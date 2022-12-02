Read full article on original website
fox34.com
Spring-like weather again for Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Above average temperatures on repeat again for Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and less wind. Mild temperatures overnight with clear skies and calm winds. Lows will dip into the mid-40s with a low of 46 in Lubbock. A sunny and dry start to the day with...
everythinglubbock.com
Bahama Buck’s is showing their appreciation with free shaved ice
LUBBOCK, Texas—Stop by one of four locations for Free Sno Day. This is Bahama Buck’s way to show their appreciation to the Lubbock community. Receive a free 12 oz. shaved ice from noon to 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. You can find out more about Bahama Buck’s at bahamabucks.com.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 49 People Arrested and Missing out on This Seasons First Tamales
It is officially December and that can only mean one thing, the holidays are here! I love the holiday lights, the different celebrations, and especially all the holiday food specifically tamales. I am picky when it comes to tamales so I decided to try every single tamale Lubbock had to offer, creating Lubbock's must try Tamale Trail, with my vote for the best tamales in town.
21 Awesome Houses to See Christmas Lights in Lubbock 2022
It is that time of year again. Time to spend a night or two driving around Lubbock to see Christmas lights. Some of us just like to drive around to explore and others would like a plan. Here are 21 houses in Lubbock I love to check out this time of year.
More than 250 travel to West Texas to experience ‘Hawking’
LUBBOCK, Texas– More than 250 people from around the world are visiting West Texas this week for the 61st annual North American Falconers Association Field Meet, organizers told KLBK News on Monday. “Today was the first day that I went out with that bird. So, just kind of getting acclimated but she’ll be on tomorrow. […]
everythinglubbock.com
Firehouse Subs ‘Name of the Day’ promotion now through December 15
LUBBOCK, Texas — Firehouse Subs announced its Name of the Day promotion, meaning anyone with names chosen by the company every day, from now until December 15, can get a free medium sub sandwich with any purchase. Just bring your ID in to claim your sandwich, the restaurant said...
‘A bigger deal’: Travelers come hundreds of miles for Texas Tech’s Carol of Lights
Texas Tech brought the holiday spirit with its 64th Annual Carol of Lights on Friday night. Many said they traveled hundreds of miles to be part of one of Texas Tech University's oldest and biggest celebrations.
Adorable Video: Lubbock Prairie Dogs Love Pumpkins Too
We have all seen adorable videos of different animals eating pumpkins. Honestly, it is sometimes my favorite part of October's end. Lubbock sadly doesn't have a zoo so we don't get to see our cute animals eating them until now. Whether you’re five or ninety-five, the Science Spectrum Museum in...
Lubbock Restaurant Makes Top Ranked Tamales In Texas
In Lubbock, we know we have great food and once again we are showing it. A list was compiled to find the best tamales in the state of Texas. They tried to cut it down to the top 25 and one spot in Lubbock made the list. A staple of...
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Historical Marker to recognize Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Historical Commission will present Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church (MBC) with a Texas Historical Marker on Sunday, December 11. According to a press release, Greater St. Luke MBC is one of the earliest African-American churches in Lubbock. The unveiling will take place...
everythinglubbock.com
“Dog Days of Finals” returns to the Texas Tech University Libraries
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University Libraries will host “The Dog Days of Finals” this Friday and Saturday. According to an press release and the Texas Tech Today website, certified therapy dogs from the South Plains Obedience Training Club will be on hand to ease stress for students during finals.
everythinglubbock.com
Miracles Christmas Parade is on Saturday, December 3 at 6 p.m.
LUBBOCK, Texas—The 17th annual Miracles Christmas Parade is a family tradition. This nighttime, lighted parade will feature Santa Claus, Raider Red, more than 20 floats, local high school bands and more. The U.S. Marines will be collecting unwrapped toys for Toys For Tots. The parade route is down 34th Street, starting at 34th and Avenue Q and going west to Indiana Ave. Find out more at miraclesparade.com.
fox34.com
Two vehicle crash on 50th Street, 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash at 50th Street and Avenue U involving two passenger cars. LPD received the call at 3:33 p.m. According to police, one person has sustained moderate injuries. LPD could not confirm whether the injured party had been taken...
everythinglubbock.com
‘The LBK Light Show’: South Lubbock home provides Christmas light show from own front yard
LUBBOCK, Texas – What started as simple lawn decorations has snowballed into a light show extravaganza for one south Lubbock family. The Waagner family have been putting on a light show for everyone to enjoy for the past four years. “As a kid, there was a house that was...
everythinglubbock.com
Hook and Reel is serving up authentic Cajun-inspired seafood
LUBBOCK, Texas— Hook & Reel is a fun, authentic, experience-driven seafood concept featuring Cajun-inspired cuisine. At Hook & Reel our signature boil forks over bold flavors with a genuine, down-home feel. The Hook & Reel seafood boil dishes up the “reel” deal – the full backyard boil experience and flavor, with a twist. They are partnered with Lubbock Dining for Charities and this month a portion of the proceeds go to support Texas Girls and Boys Ranch. They are located at 6201 Slide Rd. You can also give them a call at 806-701-2930. Find out more about Dining for Charities at diningforcharitieslub.com.
everythinglubbock.com
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony in Lubbock on December 7
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466, supported by the Military Order of the Purple Heart 0900 and the American Legion 500/575, will host a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony on Wednesday, December 7th. According to a press release, the event will be take place at...
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: 2 arrested after Hockley Co. chase
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. Two men have been arrested after leading Hockley County deputies on a high speed chase. Leopoldo Villarreal and Leroy Martinez of Lubbock were arrested. They were reportedly going speeds above 100 mph and shot at the pursuing deputies. The story continues here:...
everythinglubbock.com
Special Projects in Neighborhoods Program accepting applications through Dec. 31
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Planning Department is still accepting applications for its Special Projects in Neighborhoods Program. According to a press release, the program allows residents of Lubbock to apply for small projects within their neighborhood to be considered for funding. The funding for each approved project can be up to $10,000.
everythinglubbock.com
South Lubbock home bringing in crowds for festive Christmas display
LUBBOCK, Texas — One home in South Lubbock is drawing lots of attention this holiday season for its festive lights and inflatable displays outside. Mike and Mary Lagoski are in their 18th year of decorating to this extent; almost every square inch of the front and backyard are covered with blow-ups and lights… and they said, they won’t be stopping any time soon.
The Panhandle’s Gas Station Battle Just Arrived In Lubbock
It's a battle that has been raging for a long time. The war for gas station dominance in Amarillo has left us with Pak-A-Sak locations and Toot'n Totum locations scattered all over the city. In some instances, they stare each other down from across the street like two old cowboys at high noon. Amarillo was just the start.
