Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stimulus payment of $500 still available to some Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The richest woman in IllinoisLuay RahilChicago, IL
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
Deadline looming to apply for latest round of $500 cash payments for ChicagoansJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Unusual gift ideas: Quirky board game inspired by Chicago's rat city designationJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
CPS hosting job fair for full-time, part-time work
The CPS Job Fair is set for Wednesday, Dec. 14.
fox32chicago.com
CTA strives to improve service by filling over 600 positions, hosting job fair
CHICAGO - The CTA held a job fair at Malcolm X College Friday morning. The city's transit authority plans to fill 650 positions for bus operators and mechanics, and they say thousands have applied. CTA President Dorval Carter says the key to improving service on the CTA is more employees....
Stimulus payment of $500 still available to some Chicago residents
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Inspiration GP (Shutterstock) If you're struggling financially right now, here's some good news: there is a new program that give you a one-time payment of $500 just in time for the holidays. The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0.
Deadline looming to apply for latest round of $500 cash payments for Chicagoans
This part of the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot is meant to help people with adult dependents that missed the federal stimulus money. (CHICAGO) Eligible Chicago residents can apply for a $500 one-time cash payment.
Vixen and Prancer pay a visit to Chalet Nursery
Just under three weeks before Santa and his reindeer make their long annual worldwide journey. A couple of Santa's helpers are hanging out at Chalet Nursery in Wilmette. Tim McGill checked in with Vixen and Prancer on Good Day Chicago.
Former Chicago CTA worker charged with fraudulently obtaining $350K in retirement funds
CHICAGO - A former employee of the Chicago CTA has been indicted on federal charges for fraudulently obtaining hundreds of thousands of dollars in retirement funds, prosecutors said. According to the indictment, 50-year-old Ayanna Nesbitt requested and received approval for fraudulent payments of Plan funds, including death benefits and pension...
fox32chicago.com
Englewood community members receive food donations in absence of grocery stores
CHICAGO - Volunteers unloaded an 18-wheeler truck Monday filled with donated foods for the Englewood community. Activist Andrew Holmes was among the group of organizers. He says the distribution was important with the recent closing of the Whole Foods in the area, as well as the continued economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.
Select Englewood families eligible for free Christmas
Residents of the Englewood community can sign up now to experience Englewood’s Finest Christmas, which includes a decorated Christmas Tree, holiday décor, clothing, and toys.
Gov. Pritzker asked to delay sale of Damen Silos
CHICAGO - A Southwest Side economic development organization, joined by seven other groups, asked Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday to delay the sale of the Damen Silos along the Chicago River to allow for public meetings before determining the fate of the 23 acres of industrial land. Pritzker’s administration announced...
Green City Market moves indoors for the winter
CHICAGO — The Green City Market has made the move indoors and is open for business. After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, the farmer’s market celebrated its opening day at Rockwell and Nelson in Avondale Saturday. A new feature this year to the non-profit farmer’s market is a triple match program for ‘Link’ […]
Chicago forecast for Sunday night, December 4
FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl says Chicago's weather will be in the 40s this week, with chances for rain.
Chicago Businesses, Customers Scammed by Imposter DoorDash Accounts
Another Chicago eatery is sounding the alarm about fraud on DoorDash following complaints about a imposter listing that tried to cheat customers. Brown Sugar Bakery on Chicago's South Side says it received around 50 DoorDash orders around Thanksgiving. The bakery staff initially thought it was a glitch, because it dosen't operate a storefront on the food delivery platform.
For Chicago BBQ, Lem's Bar-B-Q Brings the Smoke
Nothing is more “Chicago BBQ” than Lem’s Bar-B-Q.
Magnificent Hanukkah display lights up Glencoe house
GLENCOE, Ill. - A house in Chicago's North Shore is decked out for Hanukkah. Homeowner Gary Hazan tells FOX 32 Chicago his holiday light display has over 20,000 lights, dozens of blowup decorations, and lasers. Hazan says people from all over travel to his block to see the magnificent light...
Could Chicago ever record an 80-degree temperature in December?
With global warming occurring, do you think that Chicago will ever record an 80-degree temperature in December?. Meteorologists have learned to “never say never”. The weather always surprises, and as long-time Chicago weather historian and climatologist Frank Wachowski always says- “records are made to be broken”; so given the right combination of meteorological conditions, a December 80 could occur, especially early in the month. Since 1870 there has never been a December 80-degree day in the Chicago area, and there have only been three December occurrences of highs in the 70s, all three early in the month. The dates of the city’s three December 70s: 71 on Dec. 2, 1982, 71 on Dec. 3, 1970, and 70 on Dec. 3, 2012. There has never been a 70-degree day in January in Chicago, and the first occurrence in February was logged on Feb. 11, 1999, when the mercury peaked at 70. The span between fall’s last and spring’s first 80 spans more than four months. The latest fall 80 took place on Nov. 1, 1950, when the high reached 81. The earliest in spring 80 occurred on March 3, 1974, when the temperature topped out at 80.
Chicago announces $40 million in grants to local businesses, nonprofits
CHICAGO (CBS) – On Wednesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced $40 million in city grants going to at least 60 neighborhood businesses and nonprofits.The community development grants range from $12,000 to $5 million each. They're going to local restaurants, theaters, and service providers."We're hear to empower our local entrepreneurs and community organizations to bring their projects to life and enrich the lives of everyone who will be impacted by the good works that will be done," she said.The 60 recipients were chosen based on project readiness, location, community impact and neighborhood needs.
theeastcountygazette.com
Gentrifying Chicago Neighborhoods Have Skyrocketing Property Taxes
Most Cook County property owners will get their tax bills by the weekend, and the increase may force them to leave their decades-old neighborhoods. The fastest-gentrifying Chicago neighborhoods have skyrocketing property prices. That’s excellent if you’re selling, awful if you’re renting, and incredibly bad if you’re struggling in a gentrifying...
Three women were robbed Friday night in Chicago's West Town
CHICAGO - Chicago police said three women were robbed on Friday night in West Town. The robberies happened in about a 30 minute period:. West Superior near Leavitt at 7:11 p.m. North California near Chicago at 7:18 p.m. West Race near Ogden at 7:45 p.m. Police said that two or...
Amanda Seales Explains Situation With Unruly Audience Member At A Chicago-Area Comedy Club
While performing at the Chicago Improv a fan tried to hijack Amanda Seales' show and was kicked out in the process. Seales spills the tea.
3 Lottery Tickets Each Worth $200,000 Were Sold in Illinois. Here's Where
The holiday season just got a bit more cheerful for a trio of Illinois lottery players. Three players scored a Powerball ticket each worth $200,000 in the game's drawing on Saturday. Not only did the winning tickets match four numbers and the Powerball, they had added the game’s "Power Play" feature to multiply the original reward amount. The winning numbers were 6-13-33-36-37, with Powerball 7.
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
53K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3