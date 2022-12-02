Read full article on original website
WKTV
4PetSake Food Pantry raffle to benefit spay/neuter program
MOHAWK, NY – 4PetSake Food Pantry held their annual basket raffle and bake sale at the Mohawk Legion, Saturday. $10 got you 25 tickets and the chance to bid on over 200 baskets filled with some fabulous prizes. Money raised from the event will benefit 4PetSake’s low cost spay/neuter...
wxhc.com
Winners Announced During Community Foundation Awards Breakfast
This year’s winners of Philanthropy Day were announced Friday by the Cortland Community Foundation during their annual awards breakfast. “We try to do this kinda quietly, but the giving part of this community is amazing. I don’t think there is any community that raises money like we do here and it’s not because of what we do, it’s what the people in the community think of these not-for-profit organizations.” Said President of the Community Foundation, Tom Gallagher as he reflected on the organizations impact to X101 News.
Become The Proud Owner Of A Home On Lake Delta In Rome New York
Have you ever dreamed of owning lake front property off of Lake Delta in Rome New York? Get ready to invest in your dream home. Just outside the city of Rome you'll find Lake Delta. Lake Delta was created when New York State built a dam in 1912 and flooded some 3,000 acres, destroying the village of Delta. The project required the removal of 295 buildings, including 70 homes, and the relocation of two cemeteries. Delta Lake State Park is located on a peninsula extending into Delta Reservoir. During the warmer weather, you'll find all sorts of boaters on the water, and fisherman enjoying the fishing.
Top 5 Things to Put in the Hole in the Schuyler Dollar General Parking Lot
The Dollar General in Schuyler has had a unique way of dealing with its gaping parking lot hole: Putting random stuff in it. Maybe you've seen it... the Dollar General in question is at 2102 NY Route 5. What they've put in the hole has evolved over time. Several months...
You May Be Living In One of The Fastest Growing NY Cities
New York is ever changing. It has always been a great reflection of the world around it. From people moving to smaller towns and cities, to those who choose a more metro lifestyle, this state offers it all like no other. According to Redfin, Utica is growing at such a spectacular rate, that it may have ranked higher on the list of fastest growing cities than you think.
WKTV
Herkimer County Public Health Office Hours begin Thursday
TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. -- Beginning on Thursday, the Town of Webb will host Herkimer County Public Health Office Hours, in an effort to educate the public. Community members can visit the office and learn more about the programs offered by Herkimer County. Informational and educational material will be given out to help connect the community with services and assistance. Program experts will also be available to speak with.
Want to Own the ‘Cheers’ Bar? Your Big Chance in the Capital Region is Here!
For 11 seasons and 275 episodes, everybody knew the name of the hit sitcom, Cheers. Though it went off-the-air in 1993, nearly 30 years ago, the Cheers brand is still easily recognizable. A numbers of bars around the country have borrowed the name and logo to help develop their businesses, and an establishment in Johnstown, New York did exactly that.
cnycentral.com
Family calls for action after second Fayetteville-Manlius student suicide this year
MANLIUS, N.Y. — The Fayetteville-Manlius community will come together Monday night to remember a student who took his own life. A vigil will be held for Liam Qi who died by suicide last month. The community will gather at the Enders Road location of Eastern Hill Bible Church from 7-9pm.
CNY Yacht Club Master Accused of Insurance Fraud
The dock master at a yacht club in the Capital Region is facing two felony charges alleging insurance fraud. New York State Police started their investigation after a complaint from the Schenectady Yacht Club in Clifton Park. It's alleged that Derek Sutherland of Broadalbin, NY, who worked as the club's Dock Master forged multiple invoices on the business's letterhead, police said in announcing the arrest. The invoices falsely documented Sutherland's work hours, reflected he had worked hours he hadn't, state police investigators say. Additionally, it's alleged he also submitted the invoices to an insurance company seeking direct reimbursement, police said.
wxhc.com
NY Comptroller; Cortland County Residents Has Over $4.8 Million in Unclaimed Funds
New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli has reported that New Yorkers have over 46 million unclaimed funds totaling around $17.5 billion dollars. “So far this year, we have returned over $358 million in lost or forgotten money to New Yorkers,” Comptroller DiNapoli said. “Each month, my office hosts events to raise awareness about unclaimed funds. Everyone is invited to come out and search for funds that may be awaiting them. The process is simple. Search for yourself, or for family members, friends, neighbors, churches, synagogues, mosques, or any organization you care about and let them know that they may have money owed to them.”
Magical Christmas Display in Central New York Puts Clark Griswold to Shame
There's a Christmas lights display in Central New York that puts Clark Griswold to shame. Josh Rapke spends countless hours every year hanging Christmas lights, lots and lots of lights. "I've got well over 500 strands of lights this year." Disney Magic. Once the lights are hung, it's time to...
Family-Friendly Holiday-themed events in Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County will be hosting a wide variety of holiday events held across the county on the weekend of December 10 and 11. The fun holiday-themed events are for all ages and range from craft fairs to tree lightings and more festive events. Families have plenty of opportunities to take […]
Manlius father and brother remember 16-year-old loved one who died by suicide
MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After losing their loved one to suicide, a father and brother from Manlius are speaking out about their personal tragedy in hopes of raising suicide prevention awareness. Liam Qi, only 16-years-old, died by suicide on November 1. His death was sudden and a shock for his family. “I’ll never forget that. […]
Over 100 Life-Size Dinosaurs Roar into Syracuse For Prehistoric Experience
Go back in time and experience what it was like to be among the dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest roars into Central New York. Take the kids to the only interactive dinosaur event with over 100 life-size animatronic dinosaurs in Syracuse. The event that will be held at the New York State fairgrounds features rides, activities, and more dinosaurs than ever before, making it the largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur show in North America.
Days May Be Numbered for Family Owned Eatery in Downtown Utica
The days may be numbered for a family-owned eatery in Central New York. The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop, first opened in Clinton, New York in 2020. Almost two years later, the eatery moved to Bagg's Square in Utica. But the doors could be closed in 2023. Times Are Tough.
Christmas Events In Utica And Rome New York You’ll Want To Check Out
It's Christmas in the valley once again, and we are talking about the Mohawk Valley of course. Both the cities of Utica and Rome have amazing events to check out this December. Both the cities of Utica and Rome have free family fun planned the same weekend. Utica has their...
1 year after NY allowed Christmastime hunting, some CNY lawmakers want to let counties ban it
The New York State legislature passed a bill earlier this year that could have a big impact on Upstate New York hunters. The bill would allow counties to opt-out of the new ‘holiday hunt’ season, which went into effect only last year. Gov. Hochul has until the end...
Following Utica Visit, NYS Health Commissioner Announces Resigning
The Commissioner of the New York State Department of Health is leaving the post at the end of this year. News of her exit comes just days after her visit to Utica earlier this week. Dr. Mary Bassett toured the new Mohawk Valley Health System's new Wynn Hospital in downtown...
Lowlife Abandons Dog That Had Puppies on Side of Cold CNY Road
What kind of human being leaves a dog that just had puppies on the side of a Central New York road in the freezing cold?. There needs to be a special place in Hell for people like that. This poor little momma was found at 5:30 in the morning on...
Parking Ban on Whitesboro St. at Adirondack Bank Center
Another note for drivers the next time you're headed to a game or event at the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium, or the Nexus Center. Utica Police have announced a temporary parking ban along two roads surrounding The AUD and Nexus. Effective immediately parking is prohibited:. On...
