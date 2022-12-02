ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford, NY

WKTV

4PetSake Food Pantry raffle to benefit spay/neuter program

MOHAWK, NY – 4PetSake Food Pantry held their annual basket raffle and bake sale at the Mohawk Legion, Saturday. $10 got you 25 tickets and the chance to bid on over 200 baskets filled with some fabulous prizes. Money raised from the event will benefit 4PetSake’s low cost spay/neuter...
MOHAWK, NY
wxhc.com

Winners Announced During Community Foundation Awards Breakfast

This year’s winners of Philanthropy Day were announced Friday by the Cortland Community Foundation during their annual awards breakfast. “We try to do this kinda quietly, but the giving part of this community is amazing. I don’t think there is any community that raises money like we do here and it’s not because of what we do, it’s what the people in the community think of these not-for-profit organizations.” Said President of the Community Foundation, Tom Gallagher as he reflected on the organizations impact to X101 News.
CORTLAND, NY
Lite 98.7

Become The Proud Owner Of A Home On Lake Delta In Rome New York

Have you ever dreamed of owning lake front property off of Lake Delta in Rome New York? Get ready to invest in your dream home. Just outside the city of Rome you'll find Lake Delta. Lake Delta was created when New York State built a dam in 1912 and flooded some 3,000 acres, destroying the village of Delta. The project required the removal of 295 buildings, including 70 homes, and the relocation of two cemeteries. Delta Lake State Park is located on a peninsula extending into Delta Reservoir. During the warmer weather, you'll find all sorts of boaters on the water, and fisherman enjoying the fishing.
ROME, NY
96.1 The Eagle

You May Be Living In One of The Fastest Growing NY Cities

New York is ever changing. It has always been a great reflection of the world around it. From people moving to smaller towns and cities, to those who choose a more metro lifestyle, this state offers it all like no other. According to Redfin, Utica is growing at such a spectacular rate, that it may have ranked higher on the list of fastest growing cities than you think.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Herkimer County Public Health Office Hours begin Thursday

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. -- Beginning on Thursday, the Town of Webb will host Herkimer County Public Health Office Hours, in an effort to educate the public. Community members can visit the office and learn more about the programs offered by Herkimer County. Informational and educational material will be given out to help connect the community with services and assistance. Program experts will also be available to speak with.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

CNY Yacht Club Master Accused of Insurance Fraud

The dock master at a yacht club in the Capital Region is facing two felony charges alleging insurance fraud. New York State Police started their investigation after a complaint from the Schenectady Yacht Club in Clifton Park. It's alleged that Derek Sutherland of Broadalbin, NY, who worked as the club's Dock Master forged multiple invoices on the business's letterhead, police said in announcing the arrest. The invoices falsely documented Sutherland's work hours, reflected he had worked hours he hadn't, state police investigators say. Additionally, it's alleged he also submitted the invoices to an insurance company seeking direct reimbursement, police said.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
wxhc.com

NY Comptroller; Cortland County Residents Has Over $4.8 Million in Unclaimed Funds

New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli has reported that New Yorkers have over 46 million unclaimed funds totaling around $17.5 billion dollars. “So far this year, we have returned over $358 million in lost or forgotten money to New Yorkers,” Comptroller DiNapoli said. “Each month, my office hosts events to raise awareness about unclaimed funds. Everyone is invited to come out and search for funds that may be awaiting them. The process is simple. Search for yourself, or for family members, friends, neighbors, churches, synagogues, mosques, or any organization you care about and let them know that they may have money owed to them.”
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Over 100 Life-Size Dinosaurs Roar into Syracuse For Prehistoric Experience

Go back in time and experience what it was like to be among the dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest roars into Central New York. Take the kids to the only interactive dinosaur event with over 100 life-size animatronic dinosaurs in Syracuse. The event that will be held at the New York State fairgrounds features rides, activities, and more dinosaurs than ever before, making it the largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur show in North America.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Parking Ban on Whitesboro St. at Adirondack Bank Center

Another note for drivers the next time you're headed to a game or event at the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium, or the Nexus Center. Utica Police have announced a temporary parking ban along two roads surrounding The AUD and Nexus. Effective immediately parking is prohibited:. On...
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

