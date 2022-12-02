Read full article on original website
Cryptoverse: Forget crypto winter, this is a bitcoin ‘bloodbath’
(Reuters) – “I’m nearly bankrupt,” says Jad Fawaz, a crypto trader in Abu Dhabi. “I’m laughing because there’s no point in exerting more depression and more frustration about it.”. The 45-year-old, who quit his real-estate job a year ago to focus on trading,...
Stocks fall again on Wall Street, extending recent losses
Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Tuesday, extending the market’s recent string of losses, as traders ponder the Federal Reserve’s next moves in its campaign to cool stubbornly hot inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.4%, its fourth straight drop. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1% and the Nasdaq composite lost 2%. Technology stocks, communication companies and retailers had some of the biggest losses. Apple fell 2.5%, Disney slid 3.8% and AutoZone dropped 2.8%. Small company stocks also fell, pulling the Russell 2000 index 1.5% lower. The major indexes are on pace for a weekly loss after posting two straight weekly gains.
Norway companies see weaker outlook, central bank survey shows
OSLO (Reuters) – Norwegian companies see a further deterioration in their outlook for the next six months, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday. “Looking ahead, contacts expect lower activity owing to rapidly rising prices and costs, higher interest rates and a decline in new public sector orders,” the central bank said in a statement.
Norwegian online grocery firm Oda raises $151 million as value declines
OSLO (Reuters) – Norwegian online grocery firm Oda said on Tuesday it had raised 1.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($151 million) in a round of funding from investment companies Kinnevik, Verdane and Summa Equity. The latest funding valued Oda at 3.5 billion crowns, less than half the 7.5 billion it...
Credit Agricole stops loans for new oil fields, plans more emission cuts
PARIS (Reuters) – France’s biggest retail lender Credit Agricole said on Tuesday it has stopped financing new oil extraction projects and laid out plans to cut emissions tied to loans to five of its high-polluting sectors. The move comes as the banking sector faces increased regulatory and investor...
ECB to hike again but “very close” to neutral rates – Herodotou
LONDON (Reuters) – European Central Bank interest rates will go up again but are now “very near” their neutral level, ECB policymaker Constantinos Herodotou said on Tuesday. “We are very near the neutral rate. There will be I think another hike or hikes,” Herodotou, Cyprus’ ECB Governing...
Factbox-Saudi-China energy, trade and investment ties
(Reuters) – Saudi Arabia will host a China-Arab summit on Dec. 9 attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, with the leaders of the two countries expected to discuss trade ties and regional security. Xi’s visit comes at a time when U.S.-Saudi ties are at a nadir, uncertainty weighs on...
Will the Fed ‘raise and hold’ rates? Traders bet they will not
(Reuters) – Federal Reserve policymakers have all but promised to dial down the pace of their interest rate hikes next week, and over coming months feel their way to a policy rate high enough to push down on inflation, but not so high as to crash the economy. Once...
ECB’s Makhlouf expects 50 bps rate hike in December
DUBLIN (Reuters) – The European Central Bank is likely to raise interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) in its December meeting, governing council member Gabriel Makhlouf said, while stressing that the rates may have to move into “restrictive territory” next year. The ECB has raised rates...
Trade restrictions are increasing, especially on food -WTO
GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Trade Organization said in a report on Tuesday that countries were introducing trade restrictions at an increased pace, particularly on food, feed and fertilisers. “Out of the 78 export restrictive measures on food, feed, and fertilizers introduced since the start of the war in...
ECB needs more rate hikes but inflation close to peak, chief economist says
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank will have to raise interest rates several more times to tame price pressures, even if headline inflation is now close to its peak, ECB chief economist Philip Lane told the Milano Finanza. “We do expect that more rate increases will be necessary,...
Egypt inflation seen jumping to 18.75% in November, post-devaluation – Reuters Poll
CAIRO (Reuters) – Headline inflation in Egypt is likely to have sped up in November, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, after a currency devaluation in October and continued restrictions on imports put renewed upward pressure on prices. The median forecast of 14 analysts showed annual inflation at 18.75%...
Slack CEO Butterfield to depart next month – Business Insider
(Reuters) – Workplace messaging platform Slack’s Chief Executive Officer Stewart Butterfield plans to leave the company in January, the Business Insider reported on Monday. Lidiane Jones will take over as CEO, Insider reported, citing an internal memo. Salesforce Inc, which acquired Slack last year, did not immediately respond...
Airlines to return to profitability in 2023 – IATA
GENEVA (Reuters) – The airline industry will become profitable again next year for the first time since 2019 as a snapback in air travel continues following nearly two years of COVID-19 restrictions, an industry association said on Tuesday. Airlines lost tens of billions of dollars in 2020 and 2021...
UK government to consult with local authorities on onshore wind farms
LONDON (Reuters) -The British government on Tuesday said it would begin a consultation to see how local support for building onshore wind farms could be demonstrated, after it came under pressure from lawmakers in the ruling party to make approval easier. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had previously said he...
China’s COVID-19 policy in flux
BEIJING (Reuters) – China is set to announce new measures to further ease some of the world’s toughest COVID-19 curbs as early as Wednesday, sources told Reuters, with investors cheering the prospect of changes after widespread protests and mounting economic damage. The zero-COVID policy to stamp out transmission...
Oil tanker jam forms off Turkey after start of Russian oil price cap – FT
(Reuters) – A traffic jam of oil tankers is forming off the coast of Turkey after the start of the cap on prices of Russian crude, the Financial Times reported on Monday. The report said four oil industry executives said Turkey had demanded new proof of full insurance coverage for any vessels navigating its straits in light of the Russian oil price cap.
Friends of the Earth appeals against UK support for Mozambique LNG project
LONDON (Reuters) – Friends of the Earth asked a London court on Tuesday to rule that the British government’s funding of up to $1.15 billion for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique is incompatible with the Paris Agreement on climate change. UK Export Finance (UKEF) has...
Chinese rush to stock up antigen kits, medicines as COVID prevention curbs ease
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese residents have rushed to snap up COVID-19 antigen kits and medicines for fevers and colds, as the country’s recent easing of prevention measures triggered widespread concern among the public that they could now catch the virus. Online medicine platforms, pharmacies and drugmakers have in...
Consortium seeks first proposals for carbon capture shipping project
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – A consortium of global energy and shipping organisations said on Tuesday it was seeking proposals to study ways to offload captured carbon dioxide from ships during port calls. The call for proposals is part of the world’s first project aimed at building and testing a full-scale...
