Packers may have found a way to win on Sunday against the Chicago Bears for the eighth consecutive time, but they could not escape elimination. With the Vikings victory in Week 13, the Packers are out of the race for the NFC North title in 2022. Sitting...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Going off the rails on Saints-Bucs, CFP argument on 'Bayou Bets'
When host Zach Ewing cracked open a beer less than a minute into Monday's episode of "Bayou Bets," you knew it would be a wild show. The twice-weekly sports betting show on Bet.NOLA.com and the Bayou Bets YouTube page served as a preview for Monday Night Football between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for which the Bucs are 3-point favorites at Caesars Sportsbook, official odds partner of The Advocate and Times-Picayune.
NOLA.com
FAILURE: Saints unravel in final minutes of a devastating loss to the Buccaneers
TAMPA, Fla. — It was right there in front of them, a huge win that would have put them within a half-game of the NFC South lead with four games to go. And, somehow, unfathomably, the New Orleans Saints let it slip right through their fingers in a 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a defeat that was as ugly as any the team has endured in years considering the stakes.
Packers, Aaron Rodgers to discuss potential 2022 shutdown
The recently-turned 39-year-old was in the lineup today against the Bears, staying in line with his and Green Bay’s plans for the immediate future. Today’s contest served as a means to evaluate Rodgers’ status from a pain management standpoint, especially with the team’s bye looming in Week 14. Even in the likely event the Packers find themselves mathematically eliminated from the playoffs soon, though, Rodgers may still operate as the starter.
Comments / 0