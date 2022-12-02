ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans

Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Became Even More Confusing on Sunday

The Minnesota Vikings weren’t “supposed to” blow out the New York Jets in Week 13, so let’s get that factoid out of the way. The Jets were 7-4 heading into the tryst. However, when a team hops, skips, and jumps to a 20-3 lead, there’s a reasonable expectation of stepping on the opponent’s throat. The Vikings emphatically did not land the killshot but survived via 4th Quarter thriller, 27-22, climbing to 10-2 for the first time since 2017.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NOLA.com

WATCH: Going off the rails on Saints-Bucs, CFP argument on 'Bayou Bets'

When host Zach Ewing cracked open a beer less than a minute into Monday's episode of "Bayou Bets," you knew it would be a wild show. The twice-weekly sports betting show on Bet.NOLA.com and the Bayou Bets YouTube page served as a preview for Monday Night Football between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for which the Bucs are 3-point favorites at Caesars Sportsbook, official odds partner of The Advocate and Times-Picayune.
TAMPA, FL
NOLA.com

FAILURE: Saints unravel in final minutes of a devastating loss to the Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. — It was right there in front of them, a huge win that would have put them within a half-game of the NFC South lead with four games to go. And, somehow, unfathomably, the New Orleans Saints let it slip right through their fingers in a 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a defeat that was as ugly as any the team has endured in years considering the stakes.
TAMPA, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Packers, Aaron Rodgers to discuss potential 2022 shutdown

The recently-turned 39-year-old was in the lineup today against the Bears, staying in line with his and Green Bay’s plans for the immediate future. Today’s contest served as a means to evaluate Rodgers’ status from a pain management standpoint, especially with the team’s bye looming in Week 14. Even in the likely event the Packers find themselves mathematically eliminated from the playoffs soon, though, Rodgers may still operate as the starter.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy